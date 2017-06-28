Nike: Good Companies Can Be Overvalued

In our DCF valuation, we found Nike to be overvalued. The firm’s fair value ranges from $38.82 to $45.11 per share with a target value of $43.30 per share.

Investment Thesis

Nike (NYSE:NKE) benefits its stockholders by constantly paying dividends and repurchasing stocks. However, the firm is currently not a good long-term investment. The market is being too optimistic about its performance, and it is overvaluing it by 18%. It is almost impossible for the firm’s expected growth rate to sustain current stock price. In this article, we are going to show how the market can make mistakes with firms that show strong fundamentals.

Brand, Marketing, Success

Nike’s revenues currently emerge from North America (49%), Europe (24%), Emerging Markets (12%), China (12%), and Japan (3%). Its main business segments are apparels, footwear, and sports equipment, which represent 30%, 65%, and 5% of firm’s revenues, respectively. Apparels and footwear are currently leading revenue growth, since sports equipment sales have had a negative trend in the last years. Some shares from total earnings come from other known brands such as Converse, Jordan, and Hurley, which are also owned by the firm.

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's charts)

As everyone should know, brand name has become a key asset for Nike. This has helped the firm conquer the footwear’s industry, being able to maintain competitive advantages over other strong brands such as Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). Present competition is very intense, considering the amount of athletic brands in the industry and current rapid changes in technology and consumer’s preferences. In order to maintain leadership, Nike has had to continually invest in product innovations and perfectly developed advertising channels. These investments have been clearly paying off, since firm’s financials keep improving every year.

Current innovative marketing channels are accounted by Nike as “Demand Creation Expenses”; they are responsible for increasing the brand’s growth. These expenses include every act of advertising implemented by the firm. Nike’s advertising is clearly present everywhere we go: TV commercials, sports, social media, internet, banners, and of course, public figures using its products. The firm has made a huge effort over the years to establish its brand as one of the most recognized worldwide. The effort needs to continue, since other important brands keep innovating and investing in new products in order to gain ground and surpass Nike’s industry’s shares. A very interesting article in Seeking Alpha explains why these advertising expenses have had a leading role in Nike’s global success.

Revenues and margins show growth and stability

Nike has had positive financials in the last five years. Revenues had a total rise of 60%, mainly as a consequence of footwear’s sales growth. The firm offers special high-quality specs in its products, which anticipate consumer’s preferences with its innovative developments. Nike keeps its product offers updated for each year’s season, therefore satisfying consumer’s changing needs. This has made the firm’s stable growth a reality, alongside a very well cost structure management.

It is impressive how Nike has been able to maintain stability in its costs and expenses in the last years. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues have remained almost the same in the last five years, ranging from 30.28% to 32.34%. The same is happening with the firm’s labor costs, which range from 54% to 56% as a share of revenues. As a result, Nike’s operating margin has also increased with high stability. Operating earnings have had a curious growth of 60%, same rate as revenue growth. This obviously happens when firm’s revenues, costs, and expenses grow at the same pace. On the other hand, net margin growth has had a slight upward trend as net interests decline (short-term investments are benefiting firm’s net income). Some may say Nike has not been able to reduce expenses, therefore not being efficient with its cost structure. However, expenses (especially Demand Creation) have had a leading role in the firm’s earnings. They have improved the brand’s solidness, which is a key factor in positive revenue growth.

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Low debt, high repayment capacity

Nike’s total debt has had a high increase in the last five years, showing an 880% growth (from $277 million to $2,054 million). Why this sudden change in debt? With cash excess, the firm has been able to increase its capital expenditures and fund stock repurchases, benefiting both its growth and its equity investors. These two have also been contributors of EPS metric’s high growth in the last years. It is important to mention that current total debt only represents 5% of firm’s capital structure. Firm’s leverage has been historically low, but debt’s upward trend has made it achieve a higher level of 0.75x.

We must take into account that a huge share of the firm’s debt comes from operating leases capitalization. In the firm’s 10-K, these leases are accounted as operating expenses. However, we corrected them to debt since we are talking about a contractual obligation with attached fixed payments and important consequences in case of default. This is not usually done, but it’s the right thing to do. As a result of historical low debt issuance, the firm has been obviously able to show good repayment capacity. All debt repayment indicators such as TDRC, SSDRC, and FCCR have shown strong results. Almost all of them have shown levels above 2x in the last five years. EBIT/Interest ratio has been above 100 in the past years, which is perfectly explained by firm’s current low long-term debt. Nike has had also an impressive ability to cover short-term debt. Firm’s total cash solidness has helped the firm maintain impressive levels of liquidity.

*Note: TDRC (Total Debt Repayment Capacity) measures a firm's capacity to pay short-term debt and part of long-term debt. SSDRC (Senior Secured Debt Repayment) measures the same as TDRC but includes senior secured debt. FCCR (Fixed Charge Capacity Repayment) measures a firm's capacity to honor short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt, and fixed cash charges.

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's charts)

Growth efficiency

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Nike’s reinvestment is mainly directed to technology and PPE, always aiming for product innovation and manufacturing revolution. Nike has been increasing its capital expenditures as time passes by. Reinvestment needs are always significant due to high and intense competition, which forces the firm to always be ahead of its present. This continued efficient reinvestment has played a key role in the firm’s growth. One of the firm’s main growth players has been its e-commerce channel, which has been increasing in global coverage since it was implemented. This channel has accounted for a large part of revenue growth, and it still has very promising revenue targets as it continues to expand.

The company showed a 12.30% fundamental growth in FY2016, evidencing itself as a growth firm. It reinvested almost 40% of its operating earnings in FY2016, earning returns on invested capital of 31%. Firm’s investments have been considered to be efficient, especially when we compare current firm’s ROIC with its cost of capital (31% vs. 6.83%). Nike is earning really high excess returns (~24%) after paying its cost of borrowing and earning its investment returns. Equity investments have also presented excess returns for the company, taking into account that its cost of equity is highly surpassed by its ROE metric (29% vs. 7%). The firm had this current positive behavior in the last five years, showing high and stable return ratios. EPS metric has also increased from 16% to 22% in the last five years as a result of good investment returns and a high level of stock repurchase.

Firm is paying out more than what it earns: no problem

Even though NKE has been increasing its reinvestment mainly through capital expenditures, it is currently paying out stockholders more cash than what it can afford (current Total Cash Returned/FCFE 135%). This metric includes both dividends and stock buybacks. The firm has held this behavior in the last five years. Total Cash to Stockholders has increased in the last years, mainly due to high stock repurchase. The fact that it is paying more than what it earns does not create concerns for Nike. In the last years, it has demonstrated to have solid amounts of cash to fund it and an efficient debt repayment capacity to cover its financing. Positive financials have given the firm enough capacity to properly reinvest and to compensate its investors. We say it has been able to invest efficiently because both its capital efficiency and ROIC ratios had impressive levels in the last five years.

Nike investors have been treated very well. The firm has been increasing its dividend payout since 2011 and has also doubled what it used to repurchase in stocks, therefore improving its earnings per share. Nevertheless, an important question has to be asked: Strong financials make Nike a profitable company to invest in? Our DCF valuation has the answer.

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's chart)

DCF Valuation

Two-stage FCFF model. We let the company follow a downwards growth of 8.10% CAGR and then achieve a stable growth of 2.15%, same rate as the US economy (companies cannot grow at higher levels than their country’s economy).

Firm’s operating margin will keep increasing in the following years as revenue growth continues and cost structure keeps being well-managed.

We used the firm’s effective tax rate (19%) in the base year, considering that it was what it really paid. Nike will not be able to keep maintaining tax benefits, therefore its tax rate will move towards US marginal rate (40%) in the terminal year.

Nike’s cost of capital was computed with a 95%-5% capital structure, a beta reflecting the risk of its main businesses (apparels and shoes) and an equity risk premium based on the firm’s local and international revenues. We arrived at a 7.10% cost of equity, 1.83% cost of debt, and a 6.83% cost of capital. Cost of capital will slightly decrease as the firm’s beta and debt/capital ratio move towards industry average and the firm reaches higher levels of maturity. Nike’s risk will remain low since revenues will keep emerging mostly from North America.

EBIT growth will be functional to the firm’s reinvestment rate and return on invested capital. Reinvestment rate in base year is the current 39.82%, and it will decrease as time passes by. Return on capital will also decrease since it is very difficult for the firm to maintain current levels. It will move towards industry average in year 10 (22%). In perpetuity, the firm is expected to earn important exceed returns of ~2.5% (6.62% cost of capital vs. 9% ROIC).

After arriving at an operating asset value of $77,098 million, we added current firm's cash and marketable securities, subtracted current market value of debt and the value of the firm's outstanding options, which are an expected expense for the company. Then, we sensitized the DCF model to increase our confidence in the made assumptions. We used excess returns as the main variable for the sensibility analysis. Thus, we decided that the firm's worst case is to earn no excess returns and destroy value (ROIC < cost of capital). For an optimistic scenario, we decided to let the company earn 4% of excess returns in perpetuity (which is high due to the assumption of full matureness in the company's life cycle). The DCF valuation generated a range value from $38.82 to $45.11 per share. The base scenario for the value of the stock is $43.30 per share.

(Source: NKE Financial Statements, Author's chart)

Conclusion

Even though the firm has had impressive financials in the last years, showing efficient growth and high returns, it is currently not a good company to invest in. It is true that the firm regularly pays out dividends and repurchases stocks, fact that benefits investors. However, market is currently overvaluing the company by about 18%. Current share’s price is $52.85, but its real fair value is $43.30.

In the short term, it is possible for Nike’s stock price to keep its slight growth as market maintains its optimism in the company and continues following a bullish trend. However, in the long term, its stock price will tend to move towards its fair value, which ranges between $38.82 and $45.11 per share. This is happening with a great number of US companies. Lots of them show great financials and seem to be very well managed. Nevertheless, this does not mean that they are being correctly valued by the market. Good companies can be overvalued, and bad companies can be undervalued. Nike is an incredible firm, with very strong financials and leadership in its industry. But market makes mistakes!

Source: All data comes from the firm's financial statements. Charts are creations of the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.