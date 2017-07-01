Retirement Strategy: Delicious Dividends; It Ain't Rocket Science!

So many articles have been written on dividend growth investing that perhaps lots of folks are on information overload. I'd like to cut through all of the "chatter" and simply say that dividend growth investing is perhaps the easiest way for anyone who sticks to the approach to have a seriously secure financial future with those delicious dividends! It is not rocket science!

We all know that the markets have been in an extended run-up. Seeking Alpha has been flooded with warning articles, and rightly so. It is inevitable that the markets will come back to Earth, but absolutely no one knows when or by how much. Based on the historical evidence, dividend growth investing has worked through every business cycle, ever. The only thing an investor needs to do is to buy the shares of top quality companies that pay you to simply hold on to them. This passive income stream can last a lifetime, folks, and having your money work for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, year in and year out, without doing anything but cashing the checks is a dream that CAN become a reality.

Warren Buffett stated this just the other day:

They should just keep buying and buying and buying a little bit of America as they go along. And 30 or 40 years from now, they will have a lot of money.

It Can Be As Simple As ABC

I am trying to make this so simple even a "caveman" can do it, so let me give you the three most important actions a dividend growth investor can take, in my own simple opinion of course:

Save as much as you can for as long as you can as soon as you can, and always spend less than you have coming in, forever. (This alone will keep you financially secure.)

Only invest in the greatest companies on Earth that will pay you to own their shares, and raise their dividends each and every year over the long term.

Keep a comfortable cash reserve and never sell your core dividend aristocrat stocks unless it becomes absolutely imperative, such as when the company cuts or stops paying you or you face a life emergency.

So What Would Be A Good Starting Portfolio?

Well, without going into details in this article, I believe the following stocks can be the core of any portfolio just starting out:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): A current yield of 2.50%. Free cash flow of $15.5 billion, enough to easily cover dividends and debt. Payout ratio of 53% and dividend aristocrat status with an incredible string of paying and increasing dividends for 55 straight years. Perhaps the greatest pharmaceutical company on the planet. Procter & Gamble (PG): A current yield of 3.10%. Free cash flow of almost $13 billion, enough to cover dividends and debt. Payout ratio of 75% and dividend aristocrat status with 61 consecutive years of paying and increasing dividends. Products that are purchased throughout one's entire life, not as a desire, but as a need! Coca-Cola (KO): A current yield of 3.20%. Free cash flow of over $6.50 billion, enough to cover dividends and debt. Payout ratio of 95% (high for now) and dividend aristocrat status with 55 consecutive years of paying and increasing dividends. Not to mention that it has the No. 1 brand name recognition on the planet and is Warren Buffett's favorite stock forever! Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): A current yield of 2.80%. Free cash flow of $1.1 billion, very low debt levels and enough to cover dividends. Payout ratio of 54% and dividend aristocrat status with 57 consecutive years of paying and increasing dividends. This financial stock has always flown below the radar but is an outstanding selection for any dividend growth investor. 3M Corporation (MMM): A current yield of 2.20%. (Yes, I know that is low right now but perhaps not in 25 more years!) Free cash flow of $5.5 billion with low debt and will easily cover dividends paid. Payout ratio of 55% and dividend aristocrat status with 59 consecutive years of paying and increasing dividends. Perhaps the greatest diversified manufacturing company on Earth.

I am not saying these stocks will make you wealthy beyond your dreams! I am saying that by building a portfolio around either these core stocks or others within the same elite status, an investor's risk is reduced (not eliminated of course), and if they continue maintaining their elite dividend status, it will help you achieve a more secure financial future and satisfying retirement. Not only have these stocks stood the test of time, but they are as relevant today if not more so than ever before.

The above chart says it all.

Keep in mind that we have no crystal ball and nobody can say for certain what will be in the future, but with an investor with a long-time horizon (20+ years), disciplined dividend growth investing strategy, and the patience to hold stocks of proven quality for the very long term, anyone can become financially secure, and I do mean anyone.

Bottom Line

Just look at the ABC rules and see if that is you or CAN be you! If the answer is yes, then consider this approach and come back in 30 years from your beach chair!

It is also vital to know your risk tolerance and if you have the time to keep an eye on each company you invest in. There are funds that can do the same if you are willing to pay the fees and give up control of what companies you own that could probably do just as well, but it is my opinion that they are overdiversified and passively managed.

I prefer being the captain of my ship.

What about YOU?

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

