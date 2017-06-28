Knoll Inc: Small Stock, Big Upside

Investment Thesis

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) hit a 52-week low last week due to two quarters of disappointing sales and tough industry conditions. With a very cheap valuation, a healthy dividend yield, and improving demand for office furniture, Knoll looks like a compelling buy at these levels.

Overview

Knoll is a manufacturer of furniture, accessories and coverings for commercial and residential markets. The company is thought of primarily as an office furniture manufacturer, but they have been actively diversifying into other areas over the past several years. They have three segments of the business: Office, Studio and Coverings.

The Office segment consists of a complete range of workplace products including systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and accessories.

The Studio segment includes luxury and designer furniture for both office and residential.

The Coverings segment provides customers with high-quality fabrics, felt, leather and related architectural products.

While the Office segment still represents over 50% of sales, the higher margins of the other two segments results in a greater share of the operating profits.

With a market cap of $1 billion, the company straddles the line between small-cap and mid-cap status. Similarly, as the company diversifies away from office furniture into residential, they begin to blur the line between the industrial and consumer cyclical sectors.

The last two quarters have been difficult for investors of Knoll Inc. There was an office furniture slowdown that began in the fourth quarter of 2016 and continued into 2017. This has been partially attributed to political uncertainty around the election, and it was felt industry wide. The month of February saw the stock drop 16.4%, with most of that loss occurring around the release of fourth quarter 2016 earnings. The stock continued the slide over the next few months, during which time disappointing first quarter 2017 sales figures were released. Knoll Inc. is now down 27.5% year to date.

The poor performance in the last quarter was due to weak office furniture sales. The Office segment saw a year over year change in sales of -19.2%, although a 10.6% change in the Studio segment sales helped mitigate some of that. In particular, the CEO described "lingering weakness in the South primarily related to energy." With energy sector activity increasing as the year has gone on, one can hope that business spending has improved along with it.

Valuation

Ticker: KNL

Recent price: 20.25

52 week high: 28.40

52 week low: 19.32

Trailing earnings: 1.63

Trailing PE: 12.4

Est. forward earnings: 1.70

Est. forward PE: 11.9

Quarterly dividend: 0.15

Dividend yield: 3.0%

With a price to earnings ratio of 12, the question isn't whether the stock is cheap. It is trading at a discount of over 33% to both the S&P 400 MidCap index (at roughly 18 PE) and the S&P 600 SmallCap index (at roughly 19 PE). Investors clearly have low expectations for the stock, although analysts are estimating a return to growth following this stumble in the first part of 2017.

Despite the limited analyst coverage, Knoll has a history of consistent earnings beats. The company has beaten on the bottom line in 11 of the past 12 quarters, while matching estimates in the 12th. Unless Knoll starts missing earnings targets and by a lot, which would be completely out of character, the low PE ratio gives the stock a significant margin of safety.

Meanwhile, the stock offers a healthy dividend of 3% and has a very reasonable dividend payout ratio of 36%. It seems unlikely that they will be forced to cut the dividend, so this should provide additional downside protection for the stock.

Outlook

Knoll has a history of industry awards and has a long track record as a successful business. The biggest drag on the stock price has been the weak office furniture market that resulted in lower sales over the past two quarters.

Things are looking up, though.

The CEO reported strengthening demand from customers in the finance, accounting, and legal industries in the last conference call. The company has a high exposure to these customers and they believe their "products are well-positioned to respond" to that improving demand.

Industry publications are also starting to report improved demand. Furniture Today reports that furniture sales were up 4.5% in April and 4.4% in May from the same months last year. Woodworking Network reports that "commercial furniture manufacturers are continuing to see sales growth" in April, although growth is slow. Finally, in a small regional publication, MiBiz reports that there is "no sign of an inventory bulge in the office furniture business."

While I wouldn't place too much weight on any one news report, collectively they indicate that demand has bottomed and businesses are starting to spend more. I would expect that this improved demand will be reflected in Knoll's second quarter earnings on July 25.

In addition, Knoll's continued diversification away from office furniture into the higher margin segments of coverings and residential furniture further limits the downside. If the recovery in office furniture sales proves to be fleeting or if increased competition compresses margins, the other two segments have the potential to pick up the slack.

Meanwhile, if industry conditions improve and corporate profits turn the corner, Knoll could resume trading at its five-year average PE of 15 or even the market's PE of 18. That could mean gains of 25% to 50% on multiple expansion alone, with improved earnings in 2018 and beyond providing even bigger upside potential.

Conclusion

The shares of Knoll are undeniably cheap, and anecdotal reports indicate that demand is improving for the company's products. With a 3% dividend yield and large margin of safety, I bought shares of the company this week. The upside in this stock far outweighs the risk and it looks like a compelling buying opportunity.