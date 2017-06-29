Apple, Gilead, Nike: Future Dividend Aristocrats In The Making

Here we explore three unique businesses that are on track to have earned Dividend Aristocrat status by 2040.

While there is a long list of stocks within the Dividend Aristocrat circle, real dividend growth is likely to come from companies seeking to become Dividend Aristocrats.

As an income and dividend growth investor, I do love dividends, and so do many other investors. Not only do dividends provide a substantial part of overall total return, but they also provide passive income that you can either use to replace existing expenses or, even better, reinvest into your portfolio to nurture an (in the beginning slowly) exponentially growing dividend snowball on your quest to financial independence.

Moreover, as investors duly learn during crises, stable and proven businesses very regularly still continue to distribute dividends, with the most financially stable businesses even increasing those. This provides a real downward cushion and is just the icing on the cake.

As we are currently still in a low interest rate environment, yields and expected future yields on fixed-income securities remain below those of iconic dividend stocks. For instance, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is currently yielding above 3%, whereas the 10-year Treasury yield is still just over 2%.

PG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Although there is a very long list of current Dividend Aristocrats, the dividend growth for several of these companies has notably slowed down from what it was before. This is no surprise, as over a 25+ year period, these business have been growing strongly and their markets have been changing, sometimes drastically.

Over the years, dividends have doubled, tripled, quadrupled or even more, and despite maintaining their dividend streak, every additional increase naturally always originated from a higher basis, and as such it required notably higher absolute increases to maintain the growth rate.

What metrics help in uncovering future Dividend Aristocrats?

The companies we should seek are those that currently sport low payout ratios and high dividend growth. Moreover, they should operate in markets that are set to grow, either due to demographic, macroeconomic or other reasons. Finally, these companies should produce and/or sell products that a large amount of people use or need daily.

Usually, a lower payout ratio and higher dividend growth comes with a lower initial yield, but as the following picture illustrates, over a long-term horizon (and projecting well into the year 2040 is a long horizon), this early disadvantage is gradually made up for over the years until the compounding effect really kicks in and exponential growth comes into play. (You can make your own calculations by using this free Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.)

The power of dividend growth

In this chart, we plot the annual net dividends from a one-off $1000 investment in (1) AT&T (NYSE:T), a current Dividend Aristocrat yielding 5% with 2% dividend growth, (2) an aspiring future Dividend Aristocrat with 8% dividend growth and 2% starting yield and (3) a hypothetical stock sitting in between those two both in terms of initial yield and dividend growth.

Over the depicted long-term horizon, it takes more than a decade for the companies with stronger dividend growth to catch up with AT&T. Once that magical cutting point has been reached, however, there is no looking back, as the higher dividend growth vastly outperforms the initial higher yield advantage.

So, as we have set out to seek companies that are expected to have high dividend growth ahead of them and are currently boasting low payout ratios, let's start by introducing three companies I highly consider to be future Dividend Aristocrats in the making.

The three candidates are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nike (NYSE:NKE). The focus will be on Gilead, as I currently continue to view this as the most undervalued future Dividend Aristocrat, but key metrics from the other companies and projected dividend paths will be included as well.

Gilead Sciences - A dividend growth machine in the making

In my recent article, I called a bottom in Gilead stock after it hit low after low over the last 1.5 years. And while I do not know whether this was really the bottom, and despite the recent strong run-up in its share price (the stock is up more than 10% ever since), GILD remains a fantastic current and future income play.

First of all, the company's key dividend metrics in a nutshell:

Dividend Yield: 2.9%

Dividend Growth: ~10%

Current dividend streak: 2 years

Payout Ratio: 26.5%

Having only started paying a dividend in 2015, Gilead's dividend track record is still very young. As the initiation of the dividend almost "perfectly" coincided with the stock price depression, the yield has been rising sharply, while the payout ratio has remained very low.

GILD data by YCharts

As such, we are presented with a unique constellation here: A company that only recently started to distribute a dividend is currently sporting an above-market yield, while at the same time growing the dividend strongly.

This looks almost too good to be true, and in fact, a sound decision or analysis here would not be complete without diving into the sustainability of these strong growth metrics.

Right now the dividend is easily covered as shown above, and given Gilead's massive $34 billion cash reserves, there is no imminent danger in sight despite the company's revenues shrinking by mid-double digit rates in 2017. Over the medium- to long-term horizons, the current double-digit dividend growth rates are sustainable only if Gilead is able to rediscover growth, either organically by its HIV business and its promising pipeline or via M&A.

The trust in management has been dramatically damaged following the massive guidance cut in Q1/2017, ongoing heavy insider selling and expensive stock buyback programs, particularly with the stock price having been in sharp decline. This is a valid concern, however, I feel the company has been beaten down way too dramatically and has far more upside potential than downward outcomes in it.

I have recently analyzed and discussed various 2017-2019 scenarios of Gilead, and as the company's guidance for 2017 remains intact, I have not made any adjustments to that. This means Gilead will continue to amass liquidity: between $35 billion and $39 billion in 2017, $37-42 billion in 2018 and $39-47 billion in 2019. All this already factors in 10% annual dividend growth.

With the company having liquidity north of $30 billion by the end of 2019 even in the worst-case scenario, there is in any case plenty of room for further dividend growth. And once it successfully monetized its growth avenues, the whole investment literally turns into a "no-brainer."

Let's now briefly introduce the other two 2040 "Dividend Aristocrat status" contenders: Apple and Nike.

Apple Snapshot

Apple, the world's largest company in terms of market capitalization (~$750 billion), is also one of the world's most valuable brands. With a business of such absurd size, the company's financial metrics are simply mind-blowing. Holding almost $250 billion in liquidity, generating almost $70 billion in operating cash flow in 2016 and with annual sales north of $200 billion, the company is a pure cash machine.

Apple reinstated its dividend in 2012 (having suspended it for 15 years), and since then has been consecutively increasing it.

Dividend Yield: 1.7%

Dividend Growth (3-year): ~10%

Current dividend streak: 5 years

Payout Ratio: 28%

Why is Apple a likely future Dividend Aristocrat?

Apple's fairly young dividend history has been characterized by double-digit dividend growth, and with the company holding enormous amounts of cash and cash equivalents, the sustainability of the dividend is merely a formality.

Add to this that Apple is operating at the forefront of modern technology by which it is driving, creating and shaping current and future consumer habits. Its absurd liquidity situation sets it in a prime position to either massively invest into researching those trends and/or jump on board of existing trends either organically or by simply acquiring great companies.

There have been countless rumors regarding Apple making a formal offer for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), a $62 billion company. While I do not want to comment on whether it makes sense for Apple to pursue such a path, I do want to stress that even such a large-scale acquisition would not even deplete its cash position by a third. Apart from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with an "only" around $120 billion cash pile, Apple is by far the company that could most easily stem such a mega-acquisition from a financial point of view.

This means that even in the worst case, if Apple reacts to new trends with a delay, it could make up for that by simply acquiring those companies, having meanwhile made the breakthrough in new markets.

Nike Snapshot

Another large company from a totally different sector is Nike. Sporting a market cap of almost $90 billion, the company is the world's largest producer of sporting wear and equipment. As such it is strongly benefiting from an increased awareness and desire within global societies to stay healthy and get fit. This business model fueled strong dividend growth over the last 8 years, with Nike's most recent dividend increase amounting to 12.5%.

Dividend Yield: 1.3%

Dividend Growth (3-year): ~14%

Current dividend streak: 8 years

Payout Ratio: 30%

Why is Nike a likely future Dividend Aristocrat?

Nike's chances of becoming a future Dividend Aristocrat stem from the fact that as the global population is projected to increase by almost 30% by the year 2050, so are the chances for the demand for its products to scale higher as well.

Nike is producing and selling (athletic) sporting wear and equipment, and there is no real reason to believe that a growing population will not equally demand these or similar products. On top of this, societies across the world have developed and are expected to develop an increased consciousness regarding a healthy and fit lifestyle. And the best way to reach this is via healthy and balanced nutrition (currently not really Nike's business, though) and via sports (which is where the company excels).

Thus, both demographics and global fitness and health trends work in Nike's favor. With the company currently paying out only 30% of its earnings, there is ample room for future dividend growth.

What could projections for these three stocks look like?

Next, let's compare these three companies by projecting future dividend growth and exemplify this using an assumed $5,000 investment in each of the 3 stocks today.

For the sake of simplicity, we will make two important, and admittedly bold, assumptions for the three stocks:

Future dividend growth until the year 2040 equals current 3-year dividend growth. Potential special dividends, such as Apple potentially opting to distribute a substantial amount of cash if it is able to repatriate its overseas cash at favorable terms, or accelerated dividend growth, such as Gilead potentially boosting its dividend once it returns to growth, are not factored in here.

The purpose of this is not to accurately predict future returns but to illustrate how investors can participate in the respective company's journey towards Dividend Aristocrat status.

Over that two-decade long time horizon, the magic of dividend growth and compounding starts delivering its full potential as the respective curves gradually take on their exponential shapes. By reinvesting the dividends (for simplification, I am assuming annual reinvestment), net dividend income is boosted substantially.

By deploying no further fresh capital along that journey, the initial $5,000 investment with respective Yield on Cost (YoC) of 1.7%, 2.95% and 1.3% (Apple, Gilead and Nike) grows strongly and reaches 4-4.35%, 7-7.5% and 4.2-5.0%, respectively, after 10 years (the latter figure indicates YoC with reinvested dividends). After 20 years, this metric has already exploded to 10.4-12.3%, 18-21% and 16-22%, respectively.

Before wrapping things up, let's put all these metrics and the stocks' current valuations in a simple table.

Apple Gilead Nike Initial investment $ 5,000.00 $ 5,000.00 $ 5,000.00 Current Yield 1.70% 2.95% 1.30% 3-year dividend growth 10% 10% 14% Current Dividend Streak 5 years 2 years 8 years Current Payout Ratio 28% 26.50% 30% P/E ratio 17.1 7.5 22 Expected future dividend growth 10% 10% 14% Exp. Dividend Aristocrat by the year... 2037 2040 2034 YoC after 10 years (without reinvested dividends) 4.0% 7.0% 4.2% YoC after 10 years (with reinvested dividends) 4.3% 7.5% 4.9% YoC after 20 years (without reinvested dividends) 10.4% 18.0% 15.7% YoC after 20 years (with reinvested dividends) 12.3% 21.4% 21.7%

Takeaway

While the projections include lots of assumptions, their fundamental core message is unaffected by them: Investing in companies substantially growing their dividend over a 23-year time horizon returns exponentially growing dividend income. As such, these stocks should be key holdings in an investor's dividend growth portfolio.

In the past, Dividend Aristocrats have vastly outperformed the broad market, and investing today into companies on their venture towards that illustrious status should return equally market-beating returns.

The key challenge for investors remains to identify those future Aristocrats, and with the three companies introduced here from vastly different market sectors across society that are all touching or directly exposed to global trends, such as technology, healthcare and a healthy and fit lifestyle, I am very confident that by the year 2040 we can all welcome them into the Dividend Aristocrat circle.

Based on current prices, my own strategy regarding these three stocks is to accumulate Gilead and Nike and generally hold Apple, while also installing a $50 monthly and automatic stock investment plan for Apple, as the company has all the resources you can think of to cater to the needs of a growing and technologically savvy society.

What do you think about these stocks? Do you also view them as future Dividend Aristocrats, or are you more skeptical?

In any case, I hope you like this article and it ignites some sort of discussion. Please "Follow" me if you want to read more about this, so that you will get informed accordingly and timely!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,GILD, NKE, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is for informational/entertainment purposes. Be sure to consult a professional and do due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to and including all capital invested can be incurred. I may initiate or add a position at any time.