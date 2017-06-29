Copper Ignores The Trend In Industrial Commodities

Copper is the best performing base metal after being in the middle of the pack.

Copper is an economic bellwether commodity that rises and falls because of expansion or contraction in the global economy. Over recent years, copper has been a barometer for the Chinese economy as infrastructure building and stockpiling in the Asian nation has accounted for the lion’s share of world demand on an annual basis. China has not only been buying copper metal; they have been investing in production over past years. A few years ago, the most liquid trading exchange in the world of physical copper and base metals fell under China’s control when Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing bought the London Metals Exchange (LME) for 1.4 billion pounds sterling.

Copper reached its all-time peak in 2011 when the nearby COMEX futures contract traded at $4.6495 per pound which equated to a three-month forward LME price of over $10,000 per metric ton. As the Chinese economy cooled over the succeeding years, the demand for the red metal dropped and so did the price of copper which fell to lows of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016. Copper spent ten months consolidating from around $2 to $2.30 and then broke to the upside last November. The price reached a high of $2.84 per pound for the active month July futures contract in late February 2017, and since then, copper has been trading in a range.

Copper is in a trading range

The red metal has been trading in a range from $2.4850 to $2.70 since April 7. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of September copper futures highlights, the red metal is trending higher, but has been trading in a 20 cent range. Support is at the May 8 lows of $2.4850 and then at the December 22 bottom at $2.4755 on the July futures contract. Technical resistance is just below $2.70 and then at the February highs at $2.8495 per pound. Copper has been holding well in the face of losses in other industrial commodities. The dollar has weakened which has provided some degree of support, and inventories have dropped which has helped keep stability in the copper price.

Inventories have supported the price

Stockpiles of copper have been falling on the London Metal Exchange, but rising on the COMEX/NYMEX division of the CME. Source: Kitco

The chart of COMEX stocks shows an increase from 157,735 tons as of the end of May to 162,235 as of June 27, a rise of 4,500 tons or 2.9% over the past month. The move in LME stocks has been the supportive factor for the red metal. Source: Kitco

LME stocks have declined from 318,650 tons at the end of May to 250,550 as of June 27, 68,100 or 21.4% lower over the same period. 63,600 tons of copper have disappeared from exchange warehouses over the past month. The decline in stocks has helped copper achieve its current position as the best performing nonferrous metal since the start of the second quarter of 2017.

In the first quarter, copper was in the middle of the pack as it posted around a 6% gain for the first six months of the year. In 2016, copper appreciated by around 18% after losing 9% of its value in 2015. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX copper futures shows, the base metal is now at a point where momentum is in oversold territory but the price could go either way. Technicals are not overly bearish for copper, but the price action in other industrial commodities has been ugly.

Energy, lumber, and the shipping costs have dropped

The industrial commodities sector has taken a pummeling over recent weeks. Source: CQG

The price of NYMEX August crude oil futures have fallen from $52.22 on May 25 to lows of $42.05 on June 21, and currently stand at just under the $45 per barrel level. Source: CQG

September lumber futures have declined from $416 on April 10 to lows of $334.10 on June 27 and are now trading at the $342.50 per 1,000 board feet level. Source: BDIY Quote - Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index, a measure of freight rates for dry bulk commodities, has moved from 1338 on March 29 to the 903 level as of Wednesday, June 28. Many, if not most, other industrial raw material prices have moved to the downside, but copper remains within its trading range and has moved closer to technical resistance over recent sessions.

Is Doctor Copper a leader or a laggard?

Many market participants watch Dr. Copper for signs about the health of the global economy. Right now, the good Doctor is telling markets that the diagnosis may not be as bad as other markets are indicating. At times, the red metal can serve as a leader in the industrial commodities sector and at others, a laggard. It is difficult to become too bullish on the price of copper right now with other LME metals and a whole host of industrial commodities displaying weakness. Copper appears to have a mind of its own and is telling the rest of the market not so fast when it comes to the pessimism surrounding the Chinese economy and the chances for an infrastructure rebuilding program in the United States in the foreseeable future. Copper has been ignoring the trend in industrial commodities, and while it is not breaking out on the upside, it has yet to probe the downside and critical levels of technical support. I am not positive on the price of copper unless it can conquer the $2.70 per pound level on the nearby COMEX futures contract and in the current environment that may be a mountain that is too steep for the red metal to climb. However, as the end of the first quarter is approaching we have seen a rebound in the prices of metals, minerals and energy commodities as the dollar has moved lower. It is possible that Dr. Copper may turn out to be the leader, but only time will tell.

