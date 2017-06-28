Boeing's New Midsize Aircraft: A Positive

During the Paris Air Show, Boeing (BA) launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and was very open about its NMA concept. In this article, I want to have a look at what became clear about the NMA concept and what we already knew.

Some interesting reads about the Boeing 797X or NMA can be found here:

The Boeing NMA

The briefest way to explain how I view the Boeing New Midsize Aircraft is as follows: A "Boeing 787"-like plane that is not quite like the Boeing 787.

That might sound extremely ambiguous, but it becomes clearer when we consider the positioning of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the payload-range diagram. The Boeing 787 family seats between 240 and 330 passengers and its range is between 6,430 and 7,635 nautical miles. The Boeing 787-10 is a simple stretch of the Boeing 787-9 that trades range for payload. So, the Boeing 787 in essence can be considered a 240-290 seat aircraft with a range of around 7,500 nautical miles.

For the Boeing New Midsize Aircraft, I expected the seating in two-class configuration to be between 220 and 270 passengers with a range between 4,500 and 5,000 nautical miles. The seating has remained unchanged, but the range has increased towards 5,200 nautical miles. If we compare this to the Boeing 787, you see that there is a seat-delta of 20 and a difference in range of minimum 2,300 nautical miles. So the NMA and the Boeing 787 as is to be expected are two different things.

Figure 1: Configuration study for NMA (Source: www.boeing.com)

While some point the Boeing 787-8 is the perfect NMA, I think a simple shrink would leave the Boeing 787 overpowered and with a wing that is too big. So, next to shrinking the fuselage, the wing needs to be sized down which leads to a size down of the horizontal and vertical stabilizers. That saves weight and lowers the drag profile meaning that the turbofans can be sized down as well. This is pretty much a snowball effect and makes the NMA a 787-like aircraft, but not an easy Boeing 787 derivative and I have my doubts about the Boeing 787 being a suitable as an NMA when scaled down. The wings can be scaled quite easily, but sizing down the systems inside the fuselage is more difficult. So, there will be differences inside the fuselage and Boeing is eyeballing the adoption of a hybrid fuselage cross section combining two cross sections. The lower weight and drag profile allows for smaller diameter and less powerful turbofans, so that will also be a difference compared to the Boeing 787. The Boeing 797 or NMA will make use of a fifth generation composite wing and re-use Boeing 787 and 777X technologies. Another common denominator will be the use of composites. So, to mitigate risk the NMA will use 787 and 777X technologies, but the design will differ quite a bit from the Boeing 787 as well. In my view too much to call the next Boeing NMA a Boeing 787-8 modification.

Another important thing to note is that Boeing is fully focusing on the middle of the market and it is not intending to use the NMA to compete with the Airbus A321neo. In order to compete with the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neo, Boeing has launched the Boeing 737 MAX 10 and is moving up in terms of range and capacity with its newest aircraft concept.

Timeline

What might have been somewhat surprising is that Boeing already has shared a timeline for the Boeing NMA with analysts and journalists. A decision for a launch could be made within months and at the latest in 2019, followed detailed design in 2020 and fabrication and assembly starting in 2021. By 2024, Boeing’s newest jet should go through flight tests and certification with service entry in 2025. This means that with the current schedule Boeing plans to go from launch to service entry in 6-7 years. The Boeing 787 took roughly eight years and three months to go from launch to EIS, while Airbus needed roughly eight years and one month. So that schedule is a challenging one, but it should also be pointed out that Boeing does not have to "reinvent" the wheel here. Time saving in the schedule should come from adopting existing technologies from the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X. This also shows that the Boeing 787 has been an expensive project, but one which allows for harvesting technologies that should benefit future developments.

One reason for Boeing to be open about the timeline is likely to show how serious they are about the NMA, which could result in airlines holding off on ordering the Airbus A321neo or switching to the Airbus A321neo. At the same time, it is a way to pressure Airbus to come with a timely answer and it also might force Airbus to decide on going with development that should compete with the NMA or devote financial and engineering resources to develop aircraft at the higher end of the Boeing 777/Airbus A350 market.

Customer Feedback

At the Paris Air Show, CEOs of lessors and airlines already commented on the Boeing NMA.

Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, said the following about the NMA:

I've already told Boeing that if they fine-tune the 787-8, it could be a perfect midsize aircraft. They don't need to reinvent the wheel. They don't need to invest $8-10 billion to develop a new aircraft. And as soon as they do, then Airbus will jump on the bandwagon and there will be an unnecessary pissing match between the two manufacturers.

So, it is pretty safe to say that Qatar Airways, at this point, is unlikely to be ordering the Boeing NMA once it launches.

Another reaction came from Tim Clark, CEO of Emirates:

With its design optimized for low-cost and fast turnarounds with twin-aisles and lower freight volume, I have to say I was pretty impressed, although not perhaps for us.

So, Tim Clark, contrary to Al Baker, likes the NMA but it is unlikely to fit the fleet. I think with two major Gulf carriers making these statements, you could say that the NMA is not really an aircraft of interest for carriers in the Middle East.

CEOs of lessor firms were positive about the NMA, but pointed out requirements for production as well as the negative side effects that over-engineering the product would have on the operational performance of the aircraft.

I am expecting that the NMA will be an aircraft that will enthuse low-cost carriers that are trying to find a way to roll out their concept to transatlantic operations with a strong customer base in Asia. Also for legacy carriers the Boeing NMA will open new opportunities. The fact that this aircraft can open possibilities for a wide variety of customers stems me positive about the chances of the NMA.

Conclusion

With the NMA, Boeing is moving into territory that it didn’t touch for a long time. The new midsize aircraft will be a costly endeavor for Boeing and there is not a lot of room to mess things up, but customers currently are positive about the NMA concept and Boeing can harvest technologies from the Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X, which should help the jet maker mitigate risks.

While some think Boeing should have redeveloped existing aircraft, I think Boeing is currently in the process of making a decision that will benefit the company for decades. With the NMA, Boeing aims on the aircraft’s capability to add new city pairs with the efficiency of today’s newest long-haul jets forcing Airbus to follow with an A321neo redesign.

Whether the MAX 10 and NMA will be fishing from the same pool remains to be seen. My initial guess is that the aircraft in terms of seating capacity are very different.

The NMA is the aircraft that puts the technology and efficiency of wide body jets in the middle of the market, which will likely appeal to customers in Asia and with low-cost carriers. Both of which are important to the demand for aircraft in the coming 20 years. As an investor, I am currently quite positive about the chances of success for a new midsized aircraft built by Boeing.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.