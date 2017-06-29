Intesa's 7% Yield Is Sustainable Despite Bailout Of Smaller Banks

The acquisition will be made for a token price of €1, while the Italian state will inject more than $5 billion and guarantee potential problematic loans.

Following the liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, Intesa has recently announced the acquisition of two "good banks."

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) is one of the best banks in Europe and this strong position has enabled it to grab a very good deal in Italy. Intesa will buy the "good banks" coming from the liquidation of troubled lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca for a token price of only €1, with the Italian state taking a big hit.

This acquisition has a low risk profile for Intesa, making it financially accretive and attractive for its shareholders. Its dividend commitment has been confirmed, showing the bank’s discipline towards M&A operations. Therefore, Intesa’s high dividend yield is sustainable and attractive for income investors.

Deal Background

Intesa is among the best banks in Italy, having a conservative management and cautious approach to merger and acquisitions (M&A), as I’ve analyzed in my previous article on Intesa. At the beginning of the year, the bank analyzed a business combination with Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY) but walked away because it did not satisfy its financial goals, namely to be capital-neutral for Intesa and not compromise on its dividend commitment.

This failed deal showed M&A discipline and that Intesa was not seeking growth at any cost. Intesa also remained committed to its shareholder-friendly approach, putting excess capital and dividend prospects paramount to its strategy.

Given that its high-dividend yield is one of its main positive investment factors, this discipline gives a solid signal of dividend sustainability. However, this discipline had been recently questioned due to problems with some Popolari banks in Italy, namely Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

These two banks were held by Atlante fund, a vehicle set up in 2016 to rescue these two banks. The fund was financed by the Italian financial system, with the two largest banks Intesa and UniCredit (OTC:UNCFY) taking a large bill of close to €1 billion ($1.12 billion) each.

Atlante’s goal was to merge Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto into one single entity, but the European Central bank requested a capital increase of more than €6 billion ($6.7 billion), of which €1.2 billion ($1.34 billion) should come from private investors and the rest from the Italian state. Given that no private investor wanted to provide capital to these banks, there were political push for the largest banks, namely Intesa, to bail out these two lenders alongside the Italian government.

Intesa once again demonstrated that its approach to M&A is cautious and last week announced a list of requirements to acquire certain assets and liabilities of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca. Intesa required that a possible transaction must be fully neutral in terms of capital (measured by Common Equity Tier 1 ratio) and the dividend policy of Intesa, non-performing loans [NPLs] would be excluded and some guarantees regarding regulatory and legal approvals.

Acquisition Of "Good Banks"

Following this set of requirements, a solution including private investors was very unlikely. On last Friday, both Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were considered by the European Central Bank as failing or likely to fail, as the two banks breached capital requirements. The banks will be wound up under Italian insolvency procedures, as the European resolution action has not been implemented in this case, contrary to the resolution of Banco Popular in Spain a few weeks ago.

Intesa will acquire some assets and liabilities which will form a ‘good bank’, for a token price of €1. The Italian state will provide €3.5 billion ($3.92 billion) to recapitalize the "good banks" to a CET1 ratio of 12.5% and further €1.3 billion ($1.45 billion) to restructuring costs. Additionally, the Italian state provides a €12 billion ($13.4 billion) guarantee, which will cover loans that may deteriorate their credit quality and litigation costs during the next four years.

This acquisition means that Intesa will acquire the good part of the two banks without impact on its capital ratio and €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) dividend commitment related to 2017 earnings. This clearly protect Intesa’s shareholders best interests, maitaining the bank’s strategic goals unchanged.

Intesa is acquiring about €42 billion ($47 billion) of total assets, increasing its balance sheet by about 10%. It also increases Intesa’s market share in the North of the country, the Italian region with higher standards of living. Financially, the deal is expected to be accretive to earnings by 2-4% in the next two years, with further gains possibly coming from potential funding and cost synergies and productivity alignment of the retail network to Intesa’s standards.

Altogether, this deal seems to be positive for Intesa’s shareholders because the bank was in a strong position to negotiate and obtain all of its conditions. This solution is also positive for the Italian banking system because it removes a big tail risk, namely a material outflow of deposits stemming from a disorderly resolution of the two banks and the potential spillover effects to other Italian banks.

On the other hand, for the Italian taxpayers the cost is quite high, even though the government has hopes for bad bank recoveries reducing somewhat the total cost of the deal. Additionally, the bank’s exposure to Atlante fund will have to be entirely written-down, something that will cost Intesa about €150 million ($168 million).

Regarding Intesa’s dividend, its current dividend yield of close to 7% continues to be quite attractive and its dividend sustainability remains strong. Intesa has a capital ratio close to 13%, which is above the European banking sector average, and the bank is clearly disciplined regarding M&A, making its dividend commitment paramount to its investment case.

Conclusion

The acquisition of the "good banks" of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto seems to be a good deal, given that most of the cost and risk of the operation is covered by the Italian state. The deal makes strategic fit and confirms that Intesa is disciplined regarding external growth opportunities.

This deal is also supportive for its dividend sustainability because it confirms Intesa’s excess capital position and dividend commitment. Therefore, its high-dividend yield is not a trap and remains quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.