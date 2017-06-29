The Best Dividend Growth Stock You Don't Own (But Should)

The water industry is not sexy, but it can provide outsized returns if you know where to look.

I love to uncover irregularities in the market because I find that those are often the situations where lucrative opportunities lurk. For example, if a single retailer reports poor earnings, it may drag down the entire sector for weeks at a time. But just because Target (TGT) endured a rough three months does not mean that Wal-Mart (WMT) or Home Depot (HD) suffered the same. Amid times of indiscriminate selling are often the opportune times to pick up the best-in-class at a discount as they trade in sympathy with one or two other names in the same space.

A perfect example was the "no-REIT-spared" sell-off in REITs the past few months. Astute investors swooped in and purchased shares of Simon Property Group (SPG), Public Storage (PSA) and Realty Income (O) at generous yields with a moderate margin of safety to their capital if they decide to make the avoidable decision of selling their shares. If they hold on, investors collect the dividends to spend or reinvest to grow their stake in the company bolstering their long-term returns by purchasing more shares at a cheaper price and securing a generous yield on cost. I purchased shares of all three over the past two months (along with Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)).

There’s another type of situation worth paying attention to that is practically the inverse of indiscriminate selling, and that is when one company diverges from others in the same group (often without warrant). That is happening today in the water sector to one of my favorite utilities traded OTC, United Utilities (OTCPK:UUGRY).

I first started purchasing shares in August 2016 shortly after the Brexit vote was approved. At that time the share price was hovering near $25.00. Thankfully, I always purchase in tranches, so I had funds to average down as the share price continued a second crater all the way down below $22.00 (from over $31 in 2015). I continued to purchase in small quantities buying as low as $21.69 and as high as $25.84. I haven’t added in 5 months, until I scooped up some more on 6/26/17 at $23.34 bringing my 155 shares cost basis to $23.96. Below is the 5-year chart courtesy of Schwab:

But not all water utilities are circling the drain. Two of my favorites are, in fact, grossly overvalued. Artesian Resources (ARTNA) has practically doubled over the last 2 years:

Aqua America (WTR) looks nearly as lofty:

Other domestic water utilities boast similar high valuations and low yields. Most of these domestic water utilities are paying between 2-2.5% at current prices. Now is not the time to be adding. But what I can clearly discern is that there is a divergence between United Utilities and the rest of the water market.

But why? First, some background on the company.

Intro to United Utilities

United Utilities provides water and sewage services to approximately 7M people in NW England. United is in a highly regulated industry and works in close concert with Ofwat, the economic regulator of the water sector in England and Wales. For those interested in digging deeper, read this, which helps explain the role Ofwat plays and provides information regarding the 2019 (every 5-year) price review. One highlight from the document is the potential shift from the retail price index to the consumer price index, which will impact prices for customers and regulatory returns for investors. However, that shift, which may rightfully ruffle some investors’ feathers, will have a neutral impact on both customers and investors as emphasized in the document.

United maintains over 42,000 km of water pipes, 76,000 km of sewers, 569 wastewater treatment works and 94 water treatment works. There is a carrot and stick approach Ofwat takes to incentivize companies for various performance metrics including water safety, value, customer satisfaction, and environmental precautions. An example of the fluctuations of these metrics year-to-year can be seen here taken from the 2015-2016 Performance Report:

There is nothing inherently sexy about this business (or water companies in general). But I don’t invest for sexy. I invest to make money. The brass tacks of the water business is that companies work closely with regulators and plan many years ahead of time to come to agreements on price controls, standards, and the metrics for gauging performance. For example, in January 2015 United accepted the price controls for the following 5-year period ending 2020.

United is one of many water companies available to investors. Let me explain why it’s worthy of consideration.

Why Invest?

The big question is why is United a smart investment today? Below is a list of 7 obvious reasons:

United maintains a minimum credit rating of A3 with Moody’s and BBB+ with Standard & Poor’s. This can allay investor apprehension about the financial health of the company.

The current dividend yield is 4.25%. United also continues to raise its dividend, meeting or exceeding inflation for the next 5 years. The growth has been meager but steady and dependable.

It’s currently undervalued and there’s major potential for capital appreciation. United commands a P/E ratio of 7 based on $1.66 earnings over the past 12 months.

The heavily regulated nature ensures steady earnings reports without much suspense. A recent Morningstar report states: “We like that management refocused its efforts on regulated business and rid itself of its riskier nonregulated businesses. Additionally, management has focused on sustained dividend growth above inflation.” Inflation has been historically low in the U.K., but if it were to reverse, investors would reap the benefits.

Revenue has climbed each year from 2012-2016 from £1.56B to £1.73B. Over that period the dividend grew from 32 pence to 38.45 pence.

In the latest conference call CEO Steve Mogford said, “We’ve delivered our best-ever performance against the Drinking Water Inspectorate metrics.” United has focused its energy on improving services and has demonstrated that those expensive investments are paying off.

Water and waste is one of the few industries that is practically immune to disruption. Investors who wish to sleep soundly without the stress of competition can rest assured that the monopolistic nature assures dependable returns.

Reiterating the Opportunity

The domestic water market in the United States leaves investors with barely inflationary returns of 2-2.5%. On top of that, investors who pay current prices for these companies may sit on unrealized capital losses for years. At $23.50, United investors can solidify a nearly 100% improvement in yield at 4.25% for a near-identical amount of risk. Nothing material has imperiled the future of the company or its expected returns, yet it has diverged dramatically from other water peers. This divergence creates a compelling opportunity for outsized returns ahead.

Other U.K. utilities, such as National Grid (NGG), another favorite of mine, have similarly sold off, and this hints that utilities in the U.K. are enduring their own round of sell-off that has yet to trickle into the states.

Part of the reason for this divergence is the turbulence from the Brexit negotiations and the unsure political future of England. The pound has weakened considerably from 2008 to today:

During that time the exchange was 2/1 GBP/USD and today it is 1.28. I am a firm believer in cycles. For long-term holders of the ADR, United has significant potential to bounce back in the other direction as the pound rebounds over the next couple of decades. That is also why you may note the dividend does not appear to be growing with the ADR shares. When the pound eventually strengthens, this trend will reverse, and American shareholder will be the beneficiaries. With patience through the reinvestment plan this is the kind of investment that can pay off enormously if held over decades.

Few American dividend investors own this company but with no justifiable reason. Quite simply, it is not on their radar due to it being international. The United Kingdom has a 0% dividend withholding tax, so investors will always receive the full amount of the dividend. I also checked multiple brokerage accounts and it has plenty of liquidity and is available like any other domestic security. As for the political uncertainty, it is my sincere belief that although populism has gained traction and creates uncertainty in the market, that this is a temporary blip evidenced by Theresa May’s early election debacle. The U.K. will remain stable and rationale, and those who stay the course will be the true victors even if/after Brexit is finalized.

For the conservative investor seeking dependable income without losing pace to inflation, United is an excellent addition at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR, UUGRY, NGG, ARTNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.