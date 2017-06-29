Investment Thesis

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) continues to become a stronger investment as its earnings growth will provide a strong upside for investors in the future. The company is growing at a reasonable price because of a strong PEG and is undervalued based on peer multiples as the market is discounting this equity.

Strong Earnings Growth in the Past

Finisar has truly shown tremendous quarterly earnings growth, growing 55% in its quarterly earnings. This is a really strong indicator for an investor to look at because its strong earnings growth is a strong reason for why its stock price doubled in the second half of 2016. An investor should know that the company in the past has delivered profits to its investors and its stock price growth is justified because it has delivered strong earnings growth in the past as its trailing earnings are up 338% in the past year. Its strong quarterly and yearly earnings growth should make any investor happy because its price growth is justified.

The Street is Projecting Continued Earnings Growth

Its earnings have continued to grow in the past and will continue to grow in the future. According to NASDAQ estimates, the word on the street is that Finisar is expected to grow its annual earnings 14.67% each year for the next 5 years, 20% alone in 2018. This is an important sign for investors to be bullish on Finisar because strong earnings growth will provide a strong upside in the future. This will lead to stronger returns in the future as the value of the company continues to go up.

Finisar is Growing At A Reasonable Price

This company is a friend to the fundamental growth investor as it is currently growing at a reasonable price, which provides another case for a strong upside in the future. According to Yahoo Finance estimates, Finisar has a 5-yr PEG of 0.72. An investor should look at this low PEG as an indicator that the market is undervaluing the stock, given its strong earnings growth. This company is a relatively cheap investment despite its robust earnings growth. Another way why this proves that this company is undervalued is because this low PEG justifies this company's relatively low P/E.

How is it versus its competitors?

The next set of indicators we should examine for Finisar is take a closer look at how it is doing versus its competitors. According to its annual report, its two biggest publicly traded competitors are Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) and Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE). Based on the dataset, Applied Optoelectronics is the biggest competitor financially. With every metric except for market cap, P/B and P/C, both companies show similar metrics. Finisar and Applied Optoelectronics show similar profitability ratios, with Applied Optoelectronics having a slightly higher ROE, ROA and gross margins. These three indicators are very strong for both companies, indicating that both companies have strong financial health. Both companies are very profitable and have strong earnings potential.

The one major observation that an investor needs to recognize immediately is that while both companies could show strong upside, Finisar is more likely to show a stronger upside because it is a much cheaper investment because it is more valuable based on its valuation metrics. Its lower P/B and P/C ratios indicate that Finisar is more undervalued compared to Applied Optoelectronics. Its lower PEG shows that the company is more likely to be growing at a reasonable price and the company is cheap relative to the earnings that it will get. The company is already trading much lower than what it is really worth because it has a lower P/E than Applied Optoelectronics. The investors much recognize that Finisar is stronger because it is cheaper and holds their value and is more likely to provide stronger upside compared to Applied Optoelectronics.

Where do we value the company?



If we look at Finisar compared to other major companies in its industry niche, we can see that the company is undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. The trailing P/E of the industry is 41% higher than the trailing P/E of Finisar. This tells us that the market is discounting the value of the company, which is important to investors as investors should recognize that there is a strong potential upside for the company if it is valued using industry metrics. This company's low EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to its peers indicate that the company is more efficient in its valuation and its financials hold up to the value of the company.

If we look at the valuation field above, the trading price is clearly below the median value of the company if it was traded through valuation multiples. With a price target of around $35 using industry multiples, this company has a 28% upside potential as an investment.

Risk Factors that may affect the company

There are two risk factors that I feel that the investor should take a closer look at when deciding whether this company is a good long-term investment. The fiber optics industry is a very competitive industry as new developers are coming up, which could challenge the market share for every major player that is involved.

The first big factor for investors to look at is related to competition, which is that quarterly earnings may be inconsistent because of the decreasing prices that the industry may be facing. Gross expenses may not go down for the company that fast as more research is needed to lower costs, so gross margins may be artificially lower in the industry because of these price fluctuations.

The second factor for investors to look at is related to product development. In this ultra-competitive industry, there is pressure for constant innovation for all new products. Any new product that is better than the old one is good for the major device developers that buy these optical subsystems. Companies need to increase capital expenditures and operating expenses to be able to develop new products to compete globally. Investors should understand the possibility of fluctuations in cash flow growth because we cannot predict these two indicators as they could be higher than budgeted if the company feels it needs to invest more to innovate or to push lagging delays.

Conclusion

Finisar Corporation is a really strong company with remarkable earnings growth, which will continue to deliver a strong upside. Because the company is so undervalued compared to its industry metrics, an investor can see an upside of 28% by investing. At the same time, the price target based on peer valuation may be too conservative because of how strong the projected earnings growth is for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.