Crude Oil Can Go Either Way But My Bet Is It Returns To $50

Crude oil is a commodity that captures the attention of investors, traders, and almost everyone around the world. Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The vast majority of automobile run on gasoline, a crude oil product. Many homes require heating oil during cold periods, a refining product of crude oil. Airplanes soar through the sky powered by jet fuel, another oil product. Trucks carry products to market, and they often run on diesel fuel, again a product of crude oil. Ships, barges, and other modes of transport require bunker and other oil-based fuels to complete their journeys. Therefore, crude oil is not only a staple commodity; it is the raw material that touches each individual on the planet in some way.

Aside from individuals, almost every company and business has some connection with the price of crude oil. The most direct are in the many exploration, drilling, oil services, and refining companies that operate around the world. When it comes to all other enterprises, the price of crude oil is often a critical cost of goods sold component that can make or break profitability. Think of the impact that the price of crude oil has on airlines and manufacturing businesses that require fuel in their daily operations.

Aside from its many utilities, more than half of the crude oil reserves on earth are in the Middle East, one of the most politically unstable regions in the world. Production, refining, and transportation of crude oil in and from this area can present issues that impact the price of the energy commodity at times. Therefore, crude oil is not only a ubiquitous commodity when it comes to demand; it is a raw material that moves higher and lower depending upon the political state of the Middle East as well as the rest of the world.

On May 25, 2017, the oil cartel, OPEC, announced they would extend a production cut into the first quarter of 2018. The initial announcement of the quota on many of the cartel’s member nations caused the price of the energy commodity to rebound to above the $50 per barrel level on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. Since the most recent meeting of OPEC, the price of oil has declined to the lowest price of 2017, and as it sits right around the recent lows, the future is uncertain, and the price of crude oil could go either way from here.

Crude oil probes below support and goes to sleep

On June 21, August NYMEX crude oil futures traded to lows of $42.05 per barrel. On the continuous futures contract, the level was the lowest since August 2016. The price has corrected a touch higher since and is now sitting at around the $43.40 level. Crude oil has gone to sleep after making a lower low and as many market participants are calling for a test of the $40 per barrel psychological level and some for a $30 handle on the energy commodity, the price action has come to a halt as of Monday, June 26. The weekly and monthly charts in the energy commodity continue to display bearish price momentum, but the daily pictorial was looking like oil is ready for a corrective bounce after falling by just over $10 per barrel or almost 20% over the past month. Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, crude oil had descended into oversold territory, and the slow stochastic indicated that a bounce was on the way given the condition of price momentum. Additionally, open interest has been declining alongside price. The drop in the total number of open long and short positions in the crude oil futures market as the price moved to the downside is not typically a bearish sign for a futures market from a technical perspective. Moreover, the fact that oil has held in the trading sessions that followed the recent lows led to five straight gains and is a sign that the energy commodity ran out of selling on a short-term basis. However, technical indicators will need some help from supply and demand fundamentals for the energy commodity to stage a significant price recovery and so far the supply situation continues to weigh on the prospects for crude oil.

U.S. rig counts keep rising and production heading for 10 million BPD

In the wake of the recent decline in the price of oil, Baker Hughes announced that the number of rigs in operation in the United States rose by eleven in the week ending on June 23. The number of oil rigs stands at 758, last year at this time only 330 rigs were operating so the oil is still flowing from the shale regions of the United States despite the decline in the price of the energy commodity. The Energy Information Administration recently told markets that U.S. oil output could rise above the ten million barrel per day level in 2018. Production at that level will put the U.S. shoulder to shoulder with the other two leading oil producing nations in the world, Saudi Arabia, and Russia. While U.S. output has become more of a turnkey proposition given technological advances in drilling and extraction, a significant amount of hedging occurred as the price remained over the $50 per barrel level throughout much of 2017. However, during the price recent open interest on the NYMEX futures market fell and contango, or the forward premium for crude oil in deferred futures contracts, increased which was a sign that hedging has decreased and some sellers may have even repurchased their short positions rather than producing oil at current prices.

Crude oil fell in the wake of the May 25 announcement from OPEC that the oil cartel will extend production cuts until the end of the first quarter of 2018. Since Saudi Arabia plans to sell shares of Aramco next year a stable price for petroleum, preferably above the $50 per barrel level, is in their interest. However, the lack of a further production cut by OPEC disappointed market participants who sold oil in the aftermath of the biannual meeting. Perhaps even a bigger blow to the price was the event that followed.

Qatar shed doubt on OPEC output quotas

In early June, Saudi Arabia and a group of their allies decided to punish the tiny but rich nation of Qatar for their warm relationship with Iran and funding of terrorist organizations in the Middle East. The Saudis and a group of countries announced a land, sea, and air blockade of the country that sits in a strategic location in the Persian Gulf, and is a member of the international oil cartel. While the move increased tension in the region, which often causes the price of oil to rally, the move had just the opposite effect on the market. Crude oil fell in the wake of the diplomatic crisis.

It seems that the market perceived the move as destabilizing for the cartel and that some members will become more likely to cheat and sell more oil above their quota levels under the OPEC agreement. As the price of oil falls, economic pressures on all producing nations could cause them to sell more to stabilize revenues. Meanwhile, Libyan oil production has been climbing, and the nation has an exemption from the quotas. The bottom line is that the situation surrounding Qatar turned out to be a bearish event in the crude oil market initially. Increasing tension in the Middle East always presents the potential for violence to flare an impact production, refining, and logistical routes for the energy commodity. However, this time the tension had the opposite effect.

Will an easing of tension cause a rally?

The Qataris and those nations that imposed the blockade are seeking a diplomatic solution. Last week, the Saudi King announced the promotion of 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman or MBS to the position of Crown Prince of the Kingdom. The move puts the current defense and economic chief one step away from the throne in the KSA. The Crown Prince has taken a hard line against Iran and is the architect of the proxy war against the theocracy in Yemen. The latest move to blockade Qatar is likely to cause the nation to fall back in line and take a giant step away from Iran. It is a pretty good bet that there will be a peaceful solution to the current situation with Qatar. After all, the U.S. high command in the Middle East operates out of the nation and the Saudis have recently cemented their relations with the Trump Administration. At the same time, Turkey has a military base in Qatar, and Iran, Turkey, and Qatar share oil and gas as well as pipeline interests because of their geographic proximity to one and other.

It is in the interests of all nations in the region to come to a solution to the current blockade of Qatar. Crown Prince MBS could be playing a high stake game of political chess against the Iranians by targeting Qatar. If he wins, it will cement Saudi power and influence in the region and the price of oil could rebound as the threat of cheating on the output cut is likely to decline. The reaction of the price of crude oil to the blockade against Qatar has been counter-intuitive, and a peaceful resolution could be the same.

Crude oil at the edge of a cliff and could go either way

Crude oil is trading at just under $45 per barrel as of the close of business on June 28 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract and around $47.30 on the Brent futures. The price is still close to the lows for 2017 and is threatening to return to the trading pattern that took the energy commodity to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel on February 11, 2016. However, if oil were to move below $40, the chances are that U.S. output will not rise to 10 million barrels per day and that will provide some degree of support for the most ubiquitous energy commodity in the world. Crude oil was sitting at a price that was at the edge of a bearish cliff, and it is in the best interest of the Saudis, Russians, and all other oil producing nations to prevent it from falling lower. When it comes to the U.S. if oil goes higher production will increase, and if it goes lower the nation is likely to increase imports of cheaper crude. In either case, the U.S. has become the most significant swing producer in the world, and that is the essence of petroleum independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.