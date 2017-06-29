Pier 1 Imports' (PIR) CEO Alasdair James on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 28, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Bryan Hanley - Director of Investor Relations

Alasdair James - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Boyer - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Daniel Binder - Jefferies

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Geoff Small - Citi

David Mann - Johnson Rice

Michael Lasser - UBS

Steve Forbes - Guggenheim

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Alan Ruskin - BTIG

Budd Bugatch - Raymond James

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Cristina Fernandez - Telsey Advisory Group

Andrew Minora - Gordon Haskett

Bryan Hanley

Thank you, Karen, and good afternoon, everyone. Today, after market close, we issued an earnings press release, which included the detailed financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. In just a few moments, we will hear comments from Alasdair and Jeff about the results, our strategies and outlook. This will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Alasdair James, President and Chief Executive Officer. Alasdair?

Alasdair James

Thanks, Bryan and good afternoon to everybody. Joining me on the call is Jeffrey Boyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I am thrilled to be here at Pier 1 Imports and have this opportunity to speak with you on our first earnings call since my arrival here on the first of May. I'll begin with a review of my early findings and strategic direction and then Jeff will take you through the quarterly results and the specifics.

When I look at the talent we have, _____ new channel capabilities, the real estate portfolio and our loyal customer base, I'm very excited about the opportunities that exists to capture additional market share and to drive improved profitability. The company has historically been a strong cash flow generator and I see a clear path to driving meaningful EBITDA growth, improving our working capital management and in turn expanding our return on invested capital. Our strong balance sheet affords this flexibility to invest for growth while continuing to return value to our shareholders.

During my first 45 days at the company I have focused on getting a more in depth understanding of Pier 1 Imports' strengths, identifying issues and opportunities and laying the groundwork to evolve our strategy. I've been spending time with team members at all levels of the organization and also out in the field visiting stores and meeting our sales associates. We have a highly collaborative organization that is appropriately facing into the challenges of today's retail environment and the increasingly competitive home furnishing sector. Our senior team has worked together for many years and everyone is aligned to our common goals. Many of them have seen the company through various stages of growth and transformation over the last few years.

Broadly speaking, I'll group my initial learnings into five areas; firstly brand positioning; second, marketing and promotions; thirdly, e-commerce; fourtly, supply chain and then finally the real estate portfolio. So firstly is brand positioning. I'm proud to be leading a brand with such tremendous history and equity. We have a large loyal customer base who loves our unique aesthetics and appreciates the Pier 1 Imports shopping experience. Unquestionably we have a rich heritage of the original _____ destination, but in today's environment where there's so much opportunity to be copied by others it's imperative that we continue to further differentiate ourselves while keeping our treasure _____ in sight.

We have a great deal of strength in key categories like décor and seasonal, but our current positioning is narrowly focused on our core demographic and doesn’t fully reflect the brands true value potential in my opinion. Going forward we'll be looking at opportunities to refine our positioning across new and existing merchandise classifications and improving upon our customer segmentation be it from a psychographic, behavioral or demographic perspective.

Hand in hand with what the brand stands for is how to communicate the vision and the value to the customer principally through our marketing and promotions. In recent quarters we've made good progress toward increasing our visibility and improving our promotional effectiveness through new initiatives. These include a return to television, the introduction of new shipping thresholds and reduced mark down levels, all of which has strengthened our competitive positioning.

Brand traffic has been trending in the mid to high single-digits which is certainly acceptable when compared to the overall retail landscape, but we can and we should do better. Looking ahead we will be developing a more holistic omnichannel marketing plan that contemplates specific customer segments, demographics and strategies that we anticipate will engage new customers and therefore enable us to reinvigorate sales.

The third area of focus is e-commerce. Our digital footprint has grown rapidly over the past five years and in the first quarter accounted for nearly 25% of our total sales. We will be exploring opportunities to leverage the solid foundation we have in place and to build on the steady momentum we've gained over the last five years. In the coming months we will be further exploring and testing enhancements that we believe will see us accelerate sales growth in this area. Key areas of focus include increasing our assortment breadth and using machine learning tools to better target our promotional investments to our customers.

Next I'll talk about supply chain. In recent years a great deal of work has been done to streamline our existing distribution model and to operate it more efficiently. We are in progress on some tactical initiatives which include building out large parts of fulfillment capabilities within our distribution centers and implementing new efficiency processes and programs. In fact we are now shipping large parcel orders direct out of our Ontario DC in California and our Baltimore DC in Maryland. Looking ahead we will be reviewing our current sourcing model with a goal of sharpening our merchandise offerings and positioning the business to be more profitable and productive.

Moving on to real estate where we go very strong full economics. We are presently about half way through our store optimization plan which encompasses approximately 100 store closings through the end of fiscal 2019. We're on track to close 20 to 25 locations this fiscal year and next which will put the portfolio at approximately 965 stores. Going forward, there will be continued opportunities to exit some locations and to further reduce occupancy costs. But our analysis tells us the vast majority of the portfolio will continue to be profitable for the foreseeable future. It is one of the most positive things about my first few weeks in this role.

It is _____ I've been able to get in the robust study that's been carried out at this granular level, literally store by store and which is guiding our optimization plan. The role stores in today's world is changing as our customers gravitate toward more experience driven environments. Pier 1 Imports stores are an integral part of our supply chain and offer shopping experiences coveted by our loyal customers.

Notably we're seeing positive results from the recent introduction of in-store events that are designed to improve the overall experience and these have been highly successful on many fronts. First they inspire our teams to be even more engaged with the customer and to enable them to become increasingly well-versed in our merchandise offerings. More importantly, they generate significant incremental sales dollars and result in new customer enrollments in our Pier 1 Rewards program. Going forward we will continue to develop and expand this strategy while also looking more broadly at store formats and opportunities to maximize our productivity.

Before I turn the call over to Jeff, I wanted to reiterate how excited I am to be here and to emphasize the substantial opportunity I see to drive margin and profit improvements in the immediate to long term. In a sector that is continually evolving we have the ability to leverage our omni-channel platform to adapt, quickly and ensure we are at the forefront of industry shifts. I'll be continuing to work closely with our board and executive team in the coming months to build upon the initial findings I've outlined today as we establish this strategic plan for our future.

The businesses has be hovering around the sub $2 billion for the past several years and we absolutely have the opportunity to go well beyond that. With just a 1% share of the enormous market our next chapter will need to be about how we double the size of this business. That could mean new brands and new markets and it absolutely will be _____ the product offerings and new customer groups to broaden our reach.

I'm looking forward to getting to know our analysts and our investors in the months and the quarters ahead and will have more to share in the fall.

Now I'll ask Jeff to review the financials. Jeff?

Jeffrey Boyer

Thank you, Alasdair and good afternoon everyone. I'm starting with the sales. Company comparable sales on a constant currency basis came in approximately flat when adjusting for the 20 basis point impact from a decline in the Canadian dollar year-over-year. Net sales decreased 2% to $410 million while the average number of stores was down 1%. Our first quarter sales results reflect solid performance across a number of merchandise categories relative to our expectations.

However our outdoor merchandize category was softer than we anticipated. From a channel perspective e-commerce continues to demonstrate strong growth. First quarter e-commerce sales grew 23% with sales penetration expanding to 24% versus 19% a year ago. From a high level perspective, our top line sales results failed slightly below our expectations but we delivered strong year-over-year improvement in merchandise margin and delivered against our cost initiatives resulting in EPS within our guidance range.

First quarter gross profit improved to $152 million versus $149 million a year ago. Our gross margin rate expanded 140 basis points to 37%. Looking at the key components within gross margin starting with merchandise margin, we delivered strong increases in both margin dollars and rate. Merchandise margin dollars increased to $240 million from $233 million a year ago while margin rate expanded 300 basis points to 58.6%. The year-over-year improvement is primarily the result of greater efficiencies within our supply chain, as well as reduced clearance activity.

Turning now to delivery and fulfillment net cost as a percentage of net sales, we deleveraged 150 basis points on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the lower free shipping threshold we implemented in the third quarter of last year. The majority of our fulfilled orders were eligible for this promotion in the quarter.

Store occupancy costs in the first quarter decreased by about $1 million to $72 million and increase 10 basis points as a percent of net sales. Our real estate optimization plan remains on track and together with lease negotiations will allow us to continue to reduce occupancy cost for the foreseeable future.

Total SG&A dollars decreased slightly in Q1 to $140 million coming in better than we originally planned. As a percentage of sales SG&A was up 10 basis points to 34.2%. During the period we achieved savings of approximately $4 million in compensation for operations as we continue to drive efficiency in store payroll. As we anticipated those savings were partially offset by a planned increase in marketing spend reflecting continued investment in television and digital initiatives to drive sales. From a high level perspective our teams remained focused on balancing store operational cost against delivery and fulfillment expenses and that will continue to be a priority going forward.

First quarter operating loss narrowed substantially to $2 million from $8 million a year ago. Net loss came in at $3 million or $0.04 per share compared to $6 million or $0.07 per share in Q1 of last year.

Turning to the balance sheet at quarter end we had $162 million of cash and cash equivalents and no working capital borrowings under our $350 million revolver and the inventory totaled $418 million down approximately 1% versus a year ago. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter we closed on an amendment to our $350 million credit facility that extends the maturity out to June 2022. It was a great opportunity to lock in our existing pricing and extend the maturity out on the other side of our term loans maturity in 2021.

Now I'll outline our financial outlook for the second quarter and the full-year of fiscal 2018. I'll begin with Q2. Our expectations for Q2 reflects some anticipated sales and merchandise margin pressure related to the softness in our outdoor category and are included in the following estimates for the quarter. Company comparable sales growth are flat to up 2%. Net sales are approximately flat; merchandise margin of approximately 57%; SG&A expenses in the range of $132 million to $137 million and net loss in the range of $0.08 to $.04.

Our full-year guidance is being provided on a 53 week basis and reflects a 50 basis point adjustment to our previous net sales outlook resulting from the softness in the first half. Despite that adjustment we expect to hit the previous guidance ranges we provided for the full year including earnings per share. The full year outlook is as follows; net sales growth of approximately 1.5% to 2.5% which compares to the prior guidance of 2% to 3%; merchandise margin of approximately 58%; selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately 31.5% of sales including marketing spend of approximately 6% of sales; interest expense in the range of approximately $13 million and effective tax of 39% for the year.

Lastly, our earnings per share range remains at $0.46 to $0.52 per share. We adjusted the diluted share count from our previous estimate of 81 million shares to our current estimate of approximately 80.5 million shares. We expect the 53rd week to contribute approximately $26 million to sales and $0.02 per share to earnings for the full-year. On a comparable 52 week basis versus fiscal 2017 we are forecasting company comparable sales growth of approximately 1% to 2% for the full-year in fiscal 2018.

Thank you for your attention this afternoon. Now Alasdair and I will be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Dan Binder with Jefferies.

Daniel Binder

Good afternoon and thank you. I was wondering if you could comment on two things, first what are you finding with the TV advertising and the effectiveness of that? And then secondly, with regard to sourcing, if you can discuss high level, how are you thinking about the role of direct sourcing and how long it would take to implement an ultimate target levels as a percentage of the mix that you think you can get to?

Alasdair James

Hi, Dan thanks for the question. I'm happy to answer briefly. So firstly TV advertising effectiveness, I think we talked about this call and my predecessor talked about lot of June this call last year and what we've seen is a result of brand traffic improvements as a result of our TV advertising campaign that we ran. And but what we've also found is that predominantly we're speaking to our core customer via our TV advertising.

We had two parts there, one was to increase our spend on TV but the second was actually to try speaking in 30 second advertisements rather than 15 seconds. Our judgment has been while we got a slight lift from leading to 30 seconds, it wasn't enough to offset the added cost and so we’ll actually move to 15 seconds going forward. So, I think the exception will be to that. If you've got a very strong brand story that you wish to tell than you might go back to 30 seconds, but we decided to remain a 15 seconds at our TV advertising and continue speaking to our audiences because there is clearly the opportunity for us when we look at our overall marketing spend around by both direct mail, digital, particularly social and then TV. We split those relatively the same across those three and clearly the opportunity for us is we develop new customer outlook and approach to getting to a newer customer is to use digital, social and other means as well as TV.

The second part of your question around sourcing, I think there clearly is an opportunity for us to source differently from the way we do at the moment where we've undertaken a piece of work internally here to help model that out, this was actually the scale of that and what that would look like and that would form part of what we plan to come back with in November and share in a special update to the analyst community. But I like you believe that to be a significant opportunity for us in our sourcing.

Daniel Binder

Thank you.

Alasdair James

Thanks Dan.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley.

Simeon Gutman

Hi, good afternoon. Welcome Alasdair and hey Jeff. Alasdair, you made a comment in your prepared remarks you said capture market share and grow profitably. In this space it's actually, it feels like the cost of business is going up pretty much for the entire sector. There's capacity that seems like it's increasing not necessarily in physical stores but in online players and non-traditional stores going after this. Marketing you mentioned is going up or it's being spent on shipping is free. So how do you plan, how do you achieve that balance that capture market share growing profitably, not think profitable but incremental margins actually improving?

Alasdair James

So I think there's several things if I answer the second part of your question about profitability, if I look at our pricing, our commercial effectiveness, marketing effectiveness, goods and services not for resale and our supply chain, I think there's opportunities for us to improve our productivity and our probability across all of those lines which helps us to have the firepower to then invest in marketing to a broader section of customers, so and by that I mean when you look at our core customer and we can see this now across our database of customers we have where the vast majority of our transactions now are captured. And we therefore have an ability to know who those customers are.

Now it's a relatively tight core customer, roughly around the age of 50 years of age and household incomes are over a hundred thousand. And so when you actually look at that kind of customer and you see the person that likes the Pier 1 product at the moment and you then look at how many of those live within five to ten miles of our stores. We are talking to most of them. So the real opportunity for us is to therefore speak to the customers that we aren’t speaking to currently and to actually take a smaller share of a new group of customers whilst continuing to talk to our core.

Simeon Gutman

There you mentioned differentiated product and I know it's early, but your initial assessment whether that the business has invested enough into product into its merchandising over the past few years?

Alasdair James

I think the answer is the product that we have feels very strongly to our core customer. I'm sure, I don't think we've invested enough in considering the alternatives we would require for a new customer or a different customer and I think as you lay out what the needs and occasions are you're trying to meet with your merchandise assortment, we can do a job to help make clarify that for customers also for yourself.

Simeon Gutman

Right. And then just one more if I can sneak it and maybe for Jeff, in terms of stores being profitable and staying profitable, can you share with us the assumption for store only comps, is it about where they run today? Does it assume that it gets a little bit worse from here? Just curious how you model that over the next several years, thanks.

Jeffrey Boyer

Sure Simeon. Yes we did look out store by store as Alasdair said for all of our stores over the next five years. We assumed kind of current run rate, current run rate and the POS in-store they were experiencing right now don't have any indication of any major changes and thus we've modelled that out and have come up with a conclusion, we'll continue to rationalize the fleet, but rationalize it at a fairly modest rate because we are starting from a fairly profitable position overall.

Simeon Gutman

Okay, thanks Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Geoff Small with Citi.

Geoff Small

Good evening gentlemen, thanks for taking the questions. You're going to be anniversarying some tougher compares in the back half of this year and as well as the initiatives that drove those improved sales trends last year. So I’m curious what gives you the confidence that you can accelerate comparable sales growth over the back half of this year to achieve your full-year target?

Alasdair James

Thank you, Geoff. I think the key thing that gives us confidence is that we’re typically stronger in our decor and our seasonal businesses than we are in our furniture business and as we come into the back half of the year, it's those categories that stepped to the fore in terms of providing the majority of the sales and we had a good experience last year with selling through on those categories within the seasons. And the degree of uniqueness of those products relative to our competitive set is also high.

Jeffrey Boyer

I'll just add to that that the challenge we have in the first half is in our outdoor category and the second half Geoff that becomes a much smaller part of the equation and the home décor seasonal piece becomes much of a destination for us.

Geoff Small

Understood, thank you guys and it sort of ties into my second question, I'm just curious, I think this is the second year in a row now where you've encountered some difficulty in the outdoor category. Is there one that you can point to that's driven that weakness whether it be the merchandize assortment or the marketing behind the category or just promotional pressure from competitors?

Jeffrey Boyer

I mean I think our value proposition hasn't been strong enough Geoff is the reality for our outdoor furniture. Many of our competitors, many new competitors are now doing outdoor furniture and offering entry price points and it's a very good enough products that we just haven't had in our assortment historically and we've seen some erosion as a result of who we appeal to with that. So what the learnings need to be going forwards is how we slightly improve the value proposition that we have to offer on outdoor.

Alasdair James

Interesting Geoff, we identified that a bit last year the value piece before we made some progress there which helped us moderate the decline that we had in outdoor but per Alasdair's comments we didn’t do it enough, we didn’t go value oriented enough in that equation.

Geoff Small

Got it. Thank you both, good luck in the second quarter.

Alasdair James

Thanks Geoff.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of David Mann with Johnson Rice.

David Mann

Hi yes, thank you and good afternoon and welcome Alasdair. Let me ask you a question sort of following up on what you just said about not being promotional enough or priced appropriately in outdoor. Given the strong merchandise margin gains that you had in the quarter, I guess can you talk about are you being promotional enough in general and what are you thinking about the longer term merchant margin opportunity or static level?

Alasdair James

So let me answer that in two ways, so one I think what we found from the way we leaned into pricing of promotions in the last quarter is that customers will buy very happily at the right price, so you have to make investments occasionally to actually ensure you found that. However, I don't see as materially coming off the merchandize margin aspirations that we've got at the moment on the basis that we have got significant opportunity upstream to improve our overall cost of goods both in the product itself and the way that we source it.

And I would also say thinking our promotional effectiveness there is an opportunity for us to be more efficient in that too and in terms of the way we invest the money, this particularly the conversation we’re having with Jeff is around advanced analytics and what we do as a business to actually bring some tools into this organization to help us to automate much of the work that was currently done manually, that I think it will give us a greater level of sophistication and also accuracy.

David Mann

And in terms of that whether it be for sourcing of some of the other places that you want to improve productivity, what is the timeline should investors expect for you to be able to get the analytics in place to where you could affect the productivity whether it be in promotions or in supply chain or somewhere else?

Alasdair James

Well, I mean, I think those things we're doing immediately say the immediate things tend to be hand cranked and using the tools that you have to handle the business but we're focused on this today and have been for the last six weeks. But in terms of the broader part of your question I think is around at what point do we start to have advanced analytics tools, machine learning for rest of it in the business. Realistically this is a significant piece of work we've kicked off as a business will take us four months to bring this to fruition I think and then we’ll be able to be much, much clearer with you on the timings behind that.

The one thing I would say that I'd like to report is we have just have been able to fill a CIO position, we had an individual accept that role this week and he will come to the organization with lots of knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital online pure play stuff as well as retail. So I'm encouraged that you can be able to make an immediate difference when you arrived.

Jeffrey Boyer

David I'm just going to add from a timing standpoint, there's still a fair amount of near term heavy lifting on efficiency standpoint on supply chain, so those things are ongoing and that was a big piece of what happened in the first quarter and near term to mid-term continued efficiencies in supply chain is going to help before we start getting sourcing and more advanced analytics going there is obviously those benefits, the other thing I would tell you is a lot of focus right now with Alasdair coming on Jim ROIC and on even productivity and one of the big overhangs we always had is the level of clearance that we've had.

So just reducing our clearance liability on a quarterly annual basis, but also in the short term help us get better margin experience and results. So there is some short term things in terms of supply chain and clearance opportunities and some more mid-term, long term elements with the promotional effectiveness analytics and sourcing.

David Mann

That's very helpful. One other follow up if I could on the home decor seasonal side sort of the confidence you have in the back half, can you just give us a sense on how that performed in the first quarter so we can be a little more comfortable that that can drop the business later in the year?

Alasdair James

Yes home décor course seasonal was solidly positive from a growth on comp basis for us would and that is what our sweet spot is in the back half of the year.

David Mann

Great, thank you very much.

Alasdair James

As I joined the business in May Dave, we’re just coming off back of Easter when home décor is obviously particularly strong and we've seen very good growth through the Easter period this year.

David Mann

Very good, thank you again.

Jeffrey Boyer

Thanks David.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Michael Lasser with UBS.

Michael Lasser

Good evening, thanks for taking my questions. Can you quantify the percentage of the business that comes from outdoor and how much of a drag it was on the first quarter?

Jeffrey Boyer

We never really quantify completely the size of that, I will tell you it's about double the size in the first half as it is in the second half, so I guess to be about half the size in the second half as a percent. In our comments, we do call out outdoors being the primary reason for the decline, so obviously that those comments which is the more than 50% of our sales issue in the first quarter was outdoor related.

Michael Lasser

It’s more than 50%, what would be in any other portion of that?

Jeffrey Boyer

We have businesses up and down across the board, so is other parts of the business that are up and down, the biggest one was outdoor.

Michael Lasser

Got it. And then based on your commentary, it sounds like core customers doing fine but it sounds like your ability to attract new customers to brand is a challenge and that is facing a lot on advertising, television advertising. So was it going to take be able to attract new customers to the brand and do you think that there is a brand image issue that will prevent you from attracting those younger customers?

Jeffrey Boyer

Not necessarily, I mean I wouldn't rule that out either but not necessarily. And so I mean the good thing to take out of my comments is we target ourselves the business to reactivate and retain customers and through the whole of the last year, we solidly delivered double-digit growth on both of those. So that's a good thing, so when we identify what we're trying to do with the marketing programs, we seem to have been successful.

So for me it's more around pivoting that targeting to focus our efforts more on new customers and getting the same results and you know I don't rule out it's you know we might need to have a different brand to feel it's a different customer it may be a softer end Pier 1 it could just be a different assortment within Pier 1 and part of what we're looking at in the next four months and this is what we kicked off is to answer precisely that as to what we think the best vehicle is to make that approach. And I think the marketing in a sort of TV that it's not TV. It will be less of the issue than the how we put together the whole package.

Michael Lasser

Thank you so much and good luck Alasdair.

Alasdair James

Thanks Michael, I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from line of Steve Forbes of Guggenheim.

Steve Forbes

Good afternoon.

Alasdair James

Hi, Steve.

Steve Forbes

So you mention broadening residence is beyond your core demographic so you think to need another brand beside Pier 1 to accomplish this as I would imagine right you're going to target a younger maybe lowering and demographic so it being the brand could M&A be a part of that or do you want to do it organically.

Alasdair James

Michael I think the honest answer is I don't know how to answer that question at the moment sorry Steve, I was just other just saying to Michael you know I think you know I'm not ruling out anything at the moment it could require a sub brand a different brand it could be the call brand, and it could obviously take a number of options with we've kicked off this piece of work that I talk about which will sort of deliver us our own says by end of October and then we're planning to share the details of that with you guys in November so, I think at that point will, will be very clear of our view as to the best way to do that.

Steve Forbes

And then maybe as a follow up on that, as I think about how do you interact this new customer right inside the box with merchandising can you expand on your store a refurbishment or remodel efforts and maybe you learning or from the story of the future project from last year or what it is expand on, how do you go about attacking this initiative be the merchandizing.

Alasdair James

So I think there's a couple things I would say so one the advance do having over a thousand stores is that you can test a number of things in different stores and get a pretty quick read on and say we've got a number of trials in the in play at the moment where we're looking to understand the impact a different value proposition can have with another trial or actually looking to see, what we need to have for an urban customer that's more oriented towards apartment living than suburban larger house living and both of those have demands of the different assortments to support that. So as we get the results off the back of that will be able to share with you specifically what that means for our assortment going forwards.

Steve Forbes

Thank you.

Alasdair James

Thanks Steve.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Brian Nagel with Oppenheimer.

Brian Nagel

Hi, good evening.

Alasdair James

Hi, Brian.

Brian Nagel

Alasdair welcome, first question I had in I guess as a follow up to, the couple the question which regards to the sales weakness in the outdoor category, should that was the primary factory in Q1 so, here is where we will now may be [indiscernible] into the second fiscal quarter has had sale have to be after sales, have you already begin price markdowns and the overall it was whether I understand the competition was has been a fact for last couple years with whether or may be a late start to the spring in summer temperature somewhat faculties saw, some of those sales get [indiscernible] into Q2.

Alasdair James

So, I mean, I let you one of the secrete I have a bit of running joke with my management saying that you know they're not allowed to use whether as the excuse for - so we just smiling in the room here when he said I mean I think there may well have been a little bit off that to your point but you know we've actually had an encouraging start to quarter two which gives us confidence around the sort of the guidance for quarter two getting forwards and sales have picked up across a number of categories.

Brian Nagel

Then – with a n encouraging start be out door category has done piece of that.

Alasdair James

It has as we've moved to reduce pricing in order to take actions on outdoor with obviously seeing both…

Jeffrey Boyer

The value of message is stronger now Brian, so we're seeing a lift in outdoor also as we've done that.

Brian Nagel

Got it. Second question about want to terminate your book now if you look, if you look the model and clearly online sales growth has been quite strong after a while and as a percentage of total sale is ramped up nicely. Where do you see this ultimately shaking out is to how much of the Pier 1 revenue base is online and then with that ultimately how should be profitably how should profitably the company look another words we know which point with online sales and maybe there's a tipping point where that division because it becomes me even more comfortable.

Alasdair James

So you know, I think one of the good things about online becoming a larger proportion of our business obviously the growth in that area then start to cascade through the P&L and have more of impact on the top line that is when it's a minority part of business so I think that will be helpful as to where I see it going. I mean if you look at our competitors you know we've got a situation Brian where credit is that had a large capital of businesses are looking at an online business of between sort of 40% and 50% penetration of online. And my view is that that's where we'll end up I think I mean I don't want to try and suggest I've got a crystal ball that that sort of what we're planning towards.

And obviously how we ensure we cover any sort of erosion that comes result of delivery costs that go in line with that shift home, yeah is something that where challenge with just you know working out within the business and making happen and in terms of the total model I'm sort of in a discussion a moment internally with a team about whether we should be looking very differently at how we measure store versus online sales.

I think actually we have to get to a place where we measure zip code profitability because we know from when we close a store that we retain about 20% of the sales from that store closure and we retain about 80% of the online sales. We also know that over 90% of all of the online sales either are initiated in pass through or touched by our store portfolio in some way say performed.

So, the model is changing I think to a place where much more show rooming and experience is going to be driven in store and more delivery through online either via the store or direct to home. But as long as we understand the role of store plays in the zip codes profitability as a whole we'll make sure we do the right thing by the portfolio and have the right platform for future growth.

Brian Nagel

Got it. Thank you.

Alasdair James

Does that makes sense Brian?

Brian Nagel

Okay, it makes perfect sense. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alan Ruskin with BTIG.

Alan Ruskin

Thank you very much. Alasdair some of your initiatives such as brand repositioning and trying to expand the, the customer base as well as streamlining the supply chain what appear to be very long term initiatives how do you balance the need to focus on those initiatives versus somewhat of a sense of urgency to stabilize your business.

Alasdair James

Well, I mean I don't think we have an unstable business at the moment I would say so, we stand an increase in profitability and when we're talking about guidance going forward which is pretty much in line with what you guys I think expected so, I don't want to give the impression that the business is unstable what I would say thought is that you know if you look at pricing a promotional effectiveness marked own management, the improvements in these things are immediate and short term things but the business is focused on and over the course of this quarter and the rest of this year.

Some of the longer term elements you're talking to in terms of sourcing I think it's reasonable to say that once we've laid out a piece of work in the next four months it's probably going to take as a couple of years to really realize those the four when you think that the timelines that we have designing developing products and then launch and it's between nine and 10 months so, this is a day it is by nature slightly more long term in that regard and I understand. I think the use of machine learning NII to actually to improve our accuracy and effectiveness I think is something that we can kick off in the next few months and that's my focus.

Alan Ruskin

Okay and then as a follow up to Brian's question obviously not responsible for strategies of prior management team but maybe put another way you know e-commerce from a revenue standpoint has exceeded just about everybody's expectations right going from zero percent to almost a quarter of your business today yet it seems like it seems like during that exact center of time is one the EBIT margins plummeted do you have an idea as to when, what an e-commerce may start to be accretive to your overall EBIT rather than be dilutive. Thank you.

Jeffrey Boyer

Alan that's a great question and the EBITDA margin contraction that we've had has been twofold some of it spends self-induced by some of our inventory issues and you're seeing some of that come back again which is why we're performing well bottom reduction in clearance and more efficiency in the supply chain, the one fundamental part of our P&L we break it out for you guys is that the delivery and fulfillment piece which has grown to about 400 basis points overall, that's our major pressure point is having to deliver to the home on it.

So that’s where we’re working so hard in all the elements that Alasdair has laid out in terms of sourcing opportunities, supply chain opportunities, even the stores that themselves how well we can operate, how efficiently we are going to operate all those. So it's, there's probably no single bullet to make that equation. We continue to work really hard on all those elements to offset that delivery convenience piece that our customer wants and continue to build the EBITDA and grow the EBITDA this year from a forecast of fan standpoint, we are expected to have a stronger EBITDA performance and margin we had last year, but it will be a constant battle of delivering to her home, because that's how she wants to have the product delivered to her and offsetting cost elsewhere.

Alan Ruskin

Okay, thank you, best of luck in the future.

Jeffrey Boyer

Thanks Alan.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Budd Bugatch with Raymond James.

Budd Bugatch

Good afternoon, welcome again Alasdair and Jeff good to see, good to hear from you. I would like to talk about the inventory for a little bit if we could. With that weak outdoor sales, are we in a situation now where clearance has grown again? Last year as I recall we had a significant amount of clearance as well that we worked pretty hard for much of the year, so what's the quality of the inventory at this point in time?

Alasdair James

We’re actually in a pretty reasonable place, but so as Jeff said in his comments, it's one of the earlier questions, one of the learnings from the outdoor by last year was that we brought down this year. It was slightly tighter in that, so that's maybe we didn't have much in the first place we had to deal with. And I think the second learning is that the team was on to it far faster this year and therefore we've taken smaller reductions earlier and those are actually clearance issues [ph]. So I think I’m not saying inventory is seen at 10% better than last year.

Jeffrey Boyer

We’re going to be in a good position exiting Q2 Budd and all the clearance issues that we deal with and it's not a significant element relative to last year but it is versus our plan. We've had to take a more clearance expectations in Q2, so will be nice and clean coming out of Q2 from a seasonal outdoor standpoint.

Budd Bugatch

Okay. And on delivery and fulfillment could you parse those for us a little bit with delivery versus fulfilment? You have the $45, $49 shipping cost, you've got a $99 furniture delivery cost that I would assume that $99 flat fee goes into revenues, how does that break out for you and what’s the future, do we totally anniversary that in the third quarter, how do we think about it?

Jeffrey Boyer

But we don't give that much, we have a lot of detail, we don't give that much detail on breaking up fulfillment and delivery. I would tell you we will anniversary the introduction of that plan in August, August-September of this year coming up.

So one more quarter of what I would say a little bit larger deleveraging on that line item and then it will be more reflective of just the growth of e-com versus the fact that we have that offer out there. At this point both of those offers are performing well and they help support our e-com business on it. We’re not anticipating any major changes there other than the natural growth in e-com.

Budd Bugatch

Well, furniture has historically been about 40% of sales, I think it's gotten now down to the mid-30s, is it running higher than that for the first half it usually runs I think a bit higher in the first half than it does in the second half, am I correct in that and is about where it is sitting today?

Jeffrey Boyer

It is sitting right about mid-30s or so and your understanding is correct Budd and really what happens is our seasonal décor business really grows quite a bit in the back half of the year, so furniture stays on a relative dollar basis fairly constant, but as a percent becomes a lower percent because of the waiting to seasonal décor.

Budd Bugatch

Okay, thank you Jeff and congratulations again Alasdair and good luck on the balance of the year.

Alasdair James

Thanks Budd.

Operator

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Seth Basham with Wedbush Securities.

Seth Basham

Thanks a lot and good afternoon. My question is on your ideas of new assortments and marketing to the new customers, when you are talking about that are you thinking about expanding your assortment online or in-store or both, how do you think about that equation?

Alasdair James

So, predominantly online, Seth. There may be some expansion in-store but actually in-store my focus is more on how we take product out of the store rather than add more product in. So what – we will be looking at though is whether we should be testing in some stores to have a different assortment as a standalone test which to my earlier comments could be a sub brand, the different brand a different look and feel.

Seth Basham

Got it that’s helpful. And in terms of the investment would you be owning this inventory or would it be lean towards the direct shipped. I assume the ownership as you think about that equation would you expect your inventories to rise next year?

Jeffrey Boyer

And so I think I’m very focused on ROIC in terms of how we actually look at our inventory. I think there are opportunities for us to not own this inventory instant particularly while we testing stuff out – and then typically you don’t make the same level of margin obviously when that’s the case. So when you then clear there is an opportunity for us and we think [indiscernible] I think we’ve look to aim that. But quite a little bit online versus in-store and whether you’re doing it by drop ship or whether you’re doing it by different means.

Alasdair James

And I think on our last call, we commented on building our drop ship capability so with the drop ship capability it enables us to be able to introduce some additional SKUs and product and not owning it. So the drop ship capability should be available with us in the second half of the year.

Seth Basham

Got it, thank you and good luck.

Alasdair James

Thank Seth.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Cristina Fernandez with the Telsey Advisory Group.

Cristina Fernandez

Hi good evening. So this is for Alasdair on your agreements two thoughts, couple of times about enhancing value when you look at the price points for the Pier 1 brand do you see the opportunity to lower price points across other categories beyond outdoor as you look at your price points relative to competitors?

Alasdair James

Oh golly that’s a broad question Cristina. I mean I think the answer is yes in some and no in others. It really does vary by category and by assortment and competitor and stuff. So and we’re not just focused on outdoor, if you take away claims let's call it. We're looking at our value proportion across each of the categories. We’re looking to be clear on the role of the categories within our overall assortment and obviously the value proportion of each of those within that. So and we’ll be looking at them next year.

Cristina Fernandez

And then as a followup would the loyalty program the non-tender one you launched last year how have financed progressed in the first quarter and what is that now as a percent of your sales?

Alasdair James

So and you could remember, good memory. I mean I think our Pearl [ph] keep me honest here Jeff, I think our Pearl sign ups are now over 1 million customers that signed up with our loyalty program Pearl. An encouraging thing for us is the management team is that, that hasn’t been anyway detracted from our rewards customer our credit card customers and therefore it’s been positive.

Jeffrey Boyer

And then we don’t talk too much exactly about that, but we do mention Cristina is that the amount of match back that we have and with the added loyalty non-tender loyalty members and we have the pro members we are able to match back quite a bit more. We’re well north of 80%, 85% of match back on that which gives us a lot of visibility into what she is purchasing and allows us to talk to her more directly.

Alasdair James

Did you catch that Cristina?

Cristina Fernandez

Yes, thank you.

Alasdair James

Okay great stuff.

Operator

Thank you. And we will take our final question from the line of Charles Grom with Gordon Haskett. Please go ahead.

Andrew Minora

Hi how are you doing? This is Andrew Minora on for Chuck. I just had quick followup on the comp question from earlier. Can you guys give us any additional color on the comp trends during the quarter – traffic versus mix or how the comps might have progressed through the quarter and month-to-month through the quarter? And then just one follow-up on that based on our estimates it looks like the decline in in-store sales in the comp base it got a little bit worse in 1Q. Can you talk about what any drivers of that would been? Thanks a lot

Jeffrey Boyer

Yes, I would tell you that the comp driver is a combination as you know Andrew of both in-store performance and online and you can do some of the backwards math on that calculation on it. I would tell you that really directionally the in-store performance really didn’t change that much from a trend standpoint overall as we take a look at it fairly consistent what we’re seeing last year it’s really reflective of what’s going out there in the retail industry overall. I would tell you from a trends perspective the quarter was a little bit variable and choppy.

Alasdair mentioned that we had a good period of Easter than we did, we did really well through the Easter period. We're feeling pretty good about the business at that point. We did get a little bit of softness thorough Mother's Day which is a little bit unusual for us. We tend to deliver better on Mother's Day and we've seen business strengthen really since that time as we get into the last part of May and then into June and we feel good as we're at this point in June right now.

Andrew Minora

Thank you, very helpful.

Jeffrey Boyer

Okay, thanks Andrew.

Alasdair James

Operator, I think that wraps it up. We appreciate your help. We appreciate everybody calling in today and we look forward to updating in another 90 days with our Q2 results. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen this concludes the Pier 1 Imports first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. We thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

