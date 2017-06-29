Income Investor, This Portfolio Is For You

Long story short, for this portfolio we are trying to build an income portfolio at the top of the market in times when a BBB rated security hardly beats 5% yield to worst. This unpleasant macro environment makes us very cautious and the only approach to implement is defensive, with a prepared reaction for fighting both interest rate and credit risk. This perfectly matches the name of our service "Trade with beta." In times when it is hard to find the alpha, you have no other choice than to look for the "beta" and actively manage your portfolio.

Basic methodology

Our portfolio consists of 3 parts:

The main portfolio - a hypothetical $100000 portfolio with what we believe to be the best picks among all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the primary exchanges. Hedging portfolio - a hypothetical $50000 portfolio used to hedge our main portfolio from interest rate and credit risk. We also call this "The best shorts portfolio." It may include closed-end funds and open-end funds that consist of fixed income instruments. Trading portfolio - a hypothetical $50000 portfolio that will consist of the most actionable preferred stocks and baby bonds that we find overvalued or undervalued.

In times when we need to be 100% hedged, we will use the trading portfolio to neutralize all directional risk by making it an entirely short portfolio.

Capital structure

We have $100000 equity and a hypothetical $100000 revolving credit facility at the Interactive Brokers interest rate for accounts under $1mln. At the start this stands at 2.6%. To understand the structure better:

There is no obligation to be fully leveraged all of the time, but we will try to maximize our returns by using our leverage to the maximum.

Rules for inclusion

Main portfolio. Current yield > 6%, Yield to call at least 1% higher than the BBB yield curve of preferred stocks, common stock price higher than 70% of its yearly range when not rated. The most important rule is to have a hedging reaction against interest rate risk and specific company credit risk. This is best accomplished when each single instrument is the best one compared to its immediate family members. Preferred stocks that have no brothers are accepted only if the common stock is at the high of its range for the last year. There are also special picks that have a 100% clear hedging reaction.

Hedging portfolio. Overvalued stocks with low nominal yield that have decent supply of locates to be shorted and have HTB rate lower than 10%. Each stock in this portfolio has to be the worst compared to the stocks from its family.

Trading portfolio. The most actionable picks or some high yield ones that need us to be very cautious and act on any weakness in the company. There has to be at least 2% capital appreciation potential. This is the portfolio in which we will have the most creativity and it targets yearly returns of 10+% in all market conditions.

Rules for exclusion

Main portfolio. Price appreciation that overvalues any of the picks compared to a substitute, weakness in the common stock of more than 20%, a better substitute arises, negative yield to call.

Hedging portfolio. We cover our hedging positions once we are 2 standard deviations in the money with the correlated preferred stock that we hedge. We also cover the positions by force if our locate is gone and we experience a buy in. We also cover the position if there is a better stock to be shorted or if the hard-to-borrow rate jumps above 20%.

Trading portfolio. Full discretionary here and we cover the positions when the team decides there is no more capital appreciation potential in the trade or if the hedging reaction is gone.

Updates

Members of our service will be updated with our trades as they happen. We plan monthly updates for the general public by writing a revisiting article every month.

How we pick the stocks?

We trade these stocks every single day and monitor every 10 cents move in each of them. It is very rare that we will miss something, but it happens and we feel miserable on that occasion. On top of that, we have the best database I have seen for preferred stocks and baby bonds that helps us find the outliers just by several clicks throughout our layouts.

Finally the picks to start with

Nothing spectacular here if you look at absolute data, but on relative basis this portfolio is supposed to stand out. The five biggest holdings:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( BRG ), 8.25% Series A Cumulative Red Preferred Stock (BRG-A). I cannot take credit for finding this stock first, because Brad Thomas and Rubicon Associates were the first to write about this one. Even though it is not trading below par as it used to, I believe it is very likely for the company to redeem it at its call date. The 6.6% yield to call, which this stock has, makes it my biggest holding because of its low duration. The stock is puttable 2 years after its call date, has a failure to redeem clause and a clause that forces the company to redeem a part of the issue if certain asset coverage ratio is triggered. All of this was needed by BRG to enter the preferred stock market and its last preferred stock (BRG-D) is not that special at all and is our hedging reaction if something unexpected happens with the mother company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( PMT ), 8.125% Series A Fix/Float Cumul Red Pfd Shrs (PMT-A). A residential mortgage REIT that has been around for almost 8 years and the common stock is performing quite well in the last year. This is the first preferred stock for the company and as in the case of BRG we expect future offerings to follow at lower rates. Here the only reaction we have is to closely monitor the common stock and to sell the preferred stock on any weakness. Chimera Investment Corporation ( CIM ) 8.00% Series B Fixed/Float Cumul. Redeem Preferred Stock. A similar stock to PMT-A. We like the REIT plays with preferred stock for one main reason - there is a large buffer in the common stock dividend. Many of these REIT preferred stocks outperform their common stocks while bringing less risk and a smoother ride. The big problem with them is that the 8% is not as high as it seems when you compare it to a qualified dividend.

The place to hunt for yield is definitely the Mortgage REITs, but there is always the concern with the high leverage and the hard-to-understand hedging strategies they use, but we cannot argue with this:

Once the market agrees with a fellow SA author The Fortune Teller, we may choose the safer way to invest in the sector.

4. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), 7.75% Dep Shares Ser B Cumul Red Preferred Stock (AGNCB) - There was a time I crowned this stock as "The Best Reit Preferred Stock." The funny thing is that BRG-A was one of its main contestants at the time and here we are again. The only difference is that the price of both securities is more than $1 higher and they have paid a whole yearly distribution since my article. AGNC has to take care of AGNCP first, so we have a chance to hold AGNCB longer beyond its call date. This is its yield curve depending on when this security is getting redeemed:

5. Solar Capital (SLRC), 6.75% Senior Notes due 11/15/2042 (SLRA) - our investment grade baby bond pick which was crowned "The Best Baby Bond" in my recent article. It is not an investment that will make you reach but its high rating and comparatively high nominal yield make it a very likely redemption which looks like this:

A return of 5% in less than a year from a BBB- rated senior note if the bond gets redeemed is something I am ready to leverage as much as I can. For disclosure purposes, I must admit that this has been my biggest holding since I wrote my article about it. There is a lot of value in leveraging such safe bets. And this is not a "9-12%" safe bet but a normal one that has to be really safe in theory and in practice.

Liquidity, commissions, hard-to-borrow rate, active trading

Writing this article and structuring the rules for the portfolio are the simple tasks. If you are among those who find the whole idea interesting and possibly money making, you have to understand that majority of the fixed income securities are hard to trade. On top of that, buying with a market order can change the whole calculation. SLRA, for example, is a nice addition at 25.35, but imagine this article has a positive effect on the price and suddenly it starts trading at $25.80. At this price I would probably be a seller because it changes it from a 5% yielder to a 0.5% yielder. For the hedging portfolio one should closely monitor the hard-to-borrow rates, because sometimes they are just ridiculous and they vary depending on the broker you are using. As for active trading, my intention is to use hedging instruments that are fairly high volume such as CEFs, but sometimes you need some trading skills to "catch" a good price. Commissions we use in the calculations are the ones you would have at Interactive Brokers.

Benchmarks

The bold target that this portfolio has is to constantly outperform the big guy - iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) on ROA (because we use leverage and ROE comparison would not be appropriate), and to eliminate directional risk by constantly hedging our portfolio with overvalued preferred stocks. A hedging reaction is triggered by a decline in both PFF and iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond ETF [TLT] as well as a decline in any of the mother companies as described earlier in the article. The portfolio is supposed to be market neutral and any losing quarter should be considered a failure. The only excuse to such a failure would be if our "Pair Trade portfolio" is making a killing at the time because of increased market volatility. Another benchmark we have is to beat any single CEF NAV on Sharpe Ratio. A lot of tasks and only the future will show if we are able to do that. This is a big test for us because it is one thing to do it for your own account and to do it publicly. Everyone can sing in the shower.

How does it work after all being said and what returns can one expect?

The main portfolio targets ROA of 6%, The hedging portfolio targets ROA of 3% and The trading portfolio targets returns above 10%, by constantly picking mispriced securities. The leverage effect would result at a targeted ROE of approximately 10% annually.

Author's note: In the coming articles we will share more of our insights and revisit some of our best articles. You will be able to see some of our picks in the trading portfolio. We are in the final stage of launching our service and our goal is to have a mix of income investors and traders in our chat room.

Conclusion. We picked a really challenging time to make a fixed income portfolio, but this will really put us to the test and we take the challenge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long PMT-A, CIM-B, BRG-A, NS-A, NGLS-A