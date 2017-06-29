Amazon's Next Move

To keep the pace and safeguard its growth, Amazon needs to acquire more and more.

It will face the rule of diminishing return like anybody else.

What Will Amazon Buy Next?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) on June 16, 2017, adding a whopping $11 billion to its valuation and sky-rocketed Whole Foods Market stock price by 27% compared to the previous day's closing price.

The acquisition is in line with Amazon's ambitious move to capture a meaningful share of $800 billion in the US grocery business, which fell short through its own initiative named Amazon Fresh and captured just about 0.8% of annual sales.

Nevertheless, there are major doubts about the success of this move. As pointed out in several articles published over the last 10 days, Whole Foods stores are small compared to other grocery stores like Wal-Mart, and are located at prime locations. It would be super hard for Amazon to use them as fulfillment centers or pickup stations for orders placed online.

Based on an article from Reuters, Amazon has a little more than 3 million square feet of U.S. warehouses dedicated to its existing AmazonFresh and Prime Pantry program, just a tenth of what Wal-Mart already has. Industry experts estimate the company would have to add a dozen or more grocery warehouses, particularly if it wanted to supply Whole Foods stores in addition to homes. The cost of doing that is unclear.

So, the Whole Foods deal will give Amazon effective and direct access to clients, who are primarily the same group as Prime members, doing online shopping repeatedly and hopefully interested in doing more of grocery shopping online. But Amazon is still missing the infrastructure it requires to supply grocery on a large scale. Wal-Mart, Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons (NYSE:ABS) and other giant retailers developed such a network over decades, and now Amazon would need a huge amount of capital to replicate it, assuming the company is aiming for a large share of consumers' grocery purchases.

Looking back to the history of Amazon's acquisitions, it's obvious that the company is solely looking for bargains and has made just a few mistakes so far in its efforts.

A flashback to 1998; Amazon acquired 40% stake in Drugstore.com for a $110 million-plus a deal to sell drugs on Amazon's website under a separate tab. After 12 years, Drugstore.com was acquired by Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) for $429 million, and then Walgreens shut it down in just five years. If this was a good acquisition, why would Amazon sell its stake?

Reading the story of the acquisition of Washington Post by Jeff Bezos may draw a clearer picture of how he makes a deal. Washington Post was in serious trouble in the aftermath of change of taste in readers from hard copy to electronic versions, and there was almost no other way for it to continue operations in a desired way. It hired an independent investment firm, which contacted Jeff Bezos with the offer. There was absolute silence for two months, and then suddenly everything went smoothly and they reached a deal.

The Amazon-Whole Foods deal was announced within 6 weeks of the first meeting between John Mackey and Bezos. Whole Foods was under extreme pressure by activist investors; this deal solved all the problems and created a new venture for growth.

What do you think would be the next move by Jeff Bezos? He has cutting-edge technology in supply chain and online sales that can improve effectiveness and efficiency, access to cheap capital, and he's aware that the financial market trusts him with heart!

Why not buy a business that is on the brink of bankruptcy, has over 1,000 medium to large stores and is among top 20 US pharmacies at a bargain price?

My guess is, the company will buy Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD).

With 695 Sears stores and 735 Kmart stores, Amazon will be able to gain access to 1,430 stores in all 50 states; compare that to Whole Foods Market, which only has around 460 stores.

The reaction of stock prices to the announcement of the Whole Foods acquisition is quite amazing; Sears stock price grew by 12.39%, from $6.86 to $7.71, Wal-Mart dropped by 4.32%, from $78.91 to $75.5, and Kroger tanked by 7.9%, from $24.56 to $22.61.

SHLD data by YCharts

Now, let's go through the Sears 2016 10-K report to find out what Amazon will be entitled to by purchasing the company:

735 Kmart stores across 49 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; 734 discount stores averaging 95,000 square feet and one Super Center with approximately 185,000 square feet. 451 of Kmart stores operate in-store pharmacy.

6 Sears Auto centers are located inside Kmart stores.

Order online and pickup in store is already implemented in over 700 Kmart stores.

The Kmart product offering includes many merchandise categories, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables and apparel. 670 Sears stores located across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, primarily mall-based locations averaging 139,000 square feet. 588 Sears Auto Centers are operating in association with Full-line stores, and 23 free-standing Sears Auto Centers operate independently.

The Commercial Sales department, which sells Sears merchandise, parts and services to commercial customers through business-to-business Sears Commercial Sale.

The Home Services section provides Product Repair Services, is the nation's No. 1 provider of appliance and product repair services and has an active relationship with nearly 35 million households.

The Delivery and Installation department that provides both home delivery and retail installation services for Sears' retail operations, with over 4 million deliveries and installation calls made annually.

Sears owns some famous proprietary brands, including Kenmore, DieHard, Bongo, Covington, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life and Structure.

Sears' product offering includes appliances, consumer electronics / connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, certain automotive services and products, as well as apparel, footwear, jewelry and accessories for the whole family.

Sears Fits Perfectly with Amazon's Growth Vision

Looking over the Sears portfolio, there are some interesting parts that will match perfectly with Amazon's efforts to enter in different markets:

Financial Aspects of the Deal

Sears reported negative net income starting 2011, and since then, it has just tried to minimize the lost income instead of focusing on value creation. The company had a peak of $53 billion in revenue in 2006 and $1.49 billion net income. At that time, it had 2,323 stores plus 1,095 independently owned small specialty stores. Its business model appears to have been kept intact over the last 10 years!

SHLD data by YCharts

In the first part of this article, I talked about the synergies that Amazon can create through acquiring and integrating Sears into its current ecosystem. However, we've all heard of the expectations before acquisitions and what usually happens afterward in practice.

Here I'm going to look at this acquisition from a different perspective. I believe there's a significant value that can be unlocked just by changing the business model and improving efficiency in Sears.

To start with, let's take a look at a comparison table on the consolidated reports of income gained/lost for three companies - Sears, Whole Foods and Amazon:

(Source: Data from Morningstar, table prepared by author)

To have a better picture on their performance, we can compute the performance ratios through dividing the figures by revenue:

(Source: Data from Morningstar, table prepared by author)

Amazon's Cost of Revenue is 64.9%, compared to 78.8% for Sears and 65.6% for Whole Foods; Amazon buys products 20% cheaper than Sears!

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue is 20.1% for Amazon, compared with 27.6% for Sears. It shows that Amazon's operating expenses is 37% less compared to that of Sears!

However, comparing the operating expenses per store for Sears with that of Whole Foods shows that the former is operating more efficiently:

If Amazon acquires Sears and solely re-organizes the business in a way that it achieves similar efficiency in procurement, organizational structure, debt financing and gross margin, the net income from the continuous operation would be $371 million - and we're not considering any increase in total revenue:



(Source: Data from Morningstar, table prepared by author)

It will unlock massive value!

Based on the 2016 10-K report, Sears has 106.9 million outstanding shares. Dividing net income ($371 million) by outstanding shares (106.9 million shares), we get EPS of $3.47. Considering the EPS and the current average P/E ratio for the retail industry at about 22, the stock will be worth $76.35 ($3.47 * 22), an 854% premium over the current stock price.

(76.35 - 8) / 8 = 8.54

Following the same logic for Whole Foods, we end up with a lower net income (.xlsx download file).

This shows that Sears is so poorly managed that even accounting for high overhead costs of technology and fulfillment (12% of revenue), we can still get an amazing net income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have long exposure to AMZN through call option and may initiate long/short position/exposure to AMZN, WFM, SHLD at any time directly or through derivatives.