3 Tech Stocks: Exciting Profit Prospects - Some Startling Contrasts

Recent forecast histories and related outcomes pictorially present how big-money fund portfolio managers have shifted their appraisals of what may be coming next.

Our standard reward~risk map identifies the best tradeoffs, stock by stock, of dozens of issues with the best ones evident at a glance.

The score is kept in price changes

Figure 1 compares what big-money fund clients now think of software industry leaders’ stock price change prospects in comparison to prior price drawdowns following earlier forecasts like those of today.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price change expectations are measured by the green horizontal scale, actual experiences of worst price drawdowns following prior forecasts like today’s are on the red vertical scale. Anything above the dotted diagonal line has more downside exposure than upside prospect.

The best situated of these stocks are MSCI, Inc. (MSCI) at [12], Microsoft (MSFT) at [1] and LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) at [28]. Infosys (INFY) at [26] provides larger price gain prospect at a larger price drawdown exposure.

The group has been in a recent modest price slump, made apparent in the following pictorial trends of these companies’ daily prices and price range expectations.

Company specifics

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines here are all forward-looking expectations, not a historical review of past prices. They picture the ranges of price held likely/possible in coming weeks and months as indicated by the way necessary at-risk firm capital was hedged while helping big-money fund clients adjust portfolio holdings in volume “block” trades.

Each range forecast is split into upside and downside prospect segments by a heavy dot at the market price on the day of the forecast. The Range Index [RI] measure tells what percentage of the whole range is below the current price. For MSCI that RI measure is 8, with 92% of the forecast to the upside.

In the past 5 years, there have been 52 prior instances of MSCI having those outlook proportions. In 9 out of every 10 (92 of 100) times, the stock rose to its forecast upside and, net of losses, produced gains averaging +8.5% in typical holding periods of only 38 market days. If repeated at that pace, the annual rate of growth would be +73%.

Current hedging to protect a market-maker which now had to be short the stock indicates that a rise of +10.6% to $113+ is believed to be quite possible. But prior price drawdowns in similar expectation circumstances have been only -3% at worst. Hence what is seen in Figure 1 at [12].

The story for LOGM, [28] in Figure 1, is a bit different; check Figure 3.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

How far may this stock retreat? Market-makers recently continue to lower the upside limits of their price range forecasts, a continuation of the past month or more’s behavior.

Perhaps a bit more history of their forecasts would be useful. Figure 4 looks back over two years with one-week-apart forecasts.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

This increased perspective reinforces LOGM's Win Odds of 92 of 100 recoveries from price drawdowns like the present and further bolsters the past experiences of its price, then going on to reach sell targets producing net gains of over +14%. The current upside expectations are for only +13%.

The worst-case price drawdowns for LOGM following its prior 92 instances of RIs at 13 were less than -5%, so that trade-off is quite attractive in comparison to most others in the group.

But there is comfort in what is “accepted”

Let’s also look at the expectations details for MSFT, [1] in Figure 1.

Figure 5

(Used with permission)

Here there is a prospect of +10% upside price change, which in better than one quarter of all days in the past 5 years has produced profits in 7 out of every 8 cases. That other 8th one brought its net price gains back to a +7% level, and increased average holding periods to 52 market days or over 10 weeks. In turn that “reduced” its CAGR experiences to a mere +40% rate.

Maybe that explains why MSFT ranks as a “core holding” in many portfolios. But if it was the whole “core”, and held continuously, why does the portfolio only show single-digit returns?

Instead of accepting the “street analysts’” expectations of a 9+% growth rate, mightn’t it be better to hold MSFT just for those (quarter of the time) instances when it likely might again produce gains at a +40% rate, and use the otherwise uncommitted capital to do things like LOGM – or even the “chancy” INFY, as their opportunities are presented?

Figure 6 tells the INFY story.

Figure 6

(Used with permission)

Well, maybe not. While INFY at [26] in Figure 1 offers a bigger gain potential at apparently not much additional drawdown exposure (-7% over -3% to -5%), check out what the lower Win Odds do to the accomplished % payoffs. When nearly 1/3rd of your tries come up losers, a +3.9% payoff average makes a claim of an 18% upside price change target not very credible. We’ll pass.

Conclusion

From over two dozen active software providers, three appear to market-makers to have significant price gain prospect advantages over the others to consider them as preferable investment candidates.

Each has its own strengths of appeal but MSCI, LOGM and MSFT stand out.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.