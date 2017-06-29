Tower Semiconductor Is A Hidden Gem In The Integrated Circuits Industry

Investment Thesis

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) has a very strong upside because it is undervalued compared to its rivals, displays strong earnings growth and is growing at a reasonable price.

Strong Earnings Growth

(Source: Nasdaq)

Tower Semiconductor, as a result of its strong quarter earnings growth past, has continued to prove why its value has gone up. Its strong earnings growth is a strong indication that the company is becoming more profitable. Investors should recognize that with strong earnings growth, annual earnings will continue to climb, which will provide strong upside. According to Nasdaq estimates, analysts see Tower's earnings as climbing 15% a year for the next five years and 14.72% in 2018. In the next earnings report, we could see earnings similar to those in the last quarter. However, we expect to see 12.5% ($0.6 EPS) quarterly earnings growth by the June 2018 earnings report. This is a strong forecast, where an investor should recognize stable growth in the stock price over the next couple of years and strong upside for a long-run position.

Tower Semiconductor vs. Competitors

One way to understand how strong this investment could be is to look at how healthy the company is financially and how its financial metrics compare with those of its closest rivals. Two of Tower Semiconductor's biggest competitors are MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC). If we compare the financial metrics of the three companies, Tower Semiconductor has a stronger PEG, P/E, ROE, ROA, Profit Margin, P/B and P/C versus its rivals. While both MaxLinear and Semtech have stronger gross margins, their profit margins are lower. This could mean they could have higher operating and interest expenses. They could have higher interest payments because of how high their P/B ratios are. With the lowest PEG among the three, Tower Semiconductors is the cheapest investment with the strongest upside. A high ROE and profit margin indicate that the company is becoming very profitable, which forecasts strong earnings potential.

Tower Semiconductor is growing at a reasonable price

According to Nasdaq estimates, Tower Semiconductor is expected to have a 1-year Forward PEG of 0.82. This is truly remarkable and proves that right now it is growing at a reasonable price. This could also show an investor that the company is cheap for what its earnings growth will provide. Investors should see a strong potential upside as a result of this very low PEG.

Peer Multiples

Based on the peer valuation multiples table above for companies in the integrated circuits industry which have a market cap between $1 billion and $3 billion, the immediate observation that investors should make is that Tower Semiconductor is severely undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. The company does follow industry trends, which is that the industry is becoming more valuable. This is based on the fact that its forward P/E values are less than its trailing P/E values. The industry is trading the company at a discount because the industry trailing P/E and forward P/E are 192% and 67% higher. If the market were to trade Tower Semiconductors based on industry median multiples, there would be a very strong upside because of how depressed these multiples are.

Risk Factors

There are two major risk factors that an investor must recognize when analyzing the potential upside for the company.

Long-Term Debt: Tower Semiconductor has over $385 million in long-term debt, which is 45% of its equity. This is a problem for four reasons. High debt could make it more difficult for the company to pay off short-term debt and payables because of the long-term interest schedule. Holding long term would also make it harder for the company to find high demand in its corporate bonds. Long-term debt also makes the Tower's expected returns more volatile because of price and cash flow fluctuations. With large debt, if a global recession were to hit, it may make it harder for the company to pay off its debts because of lower cash flows coming in. The long-term debt may make it harder for Tower to make long-term capital expenditure plans due to a tight budget.

Hard to project future revenue expectations: In integrated circuits, it is always difficult to make accurate revenue projections because of how the industry fluctuates in demand as a result of the immense competition. Also, according to its 20-F, Tower Semiconductor makes projections based on backlogs that it already has. The issue is that if the company has either lower demand than what it projected based off of backlogs or orders do not come as planned for the back orders, it has unneeded inventory. Also, sometimes the industry experiences overcapacity, which decreases revenue due to lower selling prices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I am very bullish on the possible returns that this equity may have in the long run. Tower Semiconductor is becoming very profitable and has strong fundamentals that will deliver strong earnings, which are projected to grow 15% a year for the next five years. Its multiples are severely below the industry multiples, which indicates the company is highly undervalued and discounted by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.