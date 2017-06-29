Nvidia Is Fundamentally Strong - A DCF Analysis

The company is very strong in many promising segments, like artificial intelligence or autonomous driving.

The stock price of Nvidia has surged by more than 200% over last year.

The stock of Nvidia (NVDA) has surged more than 200% over last year, and now many investors are cautious about the price and wait for a correction. When I wrote an article about the Nvidia-Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKPY) partnership, some commenters claimed the stock is set to plunge and considered the decrease from $152 to $147 we saw on July 27 as a fact that supports their opinion. However, I believe Nvidia is fairly valued, which is supported by the company’s fundamentals. Hence, the growth in revenues is very likely to continue, as the company is involved in such attractive fields as gaming, cryptocurrency, autonomous driving, and machine learning. Thus, in this article, I value the company using DCF model to determine whether the current stock price is fundamentally justified.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

DCF model

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 15%, with a 19.4% increase in FY2018 and 12.4% increase in FY2019. The numbers fully comply with the average analysts' expectations provided by Yahoo Finance.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The growth from 2020 to 2022 is expected to be on the level of 15%. Taking into consideration the company's revenue has increased by more than 37% over the last year, the assumptions seem to be conservative. Moreover, as I mentioned in my previous article on Nvidia, the corporation has enormous potential in the automotive industry as at least 2% of a car’s price is expected to be represented by electronics. Therefore, the partnership with VW, the largest auto manufacturer with about $200 billion revenue in 2016, can easily drive the profits of Nvidia higher.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

2. The average EBITDA margin will be around 27%, which is lower than a 31% margin shown in 2017. At the same time, I believe this is a conservative assumption since the industries, which the company is involved in, tend to bring higher margins.

3. The average growth of PP&E will be 2.1%, with 5% increase in 2020. The company has decreased its PP&E position over last years, but will likely start investing more in the near future.

4. The effective annual tax rate will increase from current 10% to 15% in 2019 and 20% in 2021. Again, this should provide us a moderate assumption.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

5. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.8%. The cost of equity capital (13%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.2 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield and 11.4% market return, which is the average annual return on investment in S&P 500. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 13%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $90.2 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will stay at the level of 30 by the end of the horizon period (2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $151.5. Under the optimistic scenario (32x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $95.28 billion or $160.1 per share, representing about 6% upside potential for the stock. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range is $147.2-155.8, which shows the current price ($151.7 as of June 28) is reasonable.

Conclusion

Overall, Nvidia is a unique company which has a very promising future in many growing segments, including gaming, artificial intelligence, or autonomous driving. The DCF analysis shows the fair price range for the stock to be $147.2-155.8, which demonstrates the current price level is fundamentally justified.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.