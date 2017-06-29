Multimedia Weekly Digest: Amazon's Takeover

Every week we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

A lot of ink was spilled after Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal to buy Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) was announced last Friday. We kick things off with Chris DeMuth's take on the deal.

Most people, us included, thought the odds of a deal happening were pretty low. Amazon is kind of the boy who cried wolf when it comes to takeovers, or at least when it comes to takeover speculation. This is by far the biggest deal they've ever done. The market's reaction was swift and negative for tons of retailers and specifically grocers... I have huge admiration and respect for Jeff Bezos and Amazon. They've been brilliant in so many ways, including M&A, largely by not engaging in too much of it. I think this makes a lot of sense.

Tematica Research also covered the deal with Whole Foods and discussed where Amazon is in the bigger retail picture.

We wrap up our discussion with a focus on Amazon on its whirlwind of recent announcements from its acquisition of Whole Foods to Nike (NYSE:NKE) now selling some of it products directly to the online giant. We also explain why Amazon is THE poster child for thematic investing.

Felix Salmon, emerging-markets expert Anna Szymanski, and Slate Moneybox columnist Jordan Weissmann also discussed Amazon's acquisition:

Amazon's share price went up on this announcement rather than down. Everyone else's share price went down because everyone's like, 'now Whole Foods is going to be able to compete' and the general consensus seem to be this was a really good deal.

Other SA multimedia

Toronto's Hot Housing Cooling Off?

Todd Harrison On Taking The High Road To Wealth On Wall Street

Uber's Bad Week: Doomsday Scenario Or Business Reset?

Healthcare Draft Bill Released - Will The U.S. Congress Take Up Tax Reform Next?

2 Markets Ripe For Option Strangles

Frontier Communications: Selling At The Lowest Point In 34 Years - Bill Zettler's Idea Of The Month

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: Scalable With Less Risk - Debra Borchardt's Idea Of The Month

5 Minute Valuation Of Kroger

4 Ways I Hedge When Markets Are Extreme (Lawrence Fuller)

Signs The Bull Market Is Coming To An End (William Koldus)

When And How This Bull Market Dies (Eric Parnell)

How I Find Great Investment Ideas (Mark Hibben)

2 New Sweetheart Deals For Warren Buffett - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Stock Market Headwinds Approaching, Says Louis-Vincent Gave

Oracle Is The ERP Provider Moving Forward

FedEx Needs To Improve On One Key Metric

Party On Canada: How Prices Have Changed Over 50 Years

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.