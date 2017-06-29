Jobs Data And 6 Housing-Related Stock Picks

A key question for potential homeowners is the ability to meet mortgage payments. Chris Graja, Senior Securities Analyst, Argus Research, talks to Sara D’Elia about why the improvement in the U.S. jobs market could be good for housing-related stocks and shares his top picks. Argus Research Company reports are available on TD WebBroker.
Summary
How has the U.S. jobs market evolved?
What could the improvement in the U.S. jobs market mean for housing-related stocks?
Which 6 stocks does Argus Research have "buy" recommendations on?
