Retirement Strategy: Now Is The Time For Bank Of America

If they raise it to above $.44 share, then Buffett just might do an exchange of his warrants for common shares.

With the two completed stress tests, BAC is virtually cleared to raise its dividend by a huge percentage.

I recently added shares of BAC for my own personal account once again.

I have been up and down on Bank of America (BAC) over the last 6 years and I have made plenty of money. There was a time that I left money on the table when uncertainties abounded, but that is ancient history as far as I am concerned. I will be adding shares of BAC to the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio as of June 29, and will add even more shares to my personal account.

I believe that if there were ever a time to get into this stock, now would be the time to consider. Look at the latest stress test results as reported by Seeking Alpha:

Sell-side: Stress tests a positive for the banks via Bloomberg Among the winners cited by analysts were Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Zions (NASDAQ:ZION), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Cutting things maybe a little too close for comfort were State Street (NYSE:STT), Discover (NYSE:DFS), AmEx (NYSE:AXP), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). On the regulatory front, the results should add momentum to the president's efforts to ease rules as they can now point to even the Fed as believing the banks are in great shape. Morgan Stanley's Betsy Graseck says results are far better than hoped, with excess capital up 17% from last year to $357B. She sees no risk to her estimate of 30% Y/Y increase in capital returns to be announced next week. Her list of names that could top expectations in the CCAR: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BofA, and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). AmEx and State Street are most at risk. In midcaps, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stands out as well-positioned to top expectations. Here is the news about part 2 of the stress tests All banks see capital return plans cleared Jun. 28, 2017 4:31 PM ET|By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor All 34 banks won clearance in the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR), the follow-up to last week's supervisory stress tests. That's the first time since the global financial crisis that all banks got their capital plans approved. Capital One (NYSE:COF) got a conditional OK and must resubmit to get final clearance. The 34 bank holding firms had passed the initial stress test, boosting expectations that nearly all would get their capital return programs approved. Financials were up 1.3% as a sector today, suggesting some baked-in goodness on positive expectations for the CCAR results.

Now it appears that BAC is contemplating an increase in its dividend by a wonderful 60%, sooner than later!

after passing the second of two annual stress tests by the Federal Reserve, it got the go-ahead to hike its annual dividend to 48 cents a share, or 12 cents a quarter, a 60 percent increase.

What this means for the "Buffett Overhang" is that as reported by CNBC, Buffett won't dump the shares he converts his warrants to. That to me means the fear of having 700 million shares basically sold, which would dramatically increase the outstanding shares and impact the share price of the stock, is likely off the table.

The preferred shares pay a 6 percent annual dividend, or $300 million. At a dividend of 44 cents, the common shares would pay roughly the same. At 48 cents, Berkshire would get $336 million annually. A move to exercise the warrants would be seen as bullish for Bank of America shares, an expression of confidence by Berkshire that they have upward momentum. They rose 2.6 percent on Wednesday, to close at $23.88.

As we can see in the recent pricing action of the stock, both the stress tests and the Fed's insistence on raising short term rates have propelled the share price:

BAC Price data by YCharts

At the time of my previous article, in which I announced I was purchasing BAC for myself, I was not certain if adding shares to TARP would make sense until the "elephant in the room" was settled. At the time, it appeared that Buffett would simply convert and sell 700 million shares, but he seems to have had a change of heart according to his annual letter to shareholders, as quoted in the CNBC report:

If the dividend rate on Bank of America common stock – now 30 cents annually – should rise above 44 cents before 2021, we would anticipate making a cashless exchange of our preferred into common.

I have never known Warren Buffett to go back on his word, even if it includes anticipated, simply because BAC is ready to raise the dividend to $.48/share, not just $.40/share!

To me this is a big deal, and that is why I am reiterating a buy on BAC shares, not just for capital appreciation but for a strong rise in dividends paid, which now makes the stock a natural as an "entry level" dividend growth stock.

Here Is The Last TARP Chart

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main St. Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Ford (NYSE:F).

Since the last update, I added more shares of AT&T (T), so there is now a cash reserve of about $15,000, of which I will use a portion to purchase 500 shares of BAC to the model portfolio Thursday morning.

If everything falls into place as I anticipate, then the yield for BAC will be a more respectable 2.00% (at its current price) with the likelihood of more increases in the future. Add some capital appreciation that I feel will happen, and TARP now has a nice position in a growth AND value stock in BAC.

The Bottom Line

I might have bought BAC back when it was just about the same price as it is now - perhaps a bit less, so those who have not decided can get in at a price that I still feel is relatively cheap.

The risks are obvious:

BAC does not increase its dividend by 60%.

Buffet changes his mind and dumps 700 million shares of BAC stock.

Just make sure you make your own decision, and do your own research. Don't rely on the fact that I own shares and as of June 29, so will TARP.

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APO, ED, F, JNJ, JFR, KO, MAIN, MO, MSFT, O, PG, T, XOM. BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only, and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolio. I already own BAC in my personal portfolio, and might add significant shares in the next 72 hours as well.