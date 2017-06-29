Your Emerging Markets Bonds Allocation May Now Be 'Junk'

Emerging Markets Bond Allocation Insights
Investors are once again focusing on emerging markets credit risk given the recent high-profile ratings downgrades of China, Brazil, and South Africa. The overall credit quality of the hard currency emerging markets debt market has declined significantly since 2013. More than 51% of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index ("Index") was rated high yield or "junk" as of May 31, 2017, versus just 34% at the end of 2013.
This means that emerging markets bonds investors are likely to have more "junk" in their portfolios, and are assuming significantly more credit risk than they were only four years ago. Since 2013, the average emerging markets bond rating has dropped from BBB- to BB+. At the same time, yields and spreads have tightened, and investors are getting paid less to assume more risk.
Ratings Downgrades Have Increased …
Why worry about the "junk"? Because there is more of it. Moody's downgrade of China in May received the most attention, but had less impact on investors given its lack of presence in emerging markets bonds indices. On the other hand, Brazil and South Africa suffered ratings downgrades that have had a greater impact for investors. Both countries have been punished by elevated political risks that have threatened key fiscal and economic reforms. South Africa was downgraded by both S&P and Fitch from investment grade status to high yield status. Brazil, which was placed on negative watch by S&P, lost its investment grade rating in 2015.
The Portion of EM Bonds Rated High Yield Has Increased Since 2013
J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index Credit Quality: 1997 to 5/31/2017
Source: J.P. Morgan. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.
… Even as Spreads have Tightened
Since the end of 2013, the spread on the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index is essentially unchanged. However, breaking the Index into high yield (HY) and investment grade (IG) subsets tells a different story. Both segments tightened, but the high yield portion tightened more than investment grade (in both absolute and percentage terms). Because of the higher tilt towards high yield over this period, this tightening has been less evident at the overall Index level.
Spread Change
December 2013 to May 2017
Source: J.P. Morgan. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. Current market conditions may not continue.
Spread measures the difference between the yield to worst of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (or its high yield or investment grade subsets) and U.S. Treasury bonds with the same average maturity.
Where Can Investors Find Value? Look to Higher Quality and Local Currency Bonds
With higher credit risk and tighter spreads, where can investors find value?
One option is to focus on the higher quality portion of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. For example, the J.P. Morgan Custom EM Investment Grade Plus BB-Rated Sovereign USD Bond Index, which is comprised primarily of investment grade rated bonds with a limited BB rated allocation, had a yield of 3.74% as of May 31, 2017. That equated to a nearly 60 basis points pickup in yield versus U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index. Investors have access to investing in this higher rated Index through VanEck Vectors EM Investment Grade + BB Rated USD Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGEM).
Alternatively, investors may consider local currency sovereign emerging markets bonds to address credit risk concerns. Unlike the hard currency market, the universe of local currency bonds is still rated investment grade, on average. There are a few reasons for this. First, debt denominated in an issuer's local currency is often rated higher than foreign currency denominated debt (e.g., U.S. dollar or euro) by the same issuer. That is because foreign currency movements do not directly impact the ability of the country to repay its local currency-denominated debt. Further, the countries that are able to issue local currency debt globally tend to have larger and more developed local markets that are accessible to foreign investors. More open markets and less external vulnerability generally translate into higher credit ratings. Investors assume the foreign currency risk by investing in local currency bonds but have reduced credit exposure and earn higher yields.
Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes U.S. dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by U.S. and non-U.S. industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated Brady bonds, Eurobonds, and traded loans issued by emerging markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities. The index weighting methodology limits the weight of countries with larger debt stocks.
J.P. Morgan Custom EM Investment Grade Plus BB-Rated Sovereign USD Bond Index is comprised primarily of investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued by emerging markets governments.
Indices are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made. Index returns are not representative of fund returns. For fund returns current to the most recent month end, visit vaneck.com.
An investment in VanEck Vectors® EM Investment Grade + BB Rated USD Sovereign Bond ETF (IGEM®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, credit risk, call risk, interest rate risk, and sovereign and quasi-sovereign bond risk, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Investments in emerging markets securities are subject to elevated risks which include, among others, expropriation, confiscatory taxation, issues with repatriation of investment income, limitations of foreign ownership, political instability, armed conflict and social instability. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.
VanEck Vectors EM Investment Grade + BB Rated USD Sovereign Bond ETF (IGEM) is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by J.P. Morgan and J.P. Morgan makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in IGEM. J.P. Morgan does not warrant the completeness or accuracy of J.P. Morgan Custom EM Investment Grade Plus BB-Rated Sovereign USD Bond Index. "J.P. Morgan" is a registered service mark of JPMorgan Chase & Co. © 2017. JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved.
Debt securities carry interest rate and credit risk. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. Credit risk is the risk of loss on an investment due to the deterioration of an issuer's financial health. Securities may be subject to call risk, which may result in having to reinvest the proceeds at lower interest rates, resulting in a decline in income. International investing involves additional risks which include greater market volatility, the availability of less reliable financial information, higher transactional and custody costs, taxation by foreign governments, decreased market liquidity and political instability. Changes in currency exchange rates may negatively impact a fund's return. Investments in emerging markets securities are subject to elevated risks which include, among others, expropriation, confiscatory taxation, issues with repatriation of investment income, limitations of foreign ownership, political instability, armed conflict and social instability.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will generally decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.