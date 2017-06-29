The Young And The Uber

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 28, 2017.

A new cast member joins the soap opera that is Uber

Source: SF Chronicle

Uber (Private:UBER) ex-CEO Travis Kalanick has received moral support from a rather surprising source, another ex-CEO, Marissa Mayer. Mayer once described herself as "gender oblivious", according to the San Francisco Chronicle. She came to Kalanick's defense at the annual Stanford Directors' College, saying:

Scale is incredibly tricky. I count Travis as one of my friends. I think he's a phenomenal leader; Uber is ridiculously interesting. I just don't think he knew. When your company scales that quickly, it's hard.

Honestly, I couldn't make this stuff up. My mind would just revolt against the sheer preposterousness of the thesis: Kalanick didn't know what was going on.

This is the kind of lame defense usually offered by the obviously guilty. To Kalanick's credit, he never offered it. I will not even recount all the incidents he is reported to have been personally involved in. I will simply remind the reader of some recommendations from the Holder Report that I reported on recently. For instance, the report's recommendations on the use of alcohol and controlled substances:

Uber should take steps to provide clear guidelines about acceptable and unacceptable uses of alcohol and strictly prohibit the use of controlled substances, including prohibiting consumption of alcohol during core work hours and prohibiting consumption of non-prescription controlled substances during core work hours, at work events, or at other work-sponsored events.

Or the reports recommendation of a "reformulation" of values that were espoused by Kalanick:

To achieve this reformulation of the values, there are several steps Uber should undertake... reduce the overall number of values, and eliminate those values which have been identified as redundant or as having been used to justify poor behavior, including Let Builders Build, Always Be Hustlin', Meritocracy and Toe-Stepping, and Principled Confrontation.

Or the main recommendation that he be eased out:

The Board should evaluate the extent to which some of the responsibilities that Mr. Kalanick has historically possessed should be shared or given outright to other members of senior management. The search for a Chief Operating Officer should address this concern to some extent.

I wonder if Mayer ever read the Holder report. The report makes it pretty clear that Kalanick was at the center of Uber's problems. According to Fortune, Mayer's name has been floated as a possible replacement for Kalanick.

Waymo vs. Uber: Partial admissions, but still no smoking gun

Uber now maintains that it never told Anthony Levandowski to download files from his former employer Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo, according to a recent court filing. But Uber did acknowledge that Levandowski had informed them that he found disks that contained Google information.

Kalanick dutifully told Levandowski that Uber did not want the information contained on the disks, according to the company's court filing. The company continues to maintain that there's no evidence that the files were ever at Uber or used by Uber.

How's that for a defense? Uber now admits it knew Levandowski had the files, but was apparently satisfied when Levandowski claimed he destroyed them, and took no further action or precautions.

It sort of works. It's still not the smoking gun that would prove Waymo's case that Uber knowingly used the files. That gun, if it exists, is probably contained in the due diligence report that Uber's lawyers wrote concerning the acquisition by the company of Levandowski's startup, Otto. William Alsup, the judge in the case, has ordered that the report be provided to the court, but there's still no sign of it.

Alphabet's EC fine is just a warm-up

We've all used Google, right? And when we've searched for a particular item, at the top of the results were some Google preferred shopping results. Like any other sponsored links, the Google shopping results were just advertising, but in this case, for Google's own service.

We always accepted that Google was going to insert this type of advertising in its search results, and there was never any confusion about what was advertising and what wasn't. We accepted it because we understood that this is how the company gets paid for its services.

But the European Commission, and specifically the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, apparently considered this an abuse of Google's market dominance.

This is so totally whacked, so anti-American and anti-business, that I don't understand why there isn't a mass expression of outrage in the media. This is tantamount to claiming that if a large US company makes a profit, it's abusing its "market dominance".

Okay, for Google the fine of $2.7 billion isn't an enormous sum. But if you follow the link above and read through the EC's press release, it becomes very clear that they're just getting started.

The big targets are Android and the core of Google's advertising revenue, AdSense, also presumptive monopolies of the company:

The Commission has already come to the preliminary conclusion that Google has abused a dominant position in two other cases, which are still being investigated. These concern:

the Android operating system, where the Commission is concerned that Google has stifled choice and innovation in a range of mobile apps and services by pursuing an overall strategy on mobile devices to protect and expand its dominant position in general internet search; and

AdSense, where the Commission is concerned that Google has reduced choice by preventing third-party websites from sourcing search ads from Google's competitors.

Try to imagine Google without Android or AdSense. This is the Brave New World that Vestager would like to impose.

In Brian Bain's DIY Investing Summit, I describe in detail the investing philosophy and decision making behind the Rethink Technology portfolio. The Summit has ended, but you can still purchase an all-access pass to hear my interview with Brian, as well as the eight other participants in the Summit, who are all Marketplace contributors like myself.

Paid registration for the Summit gives you unlimited access, a Seeking Alpha PRO free trial, downloadable audio, interview notes, and sample Marketplace reports from the Summit faculty.

This opportunity will only be available through this Sunday, July 2. To register, just click this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.