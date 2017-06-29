At same point, perhaps the market will identify with Iron Mountain's low-CapEx business model and rationalize the value proposition centered on reliable profits.

Most REIT analysts use Adjusted Funds from Operations, or AFFO, to measure a REIT's residual cash flow. This non-GAAP measure provides a more accurate base number when estimating values, and is a more predictable way to analyze a REIT's future ability to pay dividends.

The primary difference between Funds from Operations, or FFO, and AFFO is that it (AFFO) adjusts (FFO) for rent increases and certain capital expenditures (or CapEx). Although FFO is widely considered the most popular method of quantifying real estate, AFFO is the one of the best ways to determine a REIT's dividend paying ability.

CapEx is funds used by a company to acquire or upgrade property, typically to maintain the scope of its operations. These expenditures can include everything from repairing a roof to building, to upfitting the interior, to new heating and airconditioning.

I like using the AFFO formula because it breaks out the CapEx mystery and provides a better barometer for determining dividend performance. Many REITs with capital-intensive business models (like office buildings and data storage) are more difficult to analyze, and by using AFFO, analysts can better dissect cash flow.

When I see REITs with lower CapEx (i.e., net lease, wireless, self-storage, and billboards), it tells me that the company's capital allocation strategies are less complex and provide more predictability.

In a few days, I plan to put together a comprehensive article on the "low CapEx REITs", but today I wanted to take a deeper look at one low CapEx REIT that is not getting the credit it deserves. Hence the title of this article, "If You Like Low CapEx, You'll Love This REIT".

(Photo Source)

Iron Mountain Deserves Shelf Space

Over 67 years ago, Herman Knaust purchased an underground storage facility to store mushrooms. The business was not profitable, so he decided to use the old mine to store personal records.

As his storage needs grew, Knaust decided to change the name of the business to Iron Mountain Atomic Storage, Inc. He opened a sales office to market the space inside the Empire State Building, and he even persuaded General Douglas MacArthur to visit the Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) storage site. As companies saw the growing demand for storage, Knaust's business model evolved.

IRM continued to grow in the New York City market, expanding beyond the original facility into a depleted limestone mine closer to the city. The company became the premier vital records protection company, including storage for high-volume paper records.

In 1978, the company opened its first above-ground records storage facility in New York, and later expanded beyond the New York City market in 1980, when it opened a site in New England to service the emerging need to protect computer backup data.

In 1983, it expanded further in New England with the purchase of New England Storage Warehouse in Boston. This was Iron Mountain's first acquisition, and it gave the company a strong entry into the medical and legal records management markets.

By the mid-1980s, Iron Mountain had accumulated all the product lines that comprise the foundation of the current company. It offered paper records storage and management services (including major operations in the medical and legal vertical markets), offsite data protection services, and vital records protection services in the New York and New England markets.

Expansion continued to increase, and by 1995, the company had grown to exceed $100 million in annual revenue. Senior management felt the time was right for the records management industry to consolidate. So, in February 1996, Iron Mountain became a public company, raising capital in part to initiate this consolidation.

In December 2014, IRM said the registration statement of Iron Mountain REIT Inc. was declared effective. As a result, a special meeting of the company's stockholders was held on January 20, 2015, at which time stockholders voted on a proposal to adopt the plan of merger between the company and Iron Mountain REIT, among other proposals, according to a Form 8-K.

That was just a "rubber stamp", though, since Iron Mountain was already a REIT in many ways.

The biggest hurdle for the Boston-based company was receiving a Private Letter Ruling (or PLR) from the IRS, and specifically, a ruling regarding the characterization of the company's steel-racking structures as real estate. Earlier in 2014, Iron Mountain achieved IRS approval for REIT status retroactively as of January 1, completing the process that began in 2012.

By converting to a REIT, the company must now pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors, resulting in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid. Also, in addition to the clarity with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is now deemed somewhat of a hybrid as it relates to its peer classification. (I will explain more on that below.)

The Iron Mountain Business Model Is Unique

I began researching IRM in December 2014, and around a year later, I decided to initiate a Buy recommendation. In January 2016, I wrote another article detailing my bullish sentiment related to the company, including the catalysts that I forecasted could move the share price. At the time I wrote:

"It appears to me that much of the risks for rebuffing the Recall (merger) deal are priced into the shares. The market is giving IRM a lower multiple, in my view a worst case valuation, and I believe that IRM has considerable value that is not being reflected in its reliable earnings and dividend history."

In other words, I viewed Iron Mountain as the quintessential "diamond in the rough", and it was my argument that Mr. Market was totally missing the boat. My instinct was spot on - IRM has soared since my January 25, 2016, article.

Year to date, IRM shares have cooled off, although I am still pleased with the performance YTD. I still consider shares attractive, based on the highly predictable attributes (including low CapEx) and explosive growth of electronic records.

Today, Iron Mountain is an industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 45 countries on six continents (with over 24,000 employees worldwide).

According to the company's website, it serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes, including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000, which rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.

The company's business model is to provide integrated solutions to unify the management of both physical and electronic documents. It stores and manages the following information assets:

As you see (above), Records & Information Management remains IRM's core business (75% of revenue), and Data Management (15% of rev.) and Shredding (10% of rev.) are complementary pillars for the company's mode of repeatability. Iron Mountain has a well-balanced platform that consists of over 86 million square feet of real estate and over 1,443 facilities.

This REIT Has Exceptional Shelf Life

One thing that distinguishes Iron Mountain's business from other REITs is the relative insensitivity to higher interest rates. IRM customers' storage needs are largely unaffected by interest rate movements, and the company's core storage NOI doesn't change with the value of the underlying real estate.

The company has an operating business, and that means it effectively controls real estate through long-term leases with multiple lease extension options and direct ownership in strategic locations of about one-third of its properties. IRM controls 86 million square feet (27 million owned and 59 million leased), and the average building size is ~60K square feet.

In a rising rate environment, this structure reduces Iron Mountain's exposure to real estate value fluctuations compared with REITs that own their entire portfolios. Additionally, it should be noted that the company enjoys higher levels of real price increases during periods of more inflation.

Since it owns less real estate (owns 27 million sq. ft. and leases 59 million sq. ft.), the operations drives the value for the company. Because IRM has hundreds of customers, it can pass through increases, and this means the REIT is less impacted by rising rates.

Also, IRM has only 2% customer turnover in a given year... this means 50% of the boxes that were stored 15 years ago still remain. Now you know what I mean when I say, "This REIT has exceptional shelf life".

The Improved Balance Sheet

On the same day (May 2016) that the company closed the Recall transaction, S&P Global Ratings upgraded Iron Mountain's corporate credit rating to BB- from B+ following the purchase.

S&P also attributed the credit upgrade to its view that the Recall acquisition will enhance IRM's scale and geographic diversification, while reducing the company's exposure to the more mature North American market and expanding its footprint in faster-growing global markets.

As of Q1-17, IRM had liquidity of nearly $1 billion and a lease-adjusted debt ratio of 5.8x, in line with expectations. In the short term, the company expects the leverage ratio to remain above long-term targeted levels following the Recall acquisition, and then trend down as it collects divestiture proceeds, and fully realize the synergies and transformation benefits.

The company’s debt structure is 73% fixed and 27% floating, and it expects the lease-adjusted debt ratio to trend down to 5x. IRM expects it will term out a portion of borrowings with longer-term debt and attractive rates, thereby extending average maturity.

S&P's stable outlook is based on expectations for IRM to deliver low- to mid-single digit organic revenue growth by leveraging expanded size, scale and geographic diversification, while enhancing its operating margins and moderating leverage.

If You Like Low CapEx, You'll Love This REIT

When you think about Iron Mountain, you may think the company is just in the document storage business - after all, storing boxes is a core part of its business model (40 million+ new from existing and new customers annually).

Clearly, the storage rental stream is a key economic driver.

Iron Mountain is highly relevant in a digital world.

The company is also investing in faster-growing and value-creating businesses. Data Center continued organic growth, offering good returns and evaluating M&A opportunities. Art storage growth is through organic and acquisitions. There's also Iron Cloud, library moves, valet self-storage, entertainment services offerings and policy center.

"Enterprise Storage" compares favorably, and as you can see below, Iron Mountain's maintenance CapEx is substantially less than that of its peers:

It Boils Down To Predictable Profits

Iron Mountain is a real estate company generating more than 80% of gross profit from storage rental-related activity, and one unique feature is that the company has the ability to pass through inflation in the form of upward-only, CPI-type escalators in its contracts. Typically, these are annual escalation provisions.

Also, rising interest rates don't have an impact on customer storage demand, and the net operating income doesn't change if the market value of the underlying real estate fluctuates.

As you can see below, Iron Mountain has demonstrated very steady Adjusted EBITDA growth (+24.4%) and dividend growth (+13.4%). AFFO in Q1 2016 included a $3.6 million cash tax benefit and $30.4 million of cash taxes paid in Q1 2017, impacting year-over-year growth.

The REIT is expected to continue the steady cash flow growth beyond 2017.

Iron Mountain's shift in mix underpins long-term dividend growth:

AFFO Growth is expected to come in at 8.2% per year:

Dividends are expected to grow by 6.8% in 2018 (and 4% beyond):

This is how Iron Mountain compares to the broader REIT universe:

I like comparing IRM to the self-storage and data center REITs. Here's how the dividend yield compares:

Now let's compare the P/AFFO:

As you can see, based on these metrics (dividend yield and P/AFFO), Iron Mountain is still a bargain today. However, there is no direct REIT peer, and I am certain the market is not going to assign IRM the same multiple as CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) or Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

Maybe Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is a better peer. I wrote on the company a few days ago here. HASI also has a predictable path to profits with an above-average growth profile.

However, the true disconnect with IRM and HASI is perhaps the complexity overhang. While the company looks like a REIT, the underlying earnings driver is not necessarily real estate. HASI looks more like a utility company structured as a REIT, and IRM looks like a company that leases boxes (that sit on racks).

I'm not arguing the REIT status, though. The IRS has ruled on that, and I'm happy to cover the names and invest in them. At same point, perhaps the market will identify with Iron Mountain's low-CapEx business model and rationalize the value proposition centered on reliable profits.

I'm maintaining a Buy on Iron Mountain, and remember that "If You Like Low CapEx, You'll Love This REIT".

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and IRM Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CCP, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SNR, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.