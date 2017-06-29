A. Schulman: Where Is The Reset Button?

Back in January I took a look at A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) and essentially told you that I was not exactly confident in the name. In the summer of 2015, I initiated coverage and told you NOT to buy the dip. Last spring, I then reiterated my sell call. Turns out I was right, and the stock fell another 20%. Coming into 2017, the name had started to rally following the US elections, but since I told you the name was a clear sell in January. The name is down about 15% from that call, and looks too be headed lower. This of course has driven the yield up to a solid 3%. But can you buy the name here?

Well we should not buy if we expect the name to fall. Let it come down, and then get a better price. But to really try and address this question, we should once again consider performance of the name as well as expectations looking ahead. To do this, we should really examine the company's just reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter. Before digging into the numbers and discussing the results, you should really consider the words of Joseph M. Gingo, chairman, president, and CEO. He stated:

"I am very pleased with our strong performance in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Engineered Composites. Our consolidated results were largely influenced by two factors. In our U.S and Canada region, while operations improved, our sales and profitability are still hampered by the complexity of the business consolidation in Evansville, Indiana. In Europe, a significant mid-quarter drop in polyolefin raw material prices interrupted our sales cycle and adversely impacted profitability. We have seen our sales cycle normalize in May and continue into June.”

Earlier this year, the CEO, who is stepping down, said that this is a reset year. Clearly this commentary shows there is still a lot of weakness in North America, while Europe has also suffered from materials pricing issues. While the name is yielding a strong 3% here, I have said plainly that I do not like to bet on turnarounds. Investing in the name here would be doing just that. You would be betting on a reversal. That is too much like gambling for my tastes. Thus. I would rather wait for a clear uptrend. Don’t try to time the bottom. Wait to build a position, or buy when you think we have a fair price. Right now I am eyeing the $25 mark as a possible entry point to start a position, as the yield will balloon higher at these levels. Being in the middle of a "reset year" does not sound appealing from an investment standpoint, but that is a solid price. That said, there is evidence that the company is managing to turn the corner on some of its operations.

Net sales for the third quarter came in at $645.8 million, compared with $650.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2016. So a decline hurts, even if it was somewhat expected. These sales were ahead of expectations by $30 million. We should also point out that when controlling for the negative impact of foreign currency translation in the third quarter of $16.3 million, then net sales actually increased 1.8%.

Factoring in expenses, gross profit was $98.7 million, compared with $100.4 million in the prior year. Operating income was $32.2 million, up from $31.6 million a year ago. Margins however were pressured down to 5.7% from 7.0% last year. Reported earnings were $0.47 per share, compared with $0.53 in the prior year. Taking into account adjustments, we see that adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.63, down year-over-year from $0.79. This missed expectations for earnings by $0.03

Here is the deal. If this name drops another 10% and pushes the yield up, I would consider jumping in. However, I prefer to wait for a clear turnaround. This quarter didn't show me much. It was about what I expected. I think you should let it continue to fall. I want to buy the name when there is positive momentum, not when we are playing guesswork. This performance was simply uninspiring. Going forward in this reset period, the company sees potential for $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion in sales. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA should come in between $225 million to $230 million. As far as earnings are concerned, adjusted should fall into the range of $2.08 to $2.18, however, based on currency issues, there could a few cents impact to on these earnings. For now, stay away from the name.

