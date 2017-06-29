The fundamental issue has not been addressed by the company yet. When will PLG complete the ramp-up phase and turn into commercial production?

Platinum Group Metals, Ltd. (NYSEMKT:PLG)

Investment Thesis:

Platinum Group Metals, is a small start-up mining company established in Vancouver, Canada, with two main interests in South Africa (see the map above).

The Maseve mine that has laboriously started its condensate production. PLG held an 82.9% working interest today. The New Waterberg JV, which is an interesting project, is three to four years before completion and commercial production. PLG held 58.62% of the working interest of the New Waterberg JV today.

As I said a while ago, the Maseve mine has been plagued by incompetence and lack of adequate supervision of a management cut off from the mine's daily needed requirements. In my preceding article I have indicated that it was time to question management seriously.

Why so much potential "on paper" and so little results with delays and a money pit financing that requires an equity financing every three months?

I wrote: Perhaps, it is about time for the company to come clean and stop diluting shareholders by selling the Maseve mine (spin-off) to a real professional on an all-share deal that preserves the mine future potential remaining for PLG shareholders in a new company while keeping the New Waterberg potential in tack.

Today we learn that the company announced a private placement of $20 million due 2022.

The fact - Maseve mine

Company presentation April 26, 2017. Please click here.

▪ Mining permit granted in 2012.

▪ Smelter offtake goes to Anglo Platinum life of mine.

▪ Commissioning completed in April 2016 - currently in ramp-up phase.

Production Guidance: Amended and Updated - April 2017:

• 2017 Calendar Year: 85,000 ounces 4E

• Commercial Production Target: Calendar H1 2017

• Steady State Estimate: 250,000 ounces 4E/year

Production for the last 12 months ending May 2017 is 20,097 Oz 4E.

Today's new:

June 28, 2017. Platinum Group Metals Announces Private Placement of US$20 Million 6 7/8% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes Due 2022.

The total debt will be about $108 million.

Commentary:

I believe I am not the only one who heaved a sigh of relief after reading the recent news. I was mentally preparing myself for another equity offering at 0.65 a share and thankfully, it did not happen. That's a change.

I see this news as a positive mainly for two reasons.

First, the company can still borrow $20 million at a good rate (below 7%). To be able to tap into the debt market is a positive sign that the market is confident about the company's future potential. Personally, I still have my doubt and explained why on Seeking alpha in my preceding article.

Second, this new financing will not immediately affect the common stockholders, whereas we could contend that the dilution came before the news.

Looking at the chart below, PLG skidded down abruptly when the company announced a disheartening production at the Maseve and the need of "additional capital will be required to continue its operations."

On June 15, 2017, the company indicated:

The Company highlights that additional working capital will be required to continue its operations. Financing methods in consideration by the Company include but are not limited to sale of assets, debt or equity. While the Company believes that further funding will be achieved, there is no assurance that such will be concluded on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all.

PLG lost about 26% in a few days after the June 15 news release. While the stock recovered a little since then, we are still 16% below the close on June 15.

The fundamental issue has not been addressed by the company yet. When will PLG complete the "ramp-up phase" and turn into commercial production?

The technical report dated August 28, 2015, indicated:

Production guidance for 2016 is 116,000 ounces platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold (“4E”) (100% Project basis) and 185,000 ounces 4E in 2017 in concentrate. Steady state has been estimated to be 250,000 ounces 4E per year.

However, on April, PLG released a new presentation in which it indicates that,

Production Guidance: Amended and Updated – April 26, 2017: • 2017 Calendar Year: 85,000 ounces 4E [Adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4E to now 85,000 ounces on April 4, 2017.] • Commercial Production Target: Calendar H1, 2017 • Steady State Estimate: 250,000 ounces 4E/year

Commercial production was targeted in the first half of 2017, and obviously it is not happening. The question is what is really going on at the Maseve, and when the mine will produce a minimum between 7,000 to 10,000 ounces 4E realistically? We are totally in a dark and I wonder if anyone at the company can answer this basic question?

Management is running out of excuses and the remaining options are now limited. I simply hope PLG will use this new funding to sell at a fair price the Maseve mine -- maybe on an all-share deal basis -- to a professional such as Sibanye Gold (SBGL) or Implats.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on PLG. Thank you for your support.

