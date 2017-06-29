The Yen-Dollar Trending ?

Short-term the year appears weak, but could develop a bull leg if the early May low holds.

Although it's easy to miss (unless charted long-term) with their labor market tightening, it seems as though the Japanese have finally found inflation.

What does this mean for the markets? Nothing much it seems, although the yen carry trade has been part and parcel of everyday trending for many years. Yet, there's a rising trend channel in the inflation rate, and short-term it's pointed upwards.

Debt Downgrade In 2016, Japan's 10-Year Bond Flirts With A Break-Out

As reported on Armstrong Economics, last year S&P downgraded Japan's debt:

S&P has now downgraded Japan to A+ stating that Abenomics “will not be able to reverse this deterioration in the next two to three years.”

The Japanese 10-year Bond is flirting with a break-out of the long-term downtrend.

Interest Rate Forecasts

Trading Economics.com forecast Japan's interest rate in negative figures into 2020:

Japan Interest Rate Forecast 2016-2020 Interest Rate in Japan is expected to be -0.10 percent by the end of this quarter, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations. Looking forward, we estimate Interest Rate in Japan to stand at -0.10 in 12 months time. In the long-term, the Japan Interest Rate is projected to trend around -0.10 percent in 2020, according to our econometric models.

COT Chart

The yen COT chart illustrates a strengthening from the December low, from a base developed in 2014-2015. COT shows a short-term weakening yen, supported by commercials but shorted by hedge funds. It appears to be heading down to test the lows of early May. There seems to be a good chance this will hold and if so could lead to a break upwards like early 2016.

Forex Trader Sentiment

Daily Forex analysis is mixed:

Investing in the Yen

There are four ETFs which track the yen, including

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Ultra Yen ETF (NYSEARCA:YCL)

Service fees and performance vary, fees can soon mount up with regular trading.

ZJY Yen - Dollar Stock Chart

This chart illustrates a potential bearish reversal (from a higher level) for the yen-dollar as well as a potential new bullish leg from the May lows. The green horizontal bar needs to hold for a break above the red dotted diagonal. If it fails at the red diagonal (or even slightly lower), support is then at/near the red dotted horizontal level. Either pattern is possible, so investors should manage risk accordingly.

Substantial level of Japanese Government debt is why expectations for interest rate rises are so low. Inflation developing could be one reason why traders are of mixed opinions, but as yet there's no real confirmation of anything in the currency chart.

