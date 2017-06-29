Blue Apron: Is This Weak IPO Tasty Now?

After the close, Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) priced their IPO at $10 that might provide an opportunity to contrarian investors. The meal-kit delivery company failed to garner the valuation desired as the market moved away from the growth metrics offered by Blue Apron.

The IPO pricing that can only be labeled as a failure might now provide an opportunity as the market turns very negative on the concept and sector. Due the prospects suggest the stock is worth a gamble on the lowered offering price?

IPO Details

Blue Apron priced 30 million shares at $10 to raise slightly below $300 million after fees. The company originally set the IPO terms at a range of $15 to $17 in order to raise $480 million at the midpoint.

The terms include 4.5 million shares for over allotment purchases by underwriters providing for another $45 million in cash. Combined with 159 million shares outstanding, Blue Apron will have a market valuation of roughly $2 billion considering outstanding diluted shares that will approach 200 million.

According to Dealogic (via WSJ), only 10% of U.S.-listed IPOs have lowered their ranges placing this IPO is rarefied air. Another notable stock to price below the range was Square (SQ) back in late 2015. The stock priced 25% below the range at $9 and has done rather well trading above $24 now.

Major Red Flags

Despite growing revenue 133% last year, Blue Apron has several red flags that killed any momentum in the IPO. In addition, the weakness in the recent hot Snap (SNAP) IPO and the purchase of Whole Foods Market (WFM) by Amazon (AMZN) has soured the demand for meal-kit delivery companies.

Though these fears are probably overdone considering Blue Apron has a huge head start on any potential entry of Amazon into the meal-kit delivery market via Whole Foods and the IPO isn't priced anywhere near the Snap valuation, major problems exist with the financials. The company is highly unprofitable, losses are mounting and cash balances were getting low.

According to the S-1/A filing, Blue Apron lost $52.1 million in Q1 after turning a small profit in the same period last year. This comes after generating a $54.9 million loss in 2016 despite the profitable Q1 last year.

The most alarming part is that Q1 revenues only grew 42% while SG&A expenses more than doubled. Marketing costs required to attract new customers grew from $25.4 million last Q1 to $60.6 million last quarter.

The meal-kit delivery service does offer some compelling metrics including high frequency and order values. For Q1, the average customer ordered 4.1 times in the quarter and the average order value reached $57.23, but a professor of marketing at Emory University calculated that 60% of customers stop the service after six months.

For a delivery service to work, the size of the order will contribute greatly to generating value and eventually profits. The question though remains whether scale will matter considering Blue Apron delivered 4.3 million orders to over 1 million customers in the quarter and reached a revenue run rate of nearly $1 billion. The company already has size and scale, but isn't anywhere near profitable.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Blue Apron turns intriguing at 2x sales at this IPO price. The stock has plenty of red flags, but this valuation provides some opportunity.

The Square example suggests the stock is a bargain if Blue Apron breaks below the IPO price. The example as well suggests investors don't have to rush into the stock as the market will remain highly skeptical for months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APRN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.