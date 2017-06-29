Ethereum Bounces Back

Ethereum and Bitcoin (COIN) have fallen significantly over the last week, leaving many observers wondering if the bleeding would stop. However, from June 27-28, the Ethereum/dollar pair appears to have hit solid resistance at the price of $200-205 with prices for the cryptocurrency bouncing sharply away from that key level.

Ethereum was not the only cryptocurrency to recover. Bitcoin and the altcoins are all up in response to the renewed vigor in the market for Ethereum. This rally seems to be the result of several factors. However, the most important factor looks to be a report from the World Economic Forum entitled "Realizing the Potential of Blockchain". Blockchain is the technology that both Bitcoin and Ethereum are based upon. And many investors are keenly interested in seeing these assets gain wider mainstream acceptance.

Mainstream Acceptance of Ethereum and the Implications

One of the key milestones for an asset is the creation of an exchange-traded fund. An ETF would not only serve as a regulatory "stamp of approval" but it would also open the doors for billions of dollars in new capital by reducing the barrier to entry for investors. Important ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) made it easier for regular investors to add gold to their portfolio without the hassle of investing in mining stocks or actual bars of metal.

It is possible that Ethereum will stand a better chance of SEC approval than Bitcoin because it, unlike Bitcoin, is not only a store of value, but is instead a programmable network that is designed to facilitate specific actions. On top of this, Ethereum seems to play less of a role in fraudulent activity through online ransoms and other criminal activities that have tarnished Bitcoin's image.

The adoption of Ethereum-based technology by reputable corporations may further bolster the technologies image in the mainstream and the probability of a favorable SEC action regarding an ETF. The case is further bolstered by the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, a group with many Fortune 500 companies as members.

Conclusion

Ethereum has recovered from its major downward correction, seeing strong resistance at around $200. After hitting resistance prices for the Ethereum bounced over $100 dollars, settling above $300. This positive move seems to be based on hopes that Ethereum will gain mainstream acceptance - something that could possibly lead to an ETF in the near future.

Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies moved positively in response to Ethereum's large rally. The Ethereum/Bitcoin currency pair moved strongly in favor of Ethereum, bringing back hope that the long-awaited "flippening" could be in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.