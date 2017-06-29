Bank Of America: 2 Other Factors Driving The Stock Besides Its Capital Plan

As the stress tests proved less stressful than anticipated, Bank of America (BAC) shareholders will get a boost in share price thanks to the Federal Reserve's approval of BofA's capital plan.

The capital plan contains a share repurchase program of $12B (starting on July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018) and a boost in the common stock annual dividend to .48 cents or .12 cents per quarter starting in Q3 this year.

When a company grows and outstanding shares shrink, good things happen for shareholders. - Warren Buffet on CNBC.

The Federal Reserve Board approved all 34 bank holding companies capital plans and should be considered by the market and foreign investors as a boost in confidence in the U.S. banking system. The press release went on to say that U.S. firms have "substantially increased their capital" since the stress tests began in 2009. The common equity capital ratio doubled from 5.5% in 2009 to 12.5% in Q1 of this year which translates in dollar terms to $750B. The ratio compares high-quality capital to risk-weighted assets.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) has warrants to buy over 700 million common shares for a $7.14 and at current prices yields a profit of over $11B.

For Bank of America investors that are not billionaires, the approval of BofA's capital plan is welcome news. However, the fundamentals win out in the long-term. BofA will need to produce healthy loan growth driven by economic growth and loan demand.

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that we've analyzed how net interest income or NII for short, has been a key driver for BofA's earnings. The NII is the rate bank pays depositors versus the rate they charge for loans.

Given the correction in the 10-year yield in Q2 so far, it's likely BofA's NII will fall short of their forecast. From my previous article, we know that Mr. Moynihan fired the warning shot heard around the markets earlier this month.

"Bank of America Corp second-quarter earnings will be hurt by a drop in trading revenue, lower-than-expected interest rates and the sale or shuttering of certain assets, according to comments from Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Wednesday." - Reuters

How important net interest income is to Bank of America's stock:

Since BofA has a large variable rate loan book, NII is a critical component to earnings growth. If NII falls, BofA earns lower profits, and the stock takes a hit.

Treasury Yields in Q1 versus Q2:

We can see from the chart below that the 10-year yield for Q2 has barely risen above 2.38% and currently trades at 2.21%.

and currently trades at 2.21%. This quarter is in stark contrast to Q1 when the yield remained above 2.38% for most of the quarter.

Yields are the key driver for net interest income (besides loan growth):

As we can see below, the correlation between yields and NII is very tight.

Given the low yields in Q2, the rates BofA can charge for its variable rate loans has likely fallen as well. Thus we can expect lower net interest income in Q2.

As a result, net interest income for Bank of America will likely fall short of their forecasts. Unless the bank has a massive surge in new loans to offset the shrinking loan spreads on existing loans, BofA's stock may be under pressure due to lower NII.

It might seem surprising that yields have fallen despite the Fed hiking interest rates two times this year. It's true that rate hikes typically drive yields higher especially the 2-year yield.

However, long-term yields like the 10-year are driven by economic growth and inflation expectations. And since economic data this year has so far been lackluster at best, the 10-year yield has suffered.

Earlier this week, Durable Goods for May came in at -1.1%.

The weak number could put a dent in Q2 GDP growth. If businesses are planning on spending less on capital purchases which usually take a long time to implement, it could mean business is down, and GDP would take a hit.

However, a low Durable Goods report could also mean that businesses are simply in a wait-and-see mode until they see signs of higher growth in the economy before committing capital to long-term projects.

GDP growth for Q2 may bolster banks:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow forecast model is calling for 2.9% GDP in Q2.

Earlier in this quarter, the estimate was for over 3.5% and has since come down. Although the adjustment lower might be seen as disappointing, I believe 2.9% is a great number for Q2 particularly since the housing market has not been in full swing for the entire quarter.

The market is starving for just one quarter with growth higher than 3% since it's only happened once since 2014 as seen in the graph below.

If anyone is wondering why the 10-year yield has rallied only to correct lower, the graph below should provide the answer. This highly correlated relationship between GDP and yields is the reason why the 10-year is typically a closely watched indicator for future growth.

Further emphasizing the impact the housing market has on GDP and the 2.9% forecast, the Fed Atlanta had this to say:

The forecast of second-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -0.3 percent to 2.5 percent after Friday's new-home sales release from the Census Bureau.

Going forward:

If we have a solid housing season, GDP growth might get back to 3-3.5% growth over a couple of quarters, and as a result, the 10-year yield would likely bounce higher leading to higher net interest income for banks.

We'll have to watch future Durable Goods reports since business investment is a key factor for economic growth.

With higher yields and higher growth, net interest income for banks like Bank of America would improve. And investors would have another reason besides an increase in dividends and share repurchases to go long.

With all the positive news surrounding BofA's capital plan getting approved by the Fed, the long-term takeaway remains the same. We must see economic growth lead to healthy loan growth and a gradual rise in the 10-year yield.

Good luck out there.

