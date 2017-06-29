Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 2 (Including September-October 2017 Dividend Projection)

Myprojected PSEC dividend per share rate for September-October 2017 and NAV pershare range over the next several quarters is provided in the “ConclusionsDrawn” section of the article.

Author’s Note: PART 2 of this article is a continuation from PART 1 which was discussed in a previous publication. Please see PART 1 of this article for an initial discussion on the near-term dividend sustainability of Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC). PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics/trends that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

Prospect Capital's Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Including September-October 2017 Dividend Projection)

This two-part article is a very detailed look at PSEC’s dividend and net asset value (“NAV”) sustainability. I have performed this analysis due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of PART 2 of Article:

PART 1 of this article mainly analyzed PSEC’s past and current performance regarding the company’s quarterly NII, cumulative undistributed NII, net ICTI, and cumulative UTI figures (including four tests being performed). PART 2 will transition to a more “forward-looking” dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a rising interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC’s future NAV sustainability. At the end of this article, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) next set of monthly dividend declarations (per share rate for September-October 2017); and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on PSEC.

Additional Topics/Trends Impacting PSEC’s Future Dividend and NAV Sustainability:

In addition to the four tests performed in PART 1 of this article, the following three topics/trends will play an important role regarding PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in the current/spot U.S. “London Interbank Offered Rate” (LIBOR) over the next several years; 2) a fair market value (“FMV”) investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 3) a weighted average annualized yield analysis (including an in-depth yield analysis on some of the company’s collateralized loan obligation [CLO] investments over the prior seven quarters). All three analyzes have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

1) Rise in Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR and the Impact on PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

There have been several readers who have continued to ask about this first topic/trend via both private and public correspondence. From these conversations, I have come to the conclusion some readers are still having trouble understanding what will occur to PSEC’s interest income and expense accounts as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continues to gradually increase the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate. In particular, this topic will analyze PSEC’s “cash LIBOR floor” associated with most of the company’s debt investments. While not having an immediate, material impact on PSEC’s NII/net ICTI, I still believe a discussion of this topic/trend should be provided since this event will eventually have more of an impact on the company’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). As the Fed Funds Rate continues to increase in the future, this event will have varying impacts on the business development company (“BDC”) sector which is dependent on each company’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor, percentage of floating-rate debt investments, and percentage of floating-rate liabilities.

Let us first take a look at the 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR percentages during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 (quarter ending 6/30/2017). This will help put things in better perspective when analyzing PSEC’s weighted average cash LIBOR floor.

Table 3 – Current/Spot U.S. LIBOR Percentages for PSEC’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2017 (Through 6/23/2017)





(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining current/spot U.S. LIBOR data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, an interesting trend has occurred within the four U.S. LIBOR maturities during PSEC’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. Readers can see the 1- and 3-month U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity had a modest increase, the 6-month tenor/maturity was relatively unchanged, and the 12-month tenor/maturity actually had a minor decrease. As discussed within my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) articles, there is a direct relationship between the movement of the Fed Funds Rate and current/spot U.S. LIBOR. Since the FOMC increased the Fed Funds Rate by 25 basis points (“bps”) during the calendar second quarter of 2017, 1-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR has basically “followed suit” by increasing 24 bps. However, due to growing doubts regarding subsequent Fed Funds Rate increases, in particular during 2018 and beyond, markets have responded by actually causing a decrease to the 12-month current/spot U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity. Simply put, this trend (regarding rates in general) is called “flattening” of the yield curve.

While market participants continue to debate the most suitable course of action when it comes to the Fed’s monetary policy, most would agree some sort of slow, gradual rise to the Fed Funds Rate still has the highest probability of occurring (including a gradual reduction of the Fed’s balance sheet; mainly a reduction of U.S. Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities [MBS]). As such, this analysis will assume an incremental, gradual rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years. For PSEC (and the BDC sector as a whole), this future scenario will have two general impacts.

First, this should eventually positively impact the sector’s new loan originations that would likely have higher stated interest rates when compared to existing debt investments. While this assumption will not come to fruition in “every” possible scenario, a majority of scenarios should have this type of outcome. Due to the recent high demand for debt investments/bonds, prices on institutional, middle market (“MM”), self-originated MM/upper middle market (“UMM”), and broadly syndicated loans have continued to gradually increase which has caused a narrowing of spreads. This includes increased competition within the lower middle market (“LMM”), MM, and UMM. This is known as “yield compression” and has, over the past year or so, once again negatively impacted most BDC peers when it comes to stated interest rates. Now, with that being said, I believe spreads will once again eventually widen within the MM/UMM over the next several years as participants adjust for the rise in rates/yields across broader credit markets. As such, somewhat elevated prices across parts of this generalized sector should readjust to near par over time. In addition, factors such as credit/spread risk come into play regarding this scenario but we will remain focused on specific U.S. LIBOR implications.

Second, this would negatively impact the sector’s floating-rate credit facilities (which have a low fixed interest rate and U.S. LIBOR attachment) and a few other forms of debt financing. The BDC sector has continued to have low costs of capital regarding credit facilities as current/spot U.S. LIBOR has continued to remain near historical lows. However, with a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR, all floating-rate liabilities will also begin to have increased interest rates. Most BDC peers, especially companies with a majority of borrowings in floating-rate liabilities, have begun to experience this increase in borrowing costs. With that being said, on a net basis, after current/spot U.S. LIBOR rises above certain thresholds, each BDC should eventually benefit from this rise. This is due to the fact each BDC’s floating-rate debt investments (assets) generally have a greater monetary value versus each company’s floating-rate debt borrowings (liabilities).

For purposes of this analysis, we will focus on the cash LIBOR floor of PSEC’s existing floating-rate debt investments as of 3/31/2017. By performing this analysis, readers will begin to better understand some of the general impacts a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR will have on PSEC’s current investment portfolio (which would directly impact the company’s future dividend sustainability).

Table 4 – PSEC Weighted Average Cash LIBOR Floor Analysis (As of 3/31/2017)





(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database; table may not “foot” due to rounding to the nearest percentage)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I have classified all of PSEC’s debt investments into the appropriate classifications (floating-rate, structured securitizations, fixed-rate/non-accrual) as of 3/31/2017. I have further classified all of PSEC’s floating-rate debt investments into the applicable cash LIBOR floors (separating the company’s CLO portfolio for additional accuracy). By looking at the data within Table 4 above, one can better understand how a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR will impact PSEC’s interest income regarding the company’s floating-rate debt investments.

It should also be noted each specific debt investment, including at times several debt investments within one portfolio company, have different underlying term sheets which dictates which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity is attached to that investment. While most debt investments are usually associated with the 1- or 3-month tenor/maturity, there are some instances where the 6- and 12-month tenor/maturity is used for an investment’s cash LIBOR floor. In addition, some borrowers have the option to use the LIBOR tenor/maturity of their choosing. As such, in the current interest rate environment, it would be to the borrower’s advantage to choose the 1-month tenor/maturity regarding cash LIBOR floors (lowest rate). A specific breakout of which of PSEC’s debt investments are tied to which U.S. LIBOR tenor/maturity is beyond a “free to the public” article. Certain courteous readers/analysts have asked for this specific data in the past which I have privately provided.

As of 3/31/2017, 37% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of less than or equal to 1.00%. This means when the corresponding current/spot LIBOR percentage rises above 1.00%, 37% of PSEC’s debt investments would begin to recognize additional interest income. This specific classification was an increase of 3% when compared to 12/31/2016. However, when compared to most sector peers, this was still a fairly low percentage of debt investments having cash LIBOR floors at or below 1.00%. With that being said, this negative trend is partially countered by the fact 88% of PSEC’s debt investments had floating interest rates as of 3/31/2017 (based on FMV). In comparison, only 58% and 65% of Apollo Investment Corp.’s (AINV) and Main Street Capital Corp.’s (MAIN) debt investments had floating interest rates as of 3/31/2017, respectively.

As of 3/31/2017, 5%, 3%, and 2% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors of 1.25%, 1.50%, and 1.75%, respectively. Therefore, nearly half of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors less than 2%. Meanwhile, 15% of PSEC’s debt investments had cash LIBOR floors at or greater than 2.00% while 25% of the company’s investment portfolio consisted of structured securitizations. As such, 12% of PSEC’s debt investments either had no cash LIBOR floor (fixed-rate investment) or were on non-accrual status.

Taking a past look at this metric, as of 12/31/2014 PSEC had a weighted average cash LIBOR floor of 1.54%. In contrast, PSEC was able to lower this metric to 1.34% as of 3/31/2017. When calculated, this was a weighted average cash LIBOR floor decrease of (20) bps during the prior nine quarters which I believe should be seen as a positive trend. However, out of the eleven BDC stocks I currently cover, PSEC still had the highest weighted average cash LIBOR floor as of 3/31/2017 (by 16 bps). A recent comparison of this metric, between PSEC and ten other BDC peers, was provided in the following article:

Prospect Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 10 BDC Peers (Post Calendar Q1 2017 Earnings) - Part 2

Eventually, when/if each cash LIBOR floor is surpassed, PSEC will begin to recognize increased interest income on the company’s floating-rate debt investments (forward looking metric). For some select investments, this has already started to occur during PSEC’s fiscal year 2017. This will directly have a positive impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability.

NII would also begin to increase because, as of 3/31/2017 (and more recently during the current quarter), PSEC had 100% of the company’s outstanding borrowings in fixed-rate liabilities (based on FMV). Since PSEC has “locked in” fixed-rate debt financing over an extended period of time, a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend for the company. Of course, there would likely be an increased risk of non-performance/non-accruals as current/spot U.S. LIBOR increases (due to additional interest on floating-rate investments; non-accruals would lower interest income). This specific relationship has to be continually monitored.

2) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on PSEC’s Debt and Equity Investments:

The second topic/trend to discuss is a FMV investment rating analysis on PSEC’s debt and equity investments. Since FMV write-downs are one of the main determinants of whether to put a debt investment on non-accrual status (heightened credit risk; ceasing to recognize interest income on a particular loan), this analysis has a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend sustainability (forward-looking metric). Furthermore, since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact PSEC’s earnings per share (“EPS”) in the quarter of occurrence, this analysis also has a direct impact on the company’s future NAV sustainability.

I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how PSEC’s investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – PSEC Quarterly Investment Rating Analysis (6/30/2016 – 3/31/2017; Based on FMV)





(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, I classify PSEC’s debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where PSEC owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company’s outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio’s recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight past valuation fluctuations within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC’s investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through articles/analysis).

An investment rating of “1” describes the portion of PSEC’s debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of “2” describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of “3”, “4”, and “5” describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 5 as a reference, I have classified 63%, 67%, 72%, and 65% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively (based on FMV). As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $3.91 billion. PSEC’s investment portfolio had a notable percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing at or above expectations during the fiscal second quarter of 2016 (not shown above; noting for discussion purposes). However, PSEC’s investment portfolio experienced gradual improvement during the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2016, first quarter of 2017, and second quarter of 2017. This should be seen as an encouraging sign. This was also one of the main reasons why I gradually increased my price target for PSEC during the second half of the calendar year 2016-early calendar year 2017. However, this percentage modestly decreased during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017. A majority of this recent decrease was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 1 to an investment rating of 3. As such, this should be seen as a “cautionary”/negative trend.

I have classified 20%, 15%, 14%, and 11% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. As such, PSEC’s investment portfolio had a gradual percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the prior four fiscal quarters. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $677 million. During PSEC’s fiscal first and second quarters of 2017, this decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend). However, during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017, this decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of either 3 or 4 (a negative factor/trend).

When calculated, I have determined 17%, 18%, 14%, and 23% of PSEC’s investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. While these percentages may seem a bit alarming, when compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, PSEC had a slightly above average percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 3/31/2017.

To put things in better perspective, as was discussed in a prior BDC comparison article, the following “FMV versus cost ratio” was provided for PSEC and ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT) 1.2565x; 2) MAIN 1.0548x; 3) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) 1.0088x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) 1.0023x; 5) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) 0.9832x; 6) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) 0.9666x; 7) PSEC 0.9634x; 8) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) 0.9540x; 9) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF) 0.9469x; 10) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) 0.8886x; and 11) AINV 0.8859x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 6%, 6%, 4%, and 11% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $681 million. The notable percentage increase during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017 was mainly attributable to First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower) and several CLO investments. During the prior quarter, PSEC refinanced the company’s loan with First Tower whereas the payment-in-kind (“PIK”) provision was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7%. When calculated, this was a (5%) decrease in the interest rate of PSEC’s debt investment in First Tower. This reduction was mainly due to the less optimistic performance metrics within this consumer finance lender. Due to the fact the outstanding principle balance of First Tower’s Subordinated Term Loan was $258.9 million as of 3/31/2017, this specific portfolio company should have heightened monitoring in future quarters.

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 7%, 6%, 5%, and 7% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accrual. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $439 million. The minor percentage increase during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017 was mainly attributable to several CLO investments (will be further discussed/explained within the next section of the article). I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend due to the fact a majority of this increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 or 3 to an investment rating of 4.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 4%, 6%, 5%, and 5% of PSEC’s investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one’s remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). It is never a positive catalyst/trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $319 million.

The following portfolio companies had at least one debt investment on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017: 1) Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum); 2) Gulf Coast Machine and Supply Co. (“Gulf”); 3) USES Corp. (“USES”); 4) Wolf Energy, LLC (“Wolf”); 5) Targus International, LLC (Targus); 6) Ark-La-Tex Wireline Services, LLC (Ark-La-Tex); 7) Nixon, Inc. (Nixon); 8) Spartan Energy Services, Inc. (Spartan); and 9) Venio LLC (Venio). Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a slight decrease in interest income per Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and the risk of further decreases in NAV from future FMV write-downs. In addition, it should be noted PSEC completed several debt-to-equity exchanges during the past two years. This typically has a negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income meeting its prior interest income is a low probability. This is because PSEC’s recent debt-to-equity exchanges were performed on portfolio companies that were experiencing weakening operating performance.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a great forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to continued FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability.

Now, with that being said, LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, was relatively unchanged during the calendar second quarter of 2017. As such, I am anticipating either relatively flat - minor quarterly net decreases in valuations across most BDC investment portfolios. This should be seen as a “neutral” catalyst/trend. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) 820).

3) Weighted Average Annualized Yield Analysis:

The last topic/trend to discuss is a weighted average annualized yield analysis during PSEC’s past seven fiscal quarters (9/30/2015-3/31/2017). This is a new analysis that I am providing due to the fact PSEC reported a notable quarterly decrease to the company’s weighted average annualized yield during the past quarter. When I first noted the decrease to this metric within my PSEC quarterly assessment article (see link near the end of the article), I received multiple requests by readers to provide some more quantitative data as to why this particular metric notably decreased by (0.9%) during PSEC’s fiscal third quarter of 2017 (13.2% as of 12/31/2016 versus 12.3% as of 3/31/2017).

Within the referenced article above, I noted the following factors mainly attributed to the quarterly (0.9%) decrease in PSEC’s weighted average annualized yield: 1) First Tower’s refinanced loan (change in PIK terms from an interest rate of 12% to 7%; 2) partial debt-to-equity exchange of National Property REIT Corp.’s (“NPRC”) Senior Secured Term Loan E; and 3) an overall decrease in the yield of the company’s CLO portfolio. Since I fully covered the first two factors above within my PSEC quarterly assessment article, I want to expand upon/highlight the third factor listed above, the decreased yield within PSEC’s CLO portfolio. I believe this will provide some useful information/data to readers regarding yield trends within PSEC’s CLO portfolio. As stated throughout this article, this directly impacts PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability. To begin this analysis, Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 –PSEC CLO GAAP Current Yield Analysis (9/30/2015 – 3/31/2017)





(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 4])

Using Table 6 above as a reference, I have provided to readers GAAP yield percentages in regards to fourteen of PSEC’s CLO investments over the prior seven fiscal quarters. It should be noted this is not PSEC’s entire CLO portfolio. However, Table 6 provides certain CLO investments that have experienced notable yield decreases over the course of approximately two years (most of this decrease has occurred over the prior two fiscal quarters). This provides direct evidence/reasoning as to why PSEC recently reported a (0.9%) decrease when it comes to the company’s weighted average annualized yield on its investment portfolio.

While Table 6 above provides GAAP current yields over a span of seven fiscal quarters, I want to focus on yield fluctuations over the past two fiscal quarters. A net yield increase (decrease) occurred within the following fourteen CLO investments between the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2017 (9/30/2016) and fiscal third quarter of 2017 (3/31/2017): 1) (14.72%) Apidos CLO IX, Ltd. (Apidos 9); 2) (3.14%) Apidos CLO XII, Ltd. (Apidos 12); 3) (5.18%) Brookside Mill CLO Ltd. (Brookside); 4) (4.78%) Cent 17 CLO Ltd. (Cent 17); 5) (2.76%) Cent 20 CLO Ltd. (Cent 20); 6) (14.13%) Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2012-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2012-1); 7) 3.64% Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2013-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2013-1); 8) 5.26% Halcyon Loan Advisors Funding 2014-1, Ltd. (Halcyon 2014-1); 9) (17.13%) Voya CLO 2012-2, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2); 10) (16.67%) Voya CLO 2012-2-3, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2-3); 11) (21.61%) Madison Park Funding IX, Ltd. (Madison Park 9); 12) 0.21% Mountain View CLO 2013-I Ltd. (Mountain View 2013-1); 13) (7.42%) Octagon Investment Partners XV, Ltd. (Octagon 15); and 14) (1.49%) Sudbury Mill CLO, Ltd. (Sudbury Mill).

Simply put, several CLO investments experienced a notable reduction in yield over the prior two fiscal quarters. In fact, as of 3/31/2017 Apidos 9, Halcyon 2012-1, Voya 2012-2, and Voya 2012-2-3 had a GAAP current yield of 0%. As such, the GAAP yields of these particular CLO investments have recently “dried up”. Now, this does not necessarily mean actual cash payments/flows have ceased to exist regarding these CLO investments. There could have been GAAP “true-down” adjustments to lower originally higher expected GAAP yields from prior timeframes. The reasoning behind each CLO investment’s yield fluctuation is mainly attributable to the following three factors: 1) life cycle nearing maturity (including an end to the reinvestment period); 2) deterioration of credit quality of the underlying assets (increase in non-accruals); and 3) change in projected future discounted cash flows (changes in underlying trends in regards to the forward LIBOR curve). Regardless of the reasoning, the recent notable yield decreases should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

This was the main reason for PSEC’s (0.9%) weighted average annualized yield decrease during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2017. Simply put, this notable yield decrease has put heightened pressure on PSEC’s dividend sustainability (lower NII/net ICTI). This has also, to a lesser degree, negatively impacted PSEC’s future NAV sustainability.

Expanding on the third factor above, as I have stated in various prior articles, it should be noted one of the main determinants of a CLO’s valuation (including current income accrual) is the current/projected future cash flows of the underlying investments which are directly impacted by movements within U.S. LIBOR/the forward LIBOR curve. During the calendar second quarter of 2017, markets have experienced a flattening of the yield curve (discussed within the first section of this article). Typically, this negatively impacts projected future discount cash flows of underlying assets. In addition, since most of PSEC’s CLO investments have leveraged variable-rate liabilities, an increase to the forward LIBOR curve typically negatively impacts projected future discounted cash flows under most scenarios until the cash LIBOR floor of a majority of underlying assets is surpassed. Simply put, an increase to a CLO’s “cost of funds” rate typically occurs. However, it should be noted a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments also have underlying assets with cash LIBOR floors of 1.00%. Since LIBOR within the 1- and 3-month tenor/maturity recently surpassed 1.00%, some CLO investments should begin to see a gradual increase in current income accruals as long as credit risk remains subdued. However, as stated above, the overall life cycle of each securitization also needs to be considered.

In addition, some CLO investments have recently refinanced each securitization’s floating-rate liabilities at more attractive interest rates as yield spreads have continued to tighten. This factor will help offset the recent yield compression experienced throughout debt/bond markets (lower-yielding assets). Readers should also understand each specific CLO investment needs to be separately valued as each securitization has different underlying assets directly impacting overall performance.

Conclusions Drawn - PART 2:

To summarize what was performed in PART 2, the following three topic/trends were discussed which have a direct impact on PSEC’s future dividend and NAV sustainability: 1) an in-depth analysis on how the company’s investment portfolio is currently set up for a rise in current/spot U.S. LIBOR over the next several years; 2) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company’s debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 3) a weighted average annualized yield analysis (including an in-depth yield analysis on some of the company’s CLO investments over the prior seven quarters). All three topics/trends have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider.

When all the information from both parts of the article (four tests from PART 1 and the three topics/trends from PART 2) are taken into consideration, I believe the probability of PSEC being able to maintain the company’s current monthly dividend of $0.0833 per share for September-October 2017 is a modest (50%) probability. In comparison, last quarter I projected the likelihood of PSEC having a stable dividend for the months of May-August 2017 was a modest-relatively high (60%) probability.

If PSEC wants to be cautious/prudent, the company should lower its monthly dividend per share rate as early as September 2017. However, PSEC’s Board of Directors (“BOD”) may want to wait until finalized net ICTI figures are provided to management. This would likely occur sometime in early calendar year 2018.

When considering PSEC’s dividend over the next several years, I believe investors will need to continually monitor the relationship between the positive impacts of the continued increase in current/spot U.S. LIBOR (which will ultimately increase the company’s NII) offset by heightened credit risk which could lead to non-accruals (which would decrease the company’s NII) and the flattening of the yield curve which will likely negatively impact CLO projected future discounted cash flows. In addition, there has recently been a notable decrease in bond yield spreads over U.S. LIBOR throughout credit markets (due to high investor demand) which need to be continually monitored over the foreseeable future.

When the three topics/trends from PART 2 of this article are taken into consideration, including other factors not specifically analyzed in this article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence some of PSEC’s debt and equity investments are at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation (especially several oil and gas portfolio companies) over the foreseeable future. However, there are also a few debt and equity investments that should continue to perform above expectations and experience FMV appreciation as high yield debt prices have rebounded from levels during late 2015–early 2016.

As such, I am projecting the following PSEC quarterly NAV ranges over the next several fiscal quarters:

NAV as of 6/30/2017: $9.05 - $9.55 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2017: $8.95 - $9.55 per share

NAV as of 12/31/2017: $8.90 - $9.60 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting a net decrease to PSEC’s NAV over the next three fiscal quarters. However, with that being said, PSEC should still be able to generate a flat–slightly positive “economic return” (dividends received and change in NAV) over the next three combined fiscal quarters.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not analyzed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (10.0%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) but less than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) discount to its NAV as of 3/31/2017. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a HOLD. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article. My current re-entry price for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC’s positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q3 2017 (Including Future Dividend Considerations)

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

