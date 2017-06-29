This Quant Strategy Generates Annual Returns Above 20%

Hand-picking companies that offer the right quantitative factors could be a better idea than looking solely at the numbers.

Quantitative and evidence-based investment strategies are a major disruptive force in the markets. Short-term trading algorithms, quantitative stock-picking systems and portfolio optimization tools are just a few noteworthy examples of applications that are gaining popularity at full speed.

This doesn't mean that qualitative variables should be disregarded when making investment decisions; on the contrary, investing is an art as much as a science. However, an investment thesis grounded on facts and evidence is far superior to one based solely on subjective opinion. In the words of Brett Steenbarger, in a recent article for Forbes:

A revolution has been brewing in the financial world, and it is impacting everything from the day trading of individuals to the investments of large pension and sovereign wealth funds. Making money is no longer viewed simply as the result of the insightful decision making of market wizards. Rather, returns in markets are seen to follow from rigorous research. Investing and trading are becoming increasingly evidence-based. That has important implications for your market participation as an individual, and also for the investment of your retirement funds.



As a clinical professor at a medical school in Upstate New York, I've seen this movie before. When I joined the full-time faculty in 1985, there was certainly medical research, but actual medical practice was deemed to be a function of the judgment and clinical intuition of the experienced practitioner. This was especially the case in my own department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. Fast forward to 2017 and the third edition of a brief psychotherapy textbook I am co-editing exclusively features helping approaches that have been validated by extensive outcome studies. It is routine for medical practitioners to consult the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews to identify the treatments found to be most effective for particular medical problems before formulating a treatment plan. The ideal of the wise, experienced country doctor has been replaced by the ideal of medicine as a science.



That story is playing out in the world of finance.

Building a solid stock-picking system

Academic research has identified multiple factors that can drive superior investment returns over the long term. There is no infallible formula to picking the right stocks, but the evidence indicates that valuation, quality and momentum are solid and consistent factors that generate above-average performance over the years.

Using data from Portoflio123 we can build a stock ranking system based on a combination of these factors. The specific details are not really very important; the main idea is leveraging the power of data and technology to build an investment strategy based on effective and time-proven return drivers. This ranking in particular is built on a combination of three factors: valuation, quality, and momentum.

Valuation doesn't need much introduction, it’s a well-documented fact that companies trading at comparatively low valuation ratios tend to generate superior returns. Looking at the price to earnings ratio in isolation can be misleading, and incorporating growth into the valuation picture can offer a more holistic approach to valuation. For this reason, the system uses price to earnings growth [PEG] and forward price to earnings as opposed to price to earnings based on past earnings figures. Since cash flows are more transparent than accounting earnings, price to cash flow ratio is also included in the valuation analysis.

Quality includes a combination of profitability ratios focused on both profitability on sales and profitability on capital, such as gross margin, free cash flow margin, return on invested capital and return on equity, among others. Needless to say, companies that are more efficient at generating earnings with each dollar of sales and each dollar of capital tend to generate higher returns for their shareholders over time.

Momentum is a much-debated factor; however, the empirical evidence shows that companies doing well tend to continue doing well in the middle term. This is valid both for fundamental performance and stock prices. The ranking system looks for companies with positive earnings surprises and rising earnings expectations as well as stocks outperforming the broad market.

The results

The following chart shows how companies in different rank buckets have performed over the years, and companies in the highest buckets tend to do clearly better than lower ranking names. This is a big positive when evaluating the reliability and consistency of the system.

Source: Portfolio123

We can now backtest performance for the 100 highest ranked companies in the market since January 1999, and the system has downright crushed the S&P 500 index with annual returns of over 23.4% versus only 3.8% for the index. Including 100 companies offers plenty of variety and diversification, so the system looks quite promising in terms of its potential applications.



Source: Portfolio123

When the system is restricted to investing only in companies included in the S&P 500 index performance clearly diminishes, which is to be expected since this limits the universe to a smaller base consisting of relatively large and more mature companies. However, picking the 25 best-ranked companies in the S&P 500 still more than triples the index since 1990.



Source: Portfolio123

The following backtest picks the 25 highest ranked companies in the Russell 2000 index, which is focused on small capitalization names, and performance once again is quite impressive, with annual returns exceeding 29.7% and beating the Russell 200 index by more than 14% per year.



Source: Portfolio123

The same system applied to the best 25 Nasdaq companies produces spectacular returns, with annual gains of more than 32.5% versus 5.79% for the Nasdaq index in the same period.



Source: Portfolio123



The main point is that the system works well in different indexes and universes, and I have also tested it in specific sectors and different time frames. Although results obviously vary, performance remains quite attractive and robust across the board.

Practical implementation

A purely quantitative approach to investing would mean automatically replicating the system, buying the stocks that have the best numbers without even looking at the companies behind those numbers. However, that's not my preferred approach to the matter.



It’s important to analyze the business from a qualitative perspective in order to tell if financial performance is sustainable or not, so I would rather hand-pick some companies from the universe of names that offer strong numbers.



As an example, here is the list of the 25 highest ranking companies in the S&P 500 index ordered by market cap.



Source: Portfolio123

I currently own positions in the 3 largest players in the list in my personal portfolio: Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and MasterCard (MA). Those positions were taken before I was familiarized with the quantitative system, however; I do pay close attention to variables such as profitability, valuation, and business momentum when making investment decisions, so it's good to know that the system provides support for these positions.



Anyway, in a recent Seeking Alpha article about Alphabet, I explained my bullish thesis on the company. While the numbers are a big part of such thesis, the company's brand power and other sources of competitive strengths are the main drivers behind my long position in Alphabet stock:



Google is the global leader in online advertising. The brand is so powerful that many consumers use the term "Googling" for information as a synonym for online search. Associating the company's brand with the name of the product or service is a privilege that only the most powerful brands in business history have enjoyed. Google owns seven different platforms and services with over one billion monthly users each, those are: Google Search, Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail.

Brand power, massive reach, technological strength, and access to gargantuan amounts of data should allow Alphabet to continue producing strong financial figures for years to come, and that's the main reason why I'm planning to hold on to the stock over the long term.

On the other hand, I wouldn't buy Best Buy (BBY), even if it looks particularly well from a quantitative perspective. The stock trades at a bargain-low forward price to earnings ratio below 14, and Best Buy has delivered earnings figures substantially above analysts' forecasts over the past several quarters. However, on a long-term basis, I am not really sure about the company's ability to sustain performance while facing asphyxiating competitive pressure from Amazon (AMZN) in its main product categories.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that Best Buy is necessarily a bad investment proposition, only that it doesn't fit my own investing strategy. I would rather pay above-average valuations for companies with immaculate quality and spectacular performance, with positions such as Alphabet, Facebook and MasterCard illustrating the point.

Quantitative systems are tremendously powerful tools to find promising investment ideas and optimize decision-making. Nevertheless, incorporating both qualitative and quantitative factors can be the best way to build a portfolio that suits the individual investor's needs and preferences. In the words of hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones: “No man is better than a machine. And no machine is better than a man with a machine."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, FB, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.