Heated Tobacco Will Drive Philip Morris Higher

Smoking rates are falling around the world. The National Youth Tobacco Survey reveals that the number of middle and high school students using a tobacco product in the U.S. has dropped by 0.8 million to reach 3.9 million in 2016. Similarly, the adult smoking rate in the U.K. has declined from 17.2% in 2015 to 15.8% in 2016, a sharp drop since 2010. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the global median smoking rate among students aged 13 - 15 years is just 10.7%. The implementation of stricter tobacco prevention policies are working as a new survey shows that more than 50% of smokers are willing to quit smoking.



Source: Ycharts



On the contrary, tobacco stocks continue to rise despite very challenging industry dynamics. Philip Morris International (PM) is leading the pack this year with 32% gain year-to-date, significantly outperforming the peer group and broader market. The prevalence of bullish sentiment will generate more upside for the long-term shareholders as Philip Morris executes expansion plans to replicate the early success of heated tobacco business on a global scale.



Philip Morris is optimistic about the future of its heated tobacco brands, particularly in Asia where anti-smoking regulations are comparatively lenient. According to Euromonitor estimates, tobacco industry in Egypt, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and South Korea will grow in volumes and value through 2020 while remaining ten major markets will decline in either units or retail value sales.



Source: Euromonitor



Philip Morris drives most of its sales from combustible cigarettes, but its efforts to completely transition to next-generation tobacco products like iQOS are working very well. Philip Morris’ heated tobacco business is getting a boost in Japan, which currently accounts for 96% of total category sales. Although cigarette volumes will decline in Japan due to increased health-consciousness, the value size of the tobacco industry will remain flat as smokers switch to e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.



The market for heated tobacco will expand rapidly across the globe in the coming years. A few weeks ago, Philip Morris released iQOS in Korea through its exclusive stores and more than 3,000 convenience stores. The initial response is explosive, and popularity of iQOS in Korea is rapidly increasing. The competing tobacco companies are also getting ready to enter the market as soon as possible, but first mover advantage will help Philip Morris build a loyal customer base. The largest South Korean tobacco company KT&G is also speeding up efforts to release its heat-not-burn tobacco brand. On the other hand, British American Tobacco is expanding its production plant in South Gyeongsang Province to manufacture its heat-not-burn tobacco brand GLO. The planned launch of GLO in August will give Philip Morris a lead time of a couple of months to ramp up iQOS inventory across all the distribution channels.



So far, more than 2 million smokers have switched to iQOS since its release while unit shipments have increased to 4.4 billion during the first quarter 2017, up from 453 million last year. Philip Morris is boosting investments in reduced risk products to smoothly expand in the international markets. In addition to $335 million investment to transform its Aspropyrgos production facility in Greece, Philip Morris has recently announced a $320 million worth of investment in a new high-tech facility in Germany that will boost the production of HEETS by the beginning of 2019. As Philip Morris is recording a conversion rate of 70% for iQOS, the availability of 75 billion unit for commercialization next year will help quickly increase revenue contribution from heated tobacco business.



The early success of iQOS is remarkable, but Philip Morris is working on three more smoke-free product platforms to strengthen its footings in the rapidly evolving market. While the global rollout of HEETS platform is underway, Philip Morris is getting ready to test its second platform called TEEPS. Philip Morris is reinventing its product portfolio very smartly. The resemblance of TEEPS to traditional cigarettes but with a new tobacco heating mechanism, which will contribute towards a faster adoption rate. On the other hand, the look and feel is different from iQOS, but a similar manufacturing process and supply chain efficiencies will positively impact Philip Morris’ overall profit margins with the commercialization of both platforms on a broader scale.



Source: Philip Morris



The categorization of iQOS is a significant risk that has the potential to disrupt the expansion plan in different jurisdictions. While Japan and Germany treat iQOS as pipe tobacco, South Korea is putting iQOS in e-cigarette category. The prohibition of e-cigarette in non-smoking zones is a downside for Philip Morris, but lower tax rates and extremely relaxed advertising regulations will support a higher conversion rate in South Korea. However, the iQOS could face regulatory and tax challenges after the initial release as well. For instance, a few months ago, Dubek Ltd. filed a suit against the Health Ministry of Israel for allowing some tax and advertising exemptions to Philip Morris’ iQOS. Thus, the state has recently announced to impose tax rates on iQOS similar to those on conventional cigarettes. As a result, the significant increase in selling price will disrupt adoption of iQOS in Israel.



The emergence of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products will offset the negative impact of a decline in traditional cigarette consumption. According to Euromonitor, the retail value sales of fastest growing heated tobacco market will reach $15.2 billion by 2021, up from $2 billion in 2016, which means a compounded annual growth rate of 50% will significantly fuel iQOS sales in the coming years. Philip Morris is well ahead of the competition in the heated tobacco race, and first mover advantage coupled with robust global brand recognition will help capture a bigger slice of the heated tobacco market.



Philip Morris estimates that mid-single digit organic growth in revenue and a slight increase in margins will help achieve 9% to 12% growth in adjusted earnings per share for the full fiscal year 2017. While weakness in traditional cigarette volumes will remain a concern, a smart pricing strategy supported by a low elasticity of demand and increasing contribution from iQOS will help accelerate organic revenue growth over the long run.



Philip Morris is a heavily leveraged company with $31.3 billion in total debt. The company has borrowed $8.5 billion since 2012, including $2.3 billion during the first quarter 2017. The debt burden is likely to increase further as Philip Morris invests in new facilities to boost production capacities of its heated tobacco products. However, the total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.7x reflects that financial risk is still in a comfortable zone, and a dividend cut is unlikely.



Philip Morris’ dividend yield has averaged 4.31% over the past five years, but the yield has dropped to approximately 3.5% due to an impressive 32% price gain so far this year. Another risk for dividend investors is a sharp slowdown in payout growth rate. Although Philip Morris has raised dividends at a CAGR of 10.7% since the spinoff in 2008, the dividend growth rate has dropped to a low-single digit over the past couple of years. In my opinion, growth is likely to remain modest over the next few years due to its high payout ratio of approximately 83% and increased CapEx of $1.6 billion this year, up from $960 million in 2015 and $1.17 billion in 2016, to fund the expansion of reduced risk products.



Source: Philip Morris



Philip Morris generates healthy cash flows despite challenging operating environment. In fact, Philip Morris’ operating and free cash flows have increased steadily due to the continued expansion of profit margins. The operating cash flow is likely to grow by 5% to reach $8.5 billion this year, but free cash flow stream will remain flat due to higher CapEx.



The market is pricing tobacco stocks at a forward PE of 23.2x. Philip Morris expects its earnings per share to fall in a range of $4.89 to $4.99, which means its shares are trading at a forward PE multiple of approximately 24x. The recent spike in valuation from historical averages may concern some investors, but the fact of the matter is that growth prospects have jumped significantly with the successful release of iQOS. Philip Morris’ portfolio of reduced risk products, led by iQOS, is the single-largest force that will generate long-term value for the shareholders.

