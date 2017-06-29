Tri-Continental Corporation Is An Alternative To Vanguard Wellington

Tri-Continental is trading at a 12.2% discount to NAV, but you may wish to wait for a wider discount before initiating a new position.

Vanguard Wellington is deservedly the gold standard of all-in-one funds, but is closed to new investors.

I have long considered the Vanguard Wellington Fund (VWELX) to be the gold standard of balanced or “all-in-one” investment funds. It’s combination of low fees, low turnover, consistent performance and portfolio of high quality stock and bond holdings have earned it a five-star, gold rating from Morningstar. In many ways it represents the perfect SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) investment. The problem is that it has been closed to new investors since February 2013.

I believe Tri-Continental Corporation (TY) is an acceptable alternative for the investor seeking a similar level of consistent performance and yield.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed-end fund that also offers a balanced portfolio of stocks and bonds. It has a long track record, dating back to 1929. The fund is managed by Brian Condon, David King, Peter Albanese and Yan Jin of Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Each of these managers has over 19 years of experience. They use a combination of quantitative and fundamental strategies. A portion of the fund selects stocks based on quantitative factors including quality, valuation and momentum. The managers also look across a company’s capital structure to select stocks, bonds and convertible securities offering favorable risk/reward prospects.

TY’s and VWELX’s portfolios share several common traits as outlined in the chart below.

Portfolio VWELX TY Cash 1% 0% US Stocks 53% 67% Intl Stocks 12% 1% Bonds 31% 15% Other 3% 17%

VWELX has about 65% of its portfolio in stocks and TY has 68%. The key difference is in the income side of the portfolio. VWELX’s bond portfolio is comprised primarily of investment grade corporate bonds with a smattering of US treasuries and municipal bonds. TY’s bonds and other (32% of portfolio) is comprised almost entirely of corporate bonds and preferreds. The “other” category is predominantly convertible issues.

Both funds offer well diversified stock portfolios of well-known blue-chips with significant overlap. VWELX typically holds about 100 stock positions and several hundred bond positions, and is known for low turnover in its portfolio (31% last year). TY held 127 stock positions, 39 bond positions, and 59 “other” (primarily convertibles) at its most recent disclosure filing. So, TY’s income holding are more concentrated than VWELX’s, and TY’s portfolio turnover rate is much higher (82%) than VWELX.

Top Stock Holdings VWELX TY MSFT MSFT JPM JPM CVX BAC BAC MRK CMCSA T INTC FB AAPL MO GOOG CSCO CB AAPL MRK PFE Top 10 % Top 10 % 16.9% 16.6%

But what about performance? VWELX has earned its well-deserved reputation as an all-weather fund by posting consistent, steady returns in both the short and long term. The chart below indicates TY has out-performed VWELX over the past five years, but trailed over the 10 and 15 year periods.

Total Returns YTD 1 Yr 3 yr 5 Yr 10 Yr 15 Yr VWELX 6.06% 15.92% 6.71% 10.70% 6.92% 8.13% TY 8.14% 23.39% 7.75% 12.99% 4.59% 6.30%

Since VWELX is a traditional mutual fund, investors acquire shares at the daily NAV of the fund. TY is a closed-end fund, and trades like a stock, so its price is often lower than its NAV. At a recent quote of $24.33, TY shares were trading at a 12.2% discount to NAV. This is actually a narrower discount than TY’s average (evidenced by a Z-stat of 2.32) as TY shares often trade at a 14-15% discount to NAV.

Both VWELX and TY pay out quarterly distributions and both provide a yield of 4%+ based on their current prices.

Distibutions 16-Sep 16-Dec 17-Mar 17-Jun Total Yield VWELX $ 0.25 $ 1.01 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 1.76 4.3% TY $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.98 4.0%

There doesn’t appear to be a clear winner here, and if you own one or the other, I’m not suggesting that you swap out your position. If, however, you are not able to buy into VWELX, I believe you may find TY an intriguing alternative, but you may wish to wait for the shares to drop to a more attractive discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TY, VWELX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.