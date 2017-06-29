Why Netflix's Appetite For Risk Could Start Impacting Investors

Investors have been very kind to the studio and stayed optimistic because the company does so well on the TV side, but that grace period could potentially run out.

Recently, Netflix has begun to cancel a number of high-profile, high-concept TV shows, which will put more pressure on the film side, while also reminding investors the studio isn't invincible.

That type of risk that has always separated Netflix from its rivals, and thus far that risk has seen great rewards overall, but the equation could be starting to shift.

Its latest film release, "Okja," is now streaming, and it represents the perfect type of "out of the box" movie that no other traditional American studio would likely touch.

Netflix has completely changed the game when it comes to TV programming, but has fallen short consistently when it comes to movies.

We all have seen the impact Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has had on TV, but when it comes to film, the studio has had some issues.

The problem ties back to the company's unwillingness to bend on its day/date business model, which has alienated it from big Hollywood. Yet, because of its game-changing success on the small screen, that other side of things is often overlooked. However, it's beginning to seem like even now, despite its strong pedigree, Netflix is hitting a few more snags than its investors are accustomed to as of late.

Now let me just preface this article by saying to all Netflix investors, "the sky is not falling," and the company's long-term future is still very bright. Yet, I do find it interesting and of note that around two years into this film experiment, Netflix hasn't hit that home run yet, and I wonder if its window may be starting to close.

Looking back, its debut film, Beasts of No Nation, did well but not stellar, its Brad Pitt-headlined military satire War Machine has already been forgotten, and the studio is hanging its hat on the billion hours of streaming racked up by critical punching bag Adam Sandler.

Again, though, because House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, The Crown, Stranger Things and all the Marvel properties are thriving, we tend to overlook that side of things. And then we get a picture like Okja, which, like those before it, is seen as that potential "game changer."

In this case, the just-uploaded Okja is an acquired film that screened to high regard at Cannes, but also caught a lot of flak, as the movie got overtaken by the "streaming" versus "screening" debate that has long embroiled Netflix.

France, a very pro-cinema country, doesn't take kindly to businesses that upset the apple cart. As a result, a large part of the Cannes narrative was about whether Netflix deserved to be in the mix, since it wasn't in the theatrical movie market game (outside of the three theaters it's screening Okja in to be eligible for Oscar consideration).



Since Netflix doesn't release ratings, we never really know how a project does with audiences unless the studio throws us one of its patented vague bread crumbs that lead to hundreds of stories trying to interpret what it means. While annoying, I give the company full credit for the process - because to its benefit, this gets people talking more about its services.

The thing with Okja is this is a bizarre movie and not your typical film, which really sets it apart in the conversation. Directed by Snowpiercer's Bong Joon-ho, the movie centers on the young caretaker of the fictional Okja creature - a quasi-elephant/hippo/super-pig genetically produced to be a food source. Of course, the Okja's 10-year-old owner has no clue her best friend was brought to life just to be eventually slaughtered, and when she finds out, she embarks on a quest to save the creature.

Now keep in mind, the Okja is so cute you'd swear this was a Disney character created for mass merchandising possibilities. Although it should become very apparent that is not the case, as the movie turns graphic and disturbing quickly. This director makes movies with a purpose, and Okja is no different. The tone here can at times be more Bambi's mom than Bambi, if you follow my logic.

What I'm getting at is that Okja is very much a movie that could have only been made by Netflix. As studio head Ted Sarandos told UK publication The Telegraph, Netflix's "appetite for risk" is very different.

"No studio would take that risk on a Korean director on a film that barely has any English language in it."

He's right, and with a cheap (by today's standards) price tag, on their own the rewards do outweigh the risks for Netflix in this case. The problem there is nothing singular about Okja - its success or failure all goes together in the grand scheme which has ties back to the troubling pattern I mentioned earlier of films (for lack of a better word) not performing to the level hoped.

Netflix needs a hit in the film realm, and it would like to have one that could get it into the awards conversation. The studio has already been beaten to the big dance by its biggest rival, and while Netflix has had strong Oscar success with its documentary films, scripted still presents a problem.

Investors have been very kind to the studio and stayed optimistic because the company does so well on the TV side, but make no mistake, there is a grace period and it's not infinite.

At the same time, that highly touted TV side is also beginning to take some fire. Over the last month the streamer has cancelled three of its higher-profile series, including two that were big swings creatively and financially. Complicating matters further was all of them spotlighted diversity - but that's another story for another day.

Now, the good news is that the network also has some big wins, such as the aforementioned The Crown and Stranger Things, which seem poised to do well at the Emmys this year. The problem is that while Netflix cancelling a show shouldn't be a big deal, it's become a headline because of how rarely it has done this in the past.

Up until this year, its executives rarely cut bait on project after one season, and an initial Netflix pickup used to be akin to a guarantee for at least one renewal. That was then, this is now - and the change is getting attention.

Remember that "bread crumb" comment I made earlier? Well, it's the same thing here, except instead of the studio influencing stories based on its carefully constructed narrative, it is now influencing stories based on its actions. Either way, the result doesn't change; that wave of coverage still comes, but now it's going in the opposite way. Now, you can argue all press is good press, but that's not really true and those aren't stories investors enjoy reading on a daily basis.

Unlike most Netflix projects, Okja's success will be easier to measure - it either gets nominated for awards or it does not. Make no mistake, that's the end goal here, but with other movies, like Will Smith's Bright, it will be harder to gauge.

Bright, which streams in December, is Netflix's first big budget blockbuster that it proudly snaked from theatrical distribution. The hope had been to have a base set up to support Bright so some of the pressure came off the sci-fi actioner, but that hasn't happened and this move still carries sizable risk.

I do want to stress that risk is what made Netflix the juggernaut it is today, and by no measure should it back down on those risks. I'm just arguing the company should be more calculated and streamlined.

Take, for example, The Get Down by acclaimed visionary Baz Luhrmann. You would think if you are going to spend a record total on such a costly project, you'd ensure the man at the center would be fully committed for more than a season. That's ultimately what did the show in, as executives (rightfully) felt uncomfortable spending that much money without Luhrmann running the day-to-day.

Now, counter to that, look at The Crown , which was also costly but clearly had a plan set in place to keep the wheels moving. In either case, while we don’t know the viewership numbers, we know The Crown lived up to its hype and stands as the frontrunner to take over the Best Drama crown from the (temporarily) ineligible Game of Thrones. Even if it was renewed, Get Down wasn't heading in that direction.

Overall, Netflix's business model has done well for the company, but in order to see continued success, the reins may need to be loosened on what it puts out and how it is done. By no means am I saying to abandon what got you to the top - I'm just saying be flexible.

TV was an easier road to travel because the networks kept feeding the beast and self-sabotaging themselves without realizing what they were doing. The film industry won't make that mistake. Hollywood knows the theatrical experience is on the ropes, and it will be fiercely protective to ensure it doesn't meet a similar fate.

Meanwhile, investors won't always be assuaged with one big bold (but vague) type of statement that sets off a powder keg of press. Conversely, eventually the media won't be so enamored with what amounts to an unsubstantiated fact or figure that was manufactured because it sounds good.

Don't get me wrong, that change isn't around the corner - but history has shown us it will come at some point. Netflix may still be the leader in the field, and its rivals may still be far in the rear-view, but some of the shine is coming off the company's prized division, and that means its more vulnerable one won't be as well protected.

Investors need not be alarmed, but they do need to be vigilant, because the game can change at any time and they shouldn't be caught unaware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.