Medical Properties, A Trustworthy Company?

"As companies grow larger and more profitable, their stockholders share in the increased profits. The dividends are raised." - Peter Lynch

Dividends are a very important component of the total return received by investors, being 42% of the stock return from 1930-2012. I explore the 'Dividend' category of my portfolio in The Future Growth Portfolio: Corning Inc. So for my second in depth article, I'll be writing about a dividend paying company in my portfolio that I only recently bought, Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

Source: Medical Properties Trust

Trust in the Value?

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a healthcare REIT that primarily owns Acute Care and Inpatient Rehabilitation hospital properties (76.7% and 19.7% of its portfolio, respectively). These properties are rented out to hospital operators on long term triple-net leases, meaning the tenant pays all real estate taxes, building maintenance and insurance during the lease. MPW owns 269 properties, operated by 30 different entities situated in 29 states across the U.S. as well as 4 other countries (Germany, U.K., Spain and Italy). It is the only pure-hospital REIT I am aware of, which is one of the reasons I am bullish on this company's prospects.

Hospitals are a necessity in this day and age (and I'm not just saying that as medical student who'll need a job in a couple of years!). No matter the condition of the government, financial sector or even the next healthcare bill that will pass into law, people will continue to require the services that hospitals provide. This very general macro stance helped me zero in on MPW as a possible source of growing dividends, both now and in the future. Another point of interest is the fact that MPW derives ~25% of its revenue from its international portfolio, and is looking to grow this segment. This provides a buffer for any U.S. setback that may occur, as well as a path for growth in non-domestic markets.

Also, on May 19th, MPW announced a $1.4 billion deal to acquire ten acute care hospitals as well as a behavioural health facility that will be accretive to normalised FFO (funds from operations) to the tune of $0.10 in 2018. This sort of deal will only help MPW become a force to be reckoned with in the healthcare REIT sector by growing gross assets in high-growth urban and suburban areas of the country.

When I bought in early May, MPW was selling for less than 80% of its 52 week high. So why was a solid company in the middle of a great secular dynamic selling for a 20% discount?

Source: Biz Journals

Adeptus: Much Adeptus About Nothing?

Adeptus Health is the largest free-standing operator of emergency rooms in the U.S., with 105 facilities in 4 states, and constitutes ~7% of MPW's annual revenue according to MPW's most recent 10K. Adeptus announced bankruptcy in April this year after a period of pressure on its liquidity due to higher working capital needs, lower utilisation, revenue cycle (mis)management, as well as other factors. The trouble Adeptus was having weighed on MPW's share price, sending it down nearly 30% from 52 week highs and reaching its low in December 2016. The question at the time was if Adeptus' problems were going to seriously affect MPW?

MPW announced at the time that the company had full protection in the case of an Adeptus bankruptcy, which eventually came about in April. Adeptus is in the midst of restructuring with the help of its major shareholder Deerfield, in which MPW has thus far received 100% of rents owed by Adeptus as well as re-signing most of the leases it currently has. MPW also has the ability to re-lease or sell the properties not being re-signed as it sees fit, with Adeptus paying rent until the current leases end or until MPW finds new tenants or owners.

So in hindsight, MPW came out of the Adeptus situation relatively unscathed. Though we couldn't have been totally sure of this outcome two-three months ago, MPW's past experience and solid operating history indicated that management knew how to weather this storm, with problems affecting the company's revenue few and far between over the years of the company's existence.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Is MPW Still a Buy?

Getting to the crux of this article, do I think MPW is still good value after halving its 20% drop from a few months ago? Before we answer this question, I think it is important to explore a few key numbers that will help us value MPW as a present investment as well as a future one.

The first number to look at when examining REITs is the Price/FFO multiple, which is used instead of the regular Price/Earnings multiple. This is because REITs are more accurately valued using their cash flow (FFO) and not their Earnings (which are skewed due to heavy depreciation and amortisation). Management's expectation this year for normalised FFO/share is in the range of $1.35 - $1.40, however due to a higher than foreseen usage of equity for acquisitions, FFO might not get to these numbers. To be conservative, we'll discount these expectations by the equity raise of around 10% of outstanding shares, giving us an FFO range of $1.22 - $1.26. Using a share price of $13.35 (as of writing), this gives a multiple of between 10.6x and 10.9x. Given the fact that MPW is not expected to grow FFO/share this year due to significant investments and the equity raise, a multiple just under 11x seems a fair price to pay for the future growth potential and the solid dividend.

The next detail we look at (and for many dividend investors, the most important) is the dividend. Two key aspects of the dividend are the dividend yield and the dividend payout ratio, both of which can give clues as to the quality of the dividend, as well as its hardiness to not be cut (the equivalent of the apocalypse in a 'Dividend' category stock). Using a conservative outlook of no dividend growth this year, we get an annual dividend of $0.96 which equates out to a yield of 7.2%. This $0.96/share payout comes out to a payout of 76.2% - 78.7%, which allows a lot of room for unforeseen problems, or for raising the dividend.

The last aspect to examine is the company's debt and its ability to pay it without problems. Pro forma net debt/EBITDA after the completion of the recent acquisition is expected to be between 5.2x and 5.7x, within the self-prescribed limits management has set for the company. Fixed-rate debt makes up 82% of the company's total debt, while variable-rate is only 18%. This largely protects MPW from any interest rate increases that may or may not occur in the near future. One last ratio, but a very important one is the net income minus net interest divided by the net interest expense. This shows the company's interest coverage, i.e. how many times the company can cover its interest expense (the higher the better!). In this case, $624 million/$152 million = 4x. This means MPW covers its debt interest it pays annually 4x, which is great for the company as it shows that interest payments on its debt are safe.

A point of interest I'd like to quickly touch upon is the fact that MPW appears to hold its properties at cost. After a thorough search of the most recent 10K, I could not find any mention of property revaluation. This means that even if properties are becoming more valuable over time, this fact will not be shown in the balance sheet or income statement. This could mean that the company may be undervalued due to its understated property valuation. This is a definite point in favour of the stock and though I am not a healthcare property expert, it seems property in the sector is in high demand. This could lead to unexpected upside for the stock if MPW decides to sell properties in its portfolio and realises prices higher than book value.

Medical Properties Trust is one of the stocks I hold in the 'Dividend' category of my portfolio and I intend to continue holding it as it grows its asset base, both in the U.S. and internationally. Growing FFO will also bring growth in dividends, which I hope to collect for many years to come. Though obviously not as cheap now as it was back in December, MPW is still slightly undervalued when taking its future growth potential into consideration. For long term investors who'd like to collect a healthy dividend while the company grows, MPW is a buy at current prices.



