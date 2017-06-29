This Coffee Giant Isn't All About The Espressos

While it might seem counterintuitive, wider food menu makes a ton of sense since food complements Starbucks’ main offering without cannibalization; instead helping to drive store traffic and pay overhead.

Lunch Plans: Rather than growing solely through acquisitions, Starbucks’ strategy appears to be to grow organically by offering a broader menu encompassing other parts of the day; more specifically, lunch.

Starbucks recently marked its 25th year as a public company and investors are keen to see how it will do in the next 25 years.

Starbucks Is 25 – and its focus is on… Lunch?

Starbucks (SBUX) celebrated the 25th anniversary of its IPO earlier this week and investors who were fortunate enough to have purchased the stock at its IPO price have enjoyed a cumulative return of 19,000% since it listed in 1992.



Naturally, investors will be wondering whether the next 25 years of Starbucks will deliver the same stellar returns – for comparative purposes, the S&P500 rose by 604% during the same period. One area that Starbucks is focusing on is its lunch service, according to Starbucks CFO Scott Maw.



Dividend and Recent Performance



Starbucks investors are currently receiving a cumulative annual $1 dividend from Starbucks, which works out to a 1.7% dividend yield per year. While this yield is certainly below that of both the Dow and S&P500, it is actually double that of its immediate peer group, which means that investors who are looking for exposure in the specialty eateries space could do worse than buying Starbucks.



Of course, investors (and consumers) often compare Starbucks to McDonald’s (MCD), calling it the ‘McDonald’s of Coffee’ and comparing dividends, Starbucks comes up short since McDonald’s current dividend yield is superior at 2.54%. However, the days of robust growth for McDonalds are in the rear-view mirror, with the company reporting just 1.4% revenue growth in the last 5 years. In contrast, Starbucks’ revenues have expanded by 13.5% in the last half-decade. Indeed, it’s particularly telling that McDonald’s has been taking a page from Starbucks, opening well-appointed Cafés with premium beverages in different parts of the world.



Lunch Isn’t for Wimps



Currently, beyond its coffee offerings, most customers know Starbucks for the bagels, pastries and sandwiches it serves – or essentially, ‘breakfast’ food and now Starbucks is focusing on expanding its food offerings to normalize store traffic (and revenues) across different parts of the day.



Introducing a lunch menu aligns with Starbucks’ thrust to increase the contribution of food to its overall revenues, which stood at 16% just 5 years ago. In its most recent quarter, Starbucks reported that food contributed around 20% of its overall revenue – and the segment itself has witnessed tremendous success, growing by around 12% over the last 5 years and adding a significant amount to Starbucks’ top-line.



Some investors may balk that Starbucks is getting into the lower margin food business when the ‘real’ money is in its coffee segment where margins are a healthy 80%. Indeed, Maw revealed that Starbucks’ margin on its food sales is around 50% and investors should take note that this is actually in-line with the average for the restaurant industry.



Even so, the ‘lower’ margin (a 50% margin is hardly ‘low’ in absolute terms) on its Food sales is still beneficial for a couple of reasons:



First, unlike companies like McDonald’s or Tim Horton’s where food is the main draw, Food is an ancillary business for Starbucks – its bagels and pastries merely complement Starbucks’ coffee and teas that helps drive traffic to its stores from non-coffee drinker, potentially encouraging customers to purchase a tea infusion they weren’t intending to buy to pair with that bagel they were just dying to have. One is not necessarily dependent on the other and one won’t cannibalize the other – but together, they provide a compelling reason for consumers to visits Starbucks’ ubiquitous cafés.



As a simple example and using the figures provided by Maw, investors should ask themselves whether they’d rather sell just one beverage for a gross profit of $0.80 for every dollar or sell a bagel and a beverage for a profit of $1.30 – or approximately 65% – which is very nearly the case: Starbuck’s gross margin is a healthy 60.1% or a good 10 percentage points better than the industry average.



Second, Food sales help pay for the significant overhead at Starbucks’ various locations. A look at Starbucks latest earnings release shows that its store operating expenses account for 37% of its revenues. Without the additional gross margin contributed by Starbucks’ food sales and stripping out the associated costs, we estimate that Starbucks’ operating income would have fallen from $935 million in its second quarter to just $516 million without the sale of food – for an earnings impact of approximately $0.20 per share.



This would almost certainly have precluded Starbucks from declaring a $0.25 per share dividend – indeed, in this scenario, if Starbucks had still elected to pay a dividend, it might have paid only $0.14 per share, which would have reduced its dividend yield to less than 1%. This assumes, of course, that investors would have bid Starbucks shares up to nearly $59 per share in this alternative scenario.

Conclusion



Looking ahead, we see Starbucks’ lunch plans helping to drive an increase in food sales by up to 20% to 30% over the next 3 to 5 years – in keeping with Scott Maw’s pronouncement that it food had ‘plenty more room to grow.’



At those growth rates, we estimate that Food could contribute an additional $0.05 of profit above its current levels. Presently, the consensus forecast is that Starbucks’ earnings in Fiscal 2017 will grow by around $0.20 over Fiscal 2016. Factoring in our estimate for Food growth – and all else being equal – we’re confident that Starbucks’ Fiscal 2017 earnings will come in at $2.15 per share, which is in-line with the top-end of estimates.



This, in turn, would imply that the company is trading at 27-times its prospective earnings. Beyond that, we estimate that Starbucks’ earnings could rise to $2.45 per share, implying a forward earnings multiple of 24-times earnings. Revenue growth should be in the high single-digits with the potential for low double-digit growth. Given Starbucks’ relatively high rate of growth, we are not concerned with its high Price-Earnings ratio – if anything, this reflects investors’ confidence that Starbucks’ still has further upside and its current strategy gives us no reason to believe otherwise.



We very much believe that Starbucks remains a growth player in the retail food segment and, consequently, are targeting a price of $65 per share over the course of the next 12 months, which would represent a 10% upside to its current share price. Together with its current dividend yield, Starbucks investors could be looking at a 12% total return – a good first step towards the next 19,000% in shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.