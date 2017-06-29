Beyond Yield

A comparison of 5 years of share prices, with a few surprises that might change our thinking for the future.

STAG is an immensely popular stock that has grown aggressively and has an above average yield.

The year is 2012 and you have ten thousand dollars ready to be invested and are looking for the best place to invest that money. With no immediate cash needs, you intend to DRIP the dividends for at least the next five years. After carefully considering your portfolio allocations, you decide to invest in an industrial REIT. You further narrow your decision to two stocks, both are trading around $15/share.

Stock A had it's IPO the prior year and is up 27% year to date. Despite it's run up, it is still trading at only 11x forward AFFO. Additionally, this stock offers an annualized dividend of $1.08 for a yield of 7.41%.

Stock B IPO'd a little over two years earlier, it has traded flat year to date. Despite no recent growth, stock B trades at 37x forward AFFO. Stock B has an annualized dividend of $0.48 yield of 3.18%

Which one do you invest in?

Door A

If you chose stock A, you are not alone. With the information provided, it seems like stock A is a slam dunk.

Stock A is STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE:STAG) Since 2012, STAG has been the topic of no less than 90 bullish articles on Seeking Alpha. An impressive volume considering that for most other industrial REITs you can count the number of articles written since 2012 on your fingers (okay for PLD you have to use your toes too).

It is virtually impossible to discuss any industrial REIT without discussing STAG. The popularity is not completely undeserved, after all, an investment of $10,000 in June of 2012 with DRIPing dividends would be worth $25,060. An increase of 150%. Additionally, it would be accumulating dividends at a rate of $107/month which you could continue to DRIP or start taking as income. Your investment outperformed all of the major indexes quite handily and if you made that choice 5 years ago, you are feeling really good about it today.

Door B

If you chose stock B, you probably often find yourself marching to the beat of a different drummer. Expensive, with no momentum and a comparatively small yield, there is little on the surface to suggest that B is even going to be competitive with A.

Stock B is Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO), with only 8 articles written on it since IPO, it is not well covered and rarely talked about. Two of those articles are bearish and two are written by me. (Here & here)

When I mention TRNO in discussions, there are two common responses, it is expensive using P/AFFO and it's yield is too low to consider.

In my "Myths of the Stag" article, commentator smlaker said,

I would surely and positively like to get rid of all of my "small cap" holdings, including STAG and replace them with the likes of TRNO, but the truth is I simply can't. Owning an REIT that pays a mere 2.81% dividend yield would be just plain suicide for my portfolio. Why would I buy any REIT, regardless of the type and market it serves, if the yield on cost is less than I can get with a dividend champion like PG, KMB or KO? The answer is, "I wouldn't.", unless I were plumb loco, as in "crazy"."

Well, I already knew I was crazy, but will take on the moniker "plumb loco" because it is a lot more fun.

(TRNO has outperformed all 3 dividend champions named by smlaker over 5 years)

An investment of $10,000 in TRNO in June 2012 with dividends reinvested would be worth $25,622 today. TRNO not only kept up with STAG, but it slightly exceeded it over 5 years.

A Side By Side Comparison

Above is a chart of the rolling 12 month total return of each stock. The data was complied from Seeking Alpha using the unadjusted closing share price on the last trading day of the month. Total return was calculated by assuming that dividends were reinvested at the end of the month they were received and is the return the investment would have realized if it were sold 12 months later. For example, the first data point reflects a total return of 57% if STAG was purchased on the last day of June 2012 and was sold in June of 2013.

When I first set myself to this task, I was sure that TRNO would hang with STAG long term, so I was not surprised that the ending values were so close. What was slightly surprising to me is that of the 49 months observed, with a 12 month holding period, an investment in TRNO provided a higher return at 23 entry points. STAG outperformed at 26 entry points. With the higher yield, my expectation was that over short periods STAG would outperform more consistently.

What is also apparent is that STAG has been prone to larger swings, both positive and negative. STAG's 12 month TR ranged from -27.84% for a purchase in February of 2015, to 58.84% for a purchase in August of 2015.

TRNO on the other hand has had much less downside with it's worst 12 month total return being -3.96% for a purchase in October 2014. It also had lower upswings with the highest 12 month return being 40.28% for a purchase in September of 2015. TRNO only had three entry points where an investment would result in a loss over 12 months, STAG had eleven entry points that resulted in a 12 month loss.



Total Return To Date

This chart shows the current value as of closing June 26th 2017, of a single $10,000 investment assuming reinvestment of all dividends the same month they are collected. As noted above, a June 2012 investment in TRNO was only minimally better than STAG with a value that is only $563 higher.

It turns out that in relative terms, June 2012 was one of the worst times to invest in TRNO over STAG. That gap widened substantially, in November of 2012, a $10,000 investment in TRNO would be worth $25,490, while a STAG investment would be worth $19,086. In fact, in 30 of the 60 entry dates looked at, TRNO had a total return that exceeded STAG's by more than $2,700.

From the winter of 2012, all the way to the summer of 2015, an investment in TRNO was significantly better than an investment in STAG. The first half of 2015, the share prices of both were falling, but STAG was falling faster. TRNO remained a better investment most months, albeit by much smaller amounts than in 2013 and 2014.

In the 60 entry points looked at, there were four entry points where a STAG investment would have been better than a TRNO investment. August and December of 2015 and January or February of 2016. A $10,000 investment at these entry points would be superior to a TRNO investment by $757 to $2,230.

The Winner

Over the last 5 years, TRNO was the better investment more often than not. At the 60 entry points examined, TRNO was the superior investment in 56 of them. All of my charts are based on a one time investment of $10,000 and leaving it to DRIP. I also ran the numbers looking at a regular investment of $1,000 each month from June 2012 to date. In that case, a TRNO investment would be valued at $107,380 and STAG would be valued at $92,220.

Entry Points Matter

As pointed out above, TRNO was a better investment at most entry points, but not ALL entry points. Looking at the data, what clues do we have that might tip an investor off that STAG might outperform.

Of the four entry points where STAG outperformed TRNO, P/AFFO was below 12x and the yield was above 7.5%. Comparatively, TRNO's P/AFFO ranged from 28-31x and yield was 3.15-3.25%.

Filtering for entry points where STAG's P/AFFO was under 12, there are only 7 of them, four of which led to STAG outperforming TRNO. STAG outperformed TRNO when STAG was very inexpensive and TRNO was only slightly below average.

Interestingly, since this whole discussion started surrounding yields, TRNO outperformed by a larger margin when it's yield was below 3% compared to when TRNO's yield was above 3%.

The Point

Yield can be a quick way to filter through tickers when we are looking for our next investment. However, it is a mistake to focus so much on yield that we ignore total return. As an investment TRNO has outperformed STAG over the last 5 years, despite having a substantially lower yield.

Investors should carefully consider how important the dividend income is to them, and consider the relative tax consequences of receiving dividends now and capital gains in the future. If 5 years ago you were making an investment and cash flow was a significant priority, maybe STAG was a better option, taking a slightly lower total return in exchange for more than double the cash flow.



If nothing else, the out-performance of TRNO should encourage a deeper look than the details laid out in the scenario at the beginning of the article. Does your REIT analysis end with P/AFFO, momentum and yield?

Past results are no guarantee of future results. So when investing today, we should look deeper than past years. However, I do believe we can learn by looking at the long term impact of past choices. Clearly, 5 years ago it would have been a mistake to dismiss TRNO out of hand for a low yield and high P/AFFO.

I have written several articles on both TRNO and STAG where I dive into the details of their properties and strategies. I believe that TRNO will continue to be the superior long term investment, because of their superior strategy.

There might be several good arguments that TRNO will not outperform STAG in the next 5 years, but yield is not one of them. Yield is a thing, but it is not everything. Do not let a low yield cause you to miss out on a great investment.

Sources: All graphs created by author using historical share prices from Seeking Alpha. AFFO from SEC filings and company presentations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO, PLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.