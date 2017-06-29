Emerging Europe: The Cheapest Emerging Region

Home bias

The valuation of the S&P 500 is quite high by historical standards. This should urge investors to abandon their home bias and take a look elsewhere for cheaper investments (that promise a higher expected return). In that case, it’s rather consensus to favor Emerging Asia.

And while there are certainly very compelling reasons to invest in that region, it is not the cheapest emerging market. That title goes to… Emerging Europe! As we will see further on, Russia accounts for a major part of that region. Due to the oil price’s recent weak performance (and the impact this has on the Russian stock market) we believe we are offered a nice buying opportunity.

A wall of worry

Every great investment has to climb the proverbial wall of worry.

Graph 1: A wall of worry

There is an impressive list of potential risks and worries Emerging Europe has to face:

Corruption,

financial sector woes,

increasing protectionism,

trade wars,

a global recession,

rampant inflation,

collapsing oil and commodity prices,

an escalation of the war in Syria,

increasing frictions between European Union and Russia

domestic political unrest,

currency depreciations,

terroristic attacks, etc.

When we look at James Picerno’s Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Graph 2: Recession Probability Estimate

Since Trump was elected, there has been a lot of talk about protectionism and so on. But in reality, it just has been that: words. Nothing more.

Country and sector allocation

The SPDR S&P Emerging Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: GUR) consists of more than 50% of Russia. Also Poland and Turkey account both for around 20% of the assets.

Graph 3: SPDR S&P Emerging Europe country-exposure

Given the large weight of Russia in the index, it’s no surprise Financials and Energy are the biggest sectors.

Graph 4: SPDR S&P Emerging Europe sector-exposure

Economic environment

The economic figures in Emerging Europe confirm that there are no economic troubles in sight.

Both the manufacturing and the services PMI in Russia remains above 50, indicating the Russian economy is in expansion.

The Markit Russia Services PMI rose to 56.3 in May 2017 from 56.1 in April.

Graph 5: Russia Services PMI

The Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI increased to 52.4 in May 2017 from 50.8 in April.

Graph 6: Russia manufacturing PMI The average Manufacturing PMI for Emerging Europe is a healthy 53. Greece is the only country with a Manufacturing PMI (slightly) below 50.

Table 1: Emerging Europe Manufacturing PMI

Valuation

Of all the emerging regions, not Asia but Europe is the cheapest.

Table 2: Valuation Emerging Markets

We believe the undervaluation is undeserved and expect emerging Europe to get a valuation more in line with the rest of the emerging markets.

Price momentum

On the graph of the SPDR S&P Emerging Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: GUR) we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

We would label investors in Emerging Europe “bargain hunters” using the terminology of graph 1.

The combination of:

an economic tailwind,

improving earnings forecasts,

positive price momentum and

a cheap valuation

should reward investors: BUY SPDR S&P Emerging Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: GUR)!

Performance earlier recommendations

In Table 2 you can see the returns of the earlier country-ETF recommendations made by The Belgian Dentist, both in absolute terms and relative to the performance of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NYSEARCA: ACWI).

So far, so good!

Table 3: Performance earlier recommendations

