The Real Estate Tsunami Has A Wake

Natural sector and economic developments are at play now, though, that should lead to market balance in the future.

As the market continues to normalize post the real estate and financial crises, side effects should be expected.

The tsunami that was the real estate and financial sector crisis has a wake. As the market normalizes, significant ebbs and flows should be expected. The strange characteristics now shaping Pending Home Sales data is a result of it all.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), reported yesterday, declined in May, marking the third consecutive such monthly drop-off in contract signings. But don't shed tears for the real estate sector just yet. Shares of homebuilders rallied despite the news, though partly for another reason discussed herein.



5-Day Chart XHB at Seeking Alpha

Percent Change 06-28-2017

Security % Change SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.9% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) +1.1% iShares US Real Estate (NYSE: IYR) +0.1% PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +1.7% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) +1.5% KB Home (NYSE: KBH) +5.4% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +1.5% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) +1.5% Home Depot (NYSE: HD) +0.7%

The catalyst for the stall in contract signings is counter-intuitive in nature. Demand for housing is there and probably improving. The problem is that a supply shortage has driven up prices and limited activity, especially for the lower priced category of homes. But real estate enthusiasts shouldn't worry. I see significant signs of an improving situation, as balance returns to the market.

May's Data

Pending Home Sales declined in May by 0.8% to an index mark of 108.5, from 109.4 (revised from 109.8). Economists expected a 0.5% increase after the 1.7% decline in April (revised from 1.3%), so the result was an unexpected disappointment.

Regionally speaking, the PHSI in the Northeast dipped 0.8%, to 96.4, but was still 3.1% above its year ago level. The PHSI in the Midwest was unchanged at 104.5, but it is 2.8% lower than the year ago level. The PHSI in the South fell by 1.2% to a solid level of 123.4; it was 1.4% short of the year ago mark though. The PHSI in the West dropped 1.3% to 98.6, and was 4.5% under the year ago level.

The pending sales data serves as a leading indicator for Existing Home Sales, as it measures contract signings. However, it has not been a perfect predictor of existing home sales of late. For instance, in May, existing home sales improved 1.1% to an annual pace of 5.62 million; though the gain followed a precipitous drop in April. Still, May's sales pace was 2.7% above last year's pace and marked the third highest rate of the past year. That's not consistent with the pending sales trend or April's pending sales data, but we note the three consecutive decreases have been modest.

Sales of existing structures make up the majority of the housing market. Growth here would serve housing stocks (NYSE: XHB), real estate securities generally (NYSE: IYR) and the market (NYSE: DIA) more broadly. But there is a problem.

Lawrence Yun, the Chief Economists of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), indicated a year ago that the market was experiencing a severe supply shortage. At that time, existing home inventory stood at 4.7 months. In other words, the supply would be exhausted in that much time at the current sales pace. Inventory has not improved since last year. In fact, it deteriorated significantly, falling 8.4% year-to-year, to a 4.2 month supply at this point.

Yun indicated that, "Current demand levels indicate sales should be stronger." He continues, "... but it's clear some would-be buyers are having to delay or postpone their home search because low supply is leading to worsening affordability conditions."

Indeed, the median existing-home price has increased 63 months in a row on a year-over-year basis. Prices just reported were up 5.8% against a year ago May, to $252,800. Rising home prices are pricing some would-be first time buyers out of the market.

With unemployment much improved and still improving at last check, demand for housing should be improving. However, the supply shortage is driving up home prices much faster than incomes are rising. The good news is, I expect compensation inflation is burgeoning, and I've seen signs of it in recent data. Also, in many instances, buyers of lower-priced homes are facing stiff competition against real estate investors putting up big down payments or paying in cash. All-cash sales made up 22% of transactions in May, up from 21% in April.

One positive recent development is the freeing up of capital restraints from lenders. The latest set of Fed bank stress tests reveals as much. Banks have been freed to return 100% of their capital requests to the Fed for their shareholders. The implication here is that important housing lenders like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) are freer now to lend also, and lending standards should improve for some who had trouble qualifying for a mortgage over the last few years. Capital should be more readily available to employed borrowers, and demand for housing should increase as a result.

Another positive development is that prospective home sellers are being increasingly enticed into the market. The NAR's Q2 Home Survey found that 71% of homeowners think it's a good time to sell; that marks an increase from 69% last quarter and 61% a year ago. Naturally, as more sellers come into the market, prices should moderate, which should serve healthy home sales activity.

Finally, higher home prices should lure more new construction. Lawrence Yun sees new home construction as critical to real estate market balance at this point and I agree. As a result of increased new home construction, overall home supply should improve, balancing the market.

In conclusion, recent contract signings are the result of an imbalanced real estate market, with an inventory shortage limiting sales of affordable homes for many. Several market factors are coming into play now to balance it, including improving lending standards, an increase in seller interest, enticed new home construction and full-employment and rising compensation. After the tsunami of the real estate and financial crises, a wake should be expected on the way to a balanced market. For more of my work on real estate and other asset classes, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.