Let's Spotify Futures, Futurize Spot, And Dump OTC

Second, to create ways to nick traders – under the illusion created by rapidly falling commissions – who think they are getting a good deal.

The main purpose of the system seems to be, first, to justify an unnecessary collection of regulators and rules.





Git there fastest with the mostest.

---Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest

It becomes ever more apparent that the markets for financial instruments are more disparate and complicated than efficient. The SEC’s National Market System (NMS) has the stock market tied in knots. Futures have freedom from such oppressive regulatory burdens, but they are captives of their own name, which seemingly bars futures exchanges from spot trading. These barriers are completely, disastrously, artificial. There is no reason not to have a single regulator. One with the less invasive habits of the futures regulator, the CFTC.

What are the implications?

The NMS would be eliminated. With its extinction the parasitic behavior of the stock exchanges would end, or lead to their extinction.

Exchanges trading all financial instruments would compete freely.

The OTC derivatives markets, where futurized, would finally be brought to heel. Where an OTC market has sufficient volume, they would be futurized. This would lead to the demise of the phony derivatives exchanges such as LCH:Clearnet, a division of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The riskiness of the futurized OTC markets would be dramatically reduced. And the value of a short swap position would finally be equal and opposite to the value of a long swap position, in every dealer’s book – at market-determined, not self-determined value.

The lower risk, less expensive, clearing methods of futures could be adopted where they work successfully – most obviously in market index ETFs.

The spotification of futures.

This change would be easy to implement, technically, but threatening to the SEC. There is ample precedent. The CME Group’s (CME) gold market trades a spot contract, called an exchange for physicals. It’s clumsily designed, poorly marketed, and therefore not particularly successful – which is, of course, the way the insular gold dealing community wants it.

One primary adjustment that would attract dealer interest would be optional settlement. The process would work as follows. A trader in the spot version of the futures market would specify interest in physical ownership if the trader so desires. Said trader would then bear the burden of transfer through the antiquated, expensive, Depository Trust Clearing Corporation. This burden would undoubtedly be sufficient to deter most spot traders from seeking delivery. As a result, the typical spot settlement would have the same low-risk, low-cost characteristics as an ordinary futures contract. But the price would be the same spot price, whether delivery is specified or not.

The futurization of spot.

This is the more important adjustment of the two. A futurized spot market and a spotified futures market would be essentially identical. Hence, the reason to shift regulatory responsibility to a single agency, either the SEC or the CFTC. One option that makes sense based on performance of the agencies to date: give the regulation of exchanges to the CFTC, and the regulation of market conduct, to the SEC.

The SEC and the stock exchanges will all scream bloody murder, but as the profitability of high frequency trading (HFT) wanes, and the exchange fees for fast feeds wax, the dealers are getting fed up and the time may be ripe for change, although bad habits are hard to break.

Futurization of spot would be most likely to succeed in high volume markets, although electronic trading raises the limbo bar. “High” volume is lower in electronic markets. The way to find out which spot and OTC markets should be futurized is to let the market decide, through open listing. Let the futures exchanges and the stock exchanges compete for business.

There would be a very brief competition unless the stock exchanges take two steps.

Demand release from the National Market System.

Make taking delivery optional.

Without these two changes the futures market will leave the stock exchanges in the dust.

The futurization of OTC.

This is the market reform that will pay the greatest dividend. The markets appropriate for such a change are easy to identify. Interest rate swaps, foreign exchange and, perhaps, gold are most likely to qualify. Foreign exchange and gold are spot markets and thus the transformation would be similar to that of stock markets. Easy peasy.

Interest rate swaps require several adjustments.

The interest rate settlement dates will need to be standardized. Logically they might match the settlement dates of CME’s Eurodollar futures contract.

Each interest rate swap would generate two futurized instruments:

A strip of fixed payments that would be valued on a Treasury curve, based on the difference between the counterparties’ original agreed fixed side rate on the spot swap, and the market yield on the futurized leg of the swap, which would be priced at the futurized market close daily. The market value of a contract trading the difference between the market fixed and expected floating payments, also priced at the daily close.

These instruments would be traded for settlement on the nearby Eurodollar futures settlement day.

Their value would be paid on settlement and the contracts would then be “rolled” into the next futurized swap, with a 3-month shorter tenor.

A number of standing dominos would likely fall as a result.

The phony clearing house LCH:Clearnet would be replaced by an exchange that provides real prices that would determine values for interest rate swaps that would appear at identical values on every dealer’s financial statements, instead of simply that of the LCH. Futures-style offset would reduce the size of interest rate swap open interest by several orders of magnitude.

The outrageous 20+ Eurodollar futures contracts with trading with substantial volume now would likely shrink to one, the closest month to delivery, although the volume and liquidity of that contract would grow substantially.

The interest rate swap market, currently locked up by five bank dealers [Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Deutsche Bank (DB)] would be thrown wide open as the capital demanded to deal would be dramatically reduced.

The bigger picture.

Once competition between futures exchanges and stock exchanges is thrown open, the outcome for the exchanges and exchange management firms, like CME, Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and International Exchange, Inc. (ICE), is fascinating to contemplate.

I conclude that the weight of the evidence is that trading of each security will be driven by liquidity considerations to a single exchange. If so, a situation not unlike the New York Stock Exchange-dominated markets of yore would result.

That raises further intriguing possibilities. The relationship between the regulator and the exchanges might return to the more manageable relationship of those times. And the exchanges themselves might be re-mutualized, but this time with corporate broker-dealer members.

What is clear is that the cost of the whole shebang would fall dramatically. The likelihood of glitches and flash-crashes would be substantially reduced. The whole notion of HFT would return to less contentious areas such as index arbitrage.

Which exchange will win this winner-take-all confrontation? Ask General Forrest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.