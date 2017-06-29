MannKind Maxes Out Its Last Credit Card

MannKind (MNKD) announced that it has drawn upon the full credit line that was available to the company from the Mann Group. The credit line was $30.1 million, but as part of the deal MannKind agreed to pay $10.6 million in unpaid interest to the Mann Group. This results in just $19.4 million being added to the cash balance of the company. MannKind carries debt of $79.7 million to the Mann Group. That debt is due on January 5, 2020.

The move is interesting in that it actually shortens the perceived cash and credit runway by almost 6 weeks. Prior to this move, an investor could assume that the full $30.1m that was in the credit line could be used. The reality is that the company only had a bit over $19 million in credit left to draw upon.

I have crunched the numbers and applied the results to my cash analysis. As I have detailed for investors in the past, Deerfield has a $10 million payment due in mid July, and carries a covenant that MannKind have a cash/credit balance of at least $25 million at the end of any quarter. MannKind can finish Q2 in compliance with the covenant, but can not finish Q3 in compliance even if the company uses shares to settle the $10 million Deerfield payment in July.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Even if MannKind can somehow keep Afrezza scripts closer to 400 instead of 300 the dynamics do not shift in a material manner. This brings up a new dynamic for investors to consider. Prior to this move it was apparent that MannKind could use available authorized shares to negotiate with Deerfield and maintain a cash/credit requirement at the end of Q3. This move makes it appear that compliance with the Deerfield requirement at the end of Q3 is in jeopardy no matter what.

What does this tell investors? It should tell you that even in tapping the credit line, the cash crunch is very real. MannKind has precious few authorized shares to work with and precious little cash. Afrezza sales are not supplying the needed revenue, and deals like the Brazil deal with Biommn SA appear to have brought nothing to the table either.

MannKind is in a tough situation. Deerfield holds all of the cards, and does not have to accept shares instead of cash. The company lacks authorized shares to make a move and lacks time to seek additional authorization. This dynamic could put shareholders in a tough bind as well. The situation could well be that the shareholder has no choice but to vote in favor of more authorized shares that will ultimately result in dilution. By my estimation the company will run out of cash during the first week in November, a full two weeks shy of the date that it needs to produce $3 million in cash to its insulin supplier Amphastar.

The bottom line is that MannKind needs cash quickly. The company has Locust Walk chasing down possible Technospere deals, and has now announced that it has engaged Greenhill & Co., Inc. to advise Castagna on his role as CEO. The Greenhill announcement was the last line in the company press release. That line stated:

In addition, we have engaged Greenhill & Co., Inc. as a financial and strategic advisor, a firm that we believe will provide independent advice as I transition into my new role.

The engagement of Greenhill begs certain questions. Why would the board hire a CEO that gives advice on how to do the job? Investors were told a couple of weeks ago that former CEO Matthew Pfeffer was staying on through the end of July to do precisely what Greenhill now seems engaged to do. Is Greenhill also purposed with working on a potential sale or deal?

In the end, what we saw transpire here is that the company went from a credit line of $30.1 million to added cash of $19.4 million. That $10.6 million that was paid to the Mann Group actually shortens the runway and puts the company on a very fine line of being out of covenant compliance three months earlier than it otherwise would have. If that is the case, what could be the reasoning? Is the sponsorship of a reality show starting in July demanding payment in some form? Is the company position itself for a strategic move? Is cleaning up and eliminating the credit line more valuable than maintaining it as an available tool?

Investors have a lot to consider when looking at this company. Absent a deal that brings in at least $50 million, this company is out of cash before the end of the year. I often speak to the fact that MannKind lacks leverage. Today they just lost more. Stay tuned.

