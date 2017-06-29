A Look At The Competition Geron Could Face In Myelodysplastic Syndromes

In the meantime, we are left to speculate over whether their big pharma partner will continue their partnership.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has had a rather quiet 2017 so far. The last bit of good news we heard was the announcement that Johnson and Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen division had concluded that the IMerge and IMbark studies should continue in low-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (NYSE:MDS) and myelofibrosis, respectively. Both of these disease continue to represent substantial unmet needs in the hematology/oncology space.

But shareholders have waited since then to see what was going to come of the collaboration between GERN and JNJ. Furthermore, no data for their flagship molecule, imetelstat, were presented at the 2017 ASCO Annual Meeting or at the European Hematology Association, leaving these same shareholders feeling thirsty for information.

Today, I wanted to help everyone zoom out a little bit more, as we've been over the encouraging results from GERN's studies so far. I'd like to focus in particular on the challenge of MDS, as this represents a rich and diverse field, with a number of competitors. It is surely worth taking a look at the other potential contenders in this space, as a way of looking forward to how much GERN could truly realize if and when they take imetelstat to market.

How do the results from IMerge stack up so far?

Current MDS standard of care

First, let's take a look at the current options for MDS. As you might expect from the name, myelodysplastic syndromes actually comprise a diverse range of diseases. But they all have in common two key features:

"Dysplastic" cell morphology - Corresponding to excessive cell growth, unusual shapes when looked at under the microscope, and altered pigmentation Disrupted hematopoiesis - Hematopoiesis is the process by which the body takes a specific type of stem cell and produces the various components of the blood, including white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets, among others.

MDS are caused by the accumulation of mutations that affect a variety of cellular pathways. Thus, patients with MDS present along a spectrum of "risk" categories, with the International Prognostic Scoring System delineating 4 distinct groups (low, intermediate-1, intermediate-2, and high). Risk in this context correlates with risk of developing symptomatic reduced blood cell counts, which, as you might expect, can lead to severe anemia and/or infection.

Blood transfusions are the standard treatment

In patients with lower-risk disease, alleviating anemia and anemia-related symptoms remains the main treatment goal. One of the main ways this is accomplished is through blood transfusions. However, when patients become "transfusion-dependent," they run the risk of needing more hospitalizations, as well as potential iron overload, both of which can decrease patient quality of life and overall survival.

Thus, the main goal of many of the active therapies used against MDS is independence from blood transfusions.

Erythropoietin-stimulating agents

So if you want to avoid replacing red blood cells from other people, it makes intuitive sense to attempt to stimulate the body's own production of red blood cells. For this, researchers have capitalized on biochemistry, and recombinant erythropoietin, the body's natural promoter of red blood cell production, has been a huge boon for patients since its introduction in the 1980s.

Procrit, owned by JNJ, is the most visible erythropoietin-stimulating agent on the market, netting global sales of nearly $1.5 billion annually. This number should be assessed with caution, however, since Procrit is used for a wide variety of conditions, and not just MDS.

Retrospective assessment has shown that patients who respond to therapies like Procrit have better quality of life and fewer complications, conferring an apparent survival benefit to these patients with MDS. However, these drugs do not modify the disease in question; they are simply used to alleviate symptoms and prevent serious complications.

This is suboptimal treatment, as many patients eventually become resistant to these agents. And alleviation of symptoms does not prevent progression to high-risk MDS or even acute myeloid leukemia.

Hypomethylating agents

One of the first disease-modifying drugs to be approved for MDS was azacitidine, manufactured by Celgene Corporation (CELG), which was given the nod in 2004. This approval was followed a few years later by Otsuka's (in partnership with JNJ) decitabine.

Both of these drugs act to block an enzyme called DNA methyltransferase, which catalyzes the placement of a "methyl" group on DNA, affecting how it is read by the transcriptional machinery. Methylation of DNA is a part of a broader set of regulation coined "epigenetics," since it regulates DNA expression, but not through changes in the genetic code itself.

The inhibition of DNA methylation is the reason these drugs are called "hypomethylating" agents. And they are an established part of the standard of care for patients with high-risk MDS.

However, they are also approved for low-risk disease. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that decitabine yielded favorable response rates regardless of risk profile. However, patients with higher risk cytogenetics saw better response rates, overall. Moreover, these responses were not particularly durable in the high-risk subset. In the original pivotal trial for decitabine, the last approved hypomethylating agent, 38% of patients saw a response from this treatment.

Attention has turned more recently to the potential benefit of extended dosing using an oral version of azacitidine in low-risk patients, and results of these endeavors are eagerly awaited.

To date, there have been few prospective trials involving these agents in transfusion-dependent patients. But one study was not terribly promising, enrolling 30 patients...10 of whom dropped out. Only 5 achieved transfusion independence.

For reference, this is the patient population targeted by the IMerge study: low- or intermediate-1-risk with transfusion dependence and relapse following erythropoiesis stimulation.

Study design of IMerge. Taken from the GERN corporate presentation.

Lenalidomide

The first approved indication for Celgene's (CELG) lenalidomide was MDS in 2005. Results of a placebo-controlled, phase 3 study of lenalidomide versus placebo in patients who are part of a similar population as IMerge showed a transfusion independence rate at 8 weeks of 27%, compared with 2.5% of the patients in the placebo arm. The median duration of transfusion independence was only 30.9 weeks, though.

Other therapies under investigation

Of course, the big hype with respect to MDS is not so much in spreading thin the treatment strategies currently available, as there have been no new therapies approved for these diseases since 2006.

Activitin receptor type II ligand traps

The most visible parallel clinical development alongside imetelstat is Acceleron's (XLRN) luspatercept. And this agent has shown encouraging preliminary findings in low-risk, transfusion dependent patients. In the phase 2 PACE extension study, luspatercept treatment led to transfusion reductions over the course of 8 weeks in 18 out of 22 enrolled patients.

In a subset of patients who received at least 2 transfusions in the 8 weeks leading up to the study, 43% achieved transfusion independence for at least 8 weeks. Each of these patients continued to receive luspatercept at the time of data publication in 2015.

So clearly XLRN have a formidable match with luspatercept. These findings are on par with what GERN have observed in a pilot study of patients with refractory anemia, though both trials are very small in size. Now, the MEDALIST study is assessing luspatercept in a randomized, controlled fashion, with enrollment limited to patients with ringed sideroblasts.

This is one potentially key differentiating feature between IMerge and MEDALIST. IMerge allows for enrollment of ringed sideroblast-negative patients, who make up around 80% or patients with refractory anemia.

Galunisertib

One odd dark horse that is on probably no one's radar for low-risk MDS is galunisertib, being developed by Eli Lilly (LLY), targeting the TGF-beta receptor. LLY have shown very little about this agent, but it is, in fact, currently being studied in a late-stage trial, and the clinicaltrials.gov listing indicates they are no longer enrolling patients.

In a small study presented at ASH 2015, galunisertib yielded responses at 8 weeks in 26% of patients. 4 of these patients became totally transfusion independent.

Since then? Not a peep about galunisertib in MDS.

What does it mean?

Overall, a broad look at the state of MDS development reveals a few important findings:

JNJ are dominant players in MDS and understand the unmet needs very well

The only late-stage developmental therapies are TGF-beta signaling antagonists. The activin-like receptor being targeted by luspatercept is a TGF-beta family member

This makes the imetelstat approach unique, and a potentially key differentiator is in the inclusion of patients with ring sideroblast-negative MDS

Of course, one cannot predict the future when it comes to whether JNJ will stay on board with imetelstat development. However, there is a clear unmet need for these patients, and even if luspatercept or galunisertib see approval, calling them competition may be a bit of a stretch.

This is because imetelstat works through an entirely different pathway, so even though the preliminary results don't paint a clear distinction between the agents in terms of efficacy (around 26% to as many as 50% of patients responded in the early studies of these three developmental agents), clinicians are going to need as many treatment options as possible that they can use in sequence for patients who do not respond or stop responding.

Given JNJ's expertise in the management of MDS, it is difficult to see them deciding to pass on continued development, especially considering their confidence that imetelstat will be a $1 billion per year drug by 2021. We have yet to see results from the first part of IMerge, but I will be quite surprised if they aren't presented at ASH 2017.

Until then, we continue to sit through the news dry spell. As an interested outsider, I will be surprised if there is no 2H 2017 catalyst of some kind.

Author's note: I'm sure there are many out there who know the entire MDS field like the back of their hands at this point. I hope you did not find this article to be a waste of your time! Please feel free to knock me around in the comments section.

If you liked this article, though, or found its information helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time updates whenever new articles of mine go live, including my daily digest of pharma/biotech news entitled "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today."

Regardless, I really appreciate the time you've taken out of your day to read this article of mine. I hope the rest of your day goes very well!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.