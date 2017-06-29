Smith & Wesson: From Revolvers To Returns

Given current earnings growth paired with relatively low market valuations, American Outdoor Brands Corporation has major upside potential if you act soon.

Earnings Figures

Since early 2016, American Outdoor Brands Corporation's (NASDAQ:AOBC) (Smith & Wesson's parent organization) quarterly sales figures have outperformed their previous benchmarks by 55% on average and have plateaued in the first quarter of 2017. However, it is not only sales that have experienced significant growth. 2016 quarterly earnings figures over the same period are up over 187% on average relative to 2015 benchmarks. This is a clear showcase of economies of scale, displaying growing sales accompanied with an even larger growth in earnings. Put simply, increasing sales is causing a decrease in marginal cost, in turn boosting margins. But what can be said about the company moving forward?

But what does the market think? AOBC is currently trading at 9.92 times earnings, which is surprisingly cheap for a company with a 24.4% operating margin. This is either a clear indication that AOBC is trading at a discount, or the market has doubts about the future. With a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02, insolvency is certainly unlikely. With that in mind, there is some concern as to why competitors like Strum, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) and National Presto Industries (NYSE: NPK), are trading at 14.63 and 13.92 times earnings respectively, with much less impressive margins. Even Cabela's (NYSE:CAB), one of the largest retailers for outdoor sports, trades at 27.5 times earnings with less than a third of the operating margins as AOBC.

To answer that question, let's first address AOBC impressive earnings growth. As of recent, developed countries all over the world, especially in Europe, have been plagued with hiking levels of terrorism which has created a demand for conceal carry permits. The widespread concern has spilled over into the United States where conceal carry permits have increased at a record setting pace and Smith & Wesson is a world leader in quality and affordable handguns. In sum, it's not just sport shooters and hunters buying firearms anymore. In fact, more and more average Americans, like myself, are wondering into places like Bass Pro Shop and Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) for advice on buying their first firearm.

However, the political climate is at its worst. Politicians continuously show off their ability to argue their way into stagnation. With gun control being a particularly popular topic of debate, the market faces much uncertainty and skepticism placing a bet on a company whose sales are largely affected by loud, and emotional law makers. This is a potential answer for American Outdoor Brands Corporation's relatively low P/E ratio. Put simply, Smith & Wesson's customers must first be issued a permit from the state to buy or carry one of their pistols. This can adversely affect Smith & Wesson's sales if law makers decide to tighten the faucet for permits. Rightfully so, investors should practice caution while considering stocks of this nature, but there are two last points worth considering.

First, Smith & Wesson has placed a focused on growth as we start a new fiscal year. Although this means we are not likely to see dividend payouts in the near future, it does mean we can expect growth in new product lines such as knives and a new Electro-Optics Division. New gun models also look promising as they unveil the new M&P Shield pistol, and the SW1911 pistol. Sales growth in these new products will undoubtedly boost its already impressive 42% gross margin.

Finally, Gun stocks like Ruger, American Outdoor Brands Corporation, and Vista Outdoors maintain a negative correlation with the S&P 500 which is currently in the second longest bull market in history. Although investors feel optimistic for the future, years of quantitative easing by the central bank have drastically inflated equity prices resulting in a market P/E of 30 (as measured by the CAPE) which some argue is evidence to support an impending bear market. With that in mind, a gun stock with outstanding earnings growth trading at an industry discount may provide protection for your portfolio. Pun intended.