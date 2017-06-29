Forget Blue Chip Dividends, Buy These +9% Yielders Instead

Investors could be receiving much more in dividends with only a small increase in risk.

Many investors who are looking for a steady income turn to 'high yield' blue chip dividend stocks, such as Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T) and Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). While these stocks could provide a small income, many investors don't realize that they could be receiving a much higher yield with only a small risk increase. Shareholders tend to disregard most dividend stocks that yield over 5% because they are under the impression that the risk-reward is too high. However, if the proper research is conducted and the stock is thoroughly analyzed, investors could receive a much higher quarterly dividend income, with only a small increase in risk.

When analyzing high yield dividend stocks, investors should investigate four main points;

Company Health: The company must have good health, which includes profitability, cash flow, liquidity, diversity and leverage. If any financial ratios or other indicators show that any of these points are poor, the stock might be a no go. The best way to find current company health is to look at its most recent earnings report. Dividend Health: Dividend growth is the main data point that should be analyzed. If the company has many consecutive dividend raises, it usually means good growth. However payout ratio is another News Check: News reports on the company should be positive. If there are multiple positive analysis reports on the company, it should be a good investment. If there's insider buying, analyst upgrades and high targets, this is good. Future: If the company has any growth catalysts or is situated in a growing industry, investors could see capital appreciation as well as capital return.

(Another thing that should go into your decision is if the stock is overvalued or not. Simplywall.st has a great visual tool to quickly see the valuation of a stock.)

These four points help to show if the stock is a good investment. If any high yield dividend investment passes these four points, it should be a good investment.

The 4 stocks (seen below) pass all the above points, and yield above 6.5% (most above 9%) dividend wise. In the remainder of the article, we will analyze the following stocks fully to see if they are viable for a proportional risk-reward income investment.

OTCQX:OYIEF - Ocean Yield ASA - Yield, 9.7% MPLX - MPLX LP - Yield 6.5% PBFX - PBF Logistics LP - Yield 9.7% KNOP - KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Yield 9.2%

OYIEF - Ocean Yield ASA

Norway-based Ocean Yield ASA is a shipping company that focuses on investing in modern vessels with long-term charters to solid counterparties. The company has a significant contract backlog that offers visibility with respect to future earnings and dividend capacity, and has an available liquidity of USD 264 million and book equity ratio of 35%, giving them substantial investment capacity. Ocean Yield has an ambition to pay attractive dividends to its shareholders, and currently yields 9.7%.

Q1 results were satisfactory. Revenues were down from $82 M in Q4 2016 to $78.6 M, mainly due to the termination of a bareboat charter for the vessel Lewek Connector and agreement of a new four-month charter. However, all data points for Q1 2017 showed large growth from Q1 2016. The company had successful delivery of two newbuilding container vessels during Q1 2017 with fifteen-year charters and refinanced bonds issued by American Shipping Company ASA with a nominal value of USD 200.6 million. These bonds were refinanced during the quarter, where Ocean Yield participated with USD 50 million in a new five-year unsecured bond and received net cash proceeds of USD 156 million

Commenting on the first quarter results, Lars Solbakken, CEO of Ocean Yield ASA, said: "We are pleased to present the results from Q1 2017, with the 14th consecutive quarterly increase in dividends and a strong net profit, despite lower earnings from the Lewek Connector. After a period with soft market conditions in both shipping and offshore, we are of the opinion that we have passed the bottom of this cycle in several shipping and offshore segments. We are therefore actively pursuing new investment opportunities in order to further expand our portfolio of vessels on long-term charter."

The company is known for its dividends, and is self dubbed as 'the dividend yield company'. In the first quarter, quarterly dividend increased to USD 0.1850 per share, which is an increase of 0.25 cents vs. Q4. In addition, it was the 14th consecutive quarterly dividend increase and because the OYIEF has a low payout ratio of 83% (fairly low for a high yield), investors could see a lot more dividend growth in the future.

Dividend Growth

Recently, OYIEF began trading on the OTCQX Best Market and upgraded to from the Pink market. This development gives the company more credibility and will offer investors in the United States transparency and efficient trading of Ocean Yield's foreign ordinary shares. "Trading on OTCQX will allow Ocean Yield to expand its shareholder base and visibility in the U.S. market without incurring the high cost and duplicative regulatory requirements of a U.S. stock exchange listing," stated CEO Lars Solbakken.

Ocean Yield has a healthy balance sheet and a strong liquidity position, which was further strengthened by the refinancing of bonds in AMSC. Hence, the Company has substantial investment capacity and is well positioned to make new investments in vessels with long-term charter. In addition, the company has a strong, transparent future, with a backlog of $2.8B in contracts with an average remaining charter tenor of 11.4 years.

MPLX - MPLX LP

MPLX LP is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). They own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. Assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX yields 6.75%, and is potentially undervalued.

Asset Map

As stated in a recent investor presentation at the J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, MPLX has many investment highlights. They are the largest processor and fractionator in the Marcellus/Utica basins, have a strong footprint in STACK play and a growing presence in the Permian basin. In addition they have long-term relationships with diverse set of producer customers and transportation and storage agreements with sponsor MPC. With a strong portfolio of organic projects and strong coverage ratio, the company is set for future growth.

MPLX had record revenue, net income, EBITDA, and DCF in Q1 2017, with triple-digit growth in all 4 categories for the company over the past 4 quarters.

Due to this strong earnings report and acquisitions of the Ozark pipeline and Bakken Pipeline system, management positively revised MPLX's 2017 financial forecast.

"MPLX delivered solid operational and financial results in the quarter, and the partnership continues to pursue and execute on a number of strategic growth opportunities," said Gary R. Heminger, MPLX chairman and chief executive officer. "With a strong balance sheet and diverse asset base, we are well-positioned to deliver our forecasts for a 2017 distribution growth rate of 12 to 15 percent and a double-digit distribution growth rate in 2018."

Despite these stellar earnings and growth catalysts, MPLX has been trading in the $30s for the past two years. For potential investors, this is great as the stock may be undervalued. Many analysts and valuation models show that the stock is actually extremely undervalued, and could be a great investment at its current price. Currently trading at $32, the lowest analyst target is $39 and the average is a high $43.55. According to a recent valuation model published by SA contributor Societe Financiers, an investment in the company shows an upside opportunity of 40%.

MPLX's dividend is strong. The company has grown its dividend for 15 consecutive quarters and currently yields 6.75%. In the first quarter, the company had a dividend distribution of 0.540. Though the payout ratio is 218.2%, the company's quick growth and positive future outlook should allow for good capital return and growth in the coming future.

Dividend Growth

MPLX has mostly positive media coverage. Many investment groups and funds are both increasing and decreasing their stakes in the company, creating more media coverage. Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in the company by 79.11% based on its latest 2016 Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC. The investment company bought 22,200 shares as the company's stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. In addition the company has seen some recent insider trading. On the 12th of June, CEO Gary Heminger purchased 9000 shares of MPLX, for a total purchase price of $299,270.90.

MPLX is a fast growing company that works directly with MPC. The company has posted triple-digit growth over the past 4 quarters, and management has recently upgraded the 2017 earnings and cash flow guidance. The company is engaged in various projects and purchases to allow for major future growth. Recently, MPLX further diversified its Logistics and Storage segment footprint with the purchase of the Ozark Pipeline and an indirect equity interest in the Bakken Pipeline system. This stock is a great contender for a dividend growth stock, while also being potentially undervalued.

PBFX - PBF Logistics LP

Like MPLX, PBF Logistics is another limited partnership formed by PBF Energy (PBF) to manage and run assets relating to petroleum and oil sectors. They own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. In addition they store, transport and refine crude oil through company owned infrastructure and refineries located in Toledo, OH, Delaware City, DE and Paulsboro, NJ. PBF Logistics pays a high dividend yield of 9.56%, and is potentially undervalued.

PBF Logistics also had a recent investor presentation which presented many investment highlights. The company has a long-term net debt-to-EBITDA target of between 3x and 4x, and maintain stable cash flow generation through predominantly long-term contracts with minimum volume commitments. The company is growing its existing operations by pursuing many acquisitions and investing in organic projects and asset optimization.

Asset Map (Source: Investor Presentation)

PBFX has shown long term investors some pretty amazing corporate growth. Since Q2 2014 to present, revenue grew about 490%. CAGR grew about 17% from $1.2 to $1.84. However, ROI has been flat to negative. The past three years haven't seen any growth and if you invested at the IPO, you would be down 30%. But, PBF Logistics may be undervalued. The stock is now 12% below analysts' lowest price target, and has multiple upward earnings estimates over the past month. SimplyWall.St states that the stock is undervalued, trading at $19.20. It states that a fair value should be about $65.

The Q1 Earnings report showed some good growth. Revenue grew 65%, net income rose 29%, EBITDA rose 30%, and DCF grew 33%. The company has also beat or met EPS for the past three quarters.

Dividend wise, PBFX is solid. The company has grown its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters and currently yields 9.56%. "We are pleased to announce our 10th consecutive distribution increase to $0.46 per unit per quarter. This represents a 53% increase to our minimum quarterly distribution and a compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% since our IPO," stated Erik Young, CFO, in the Q1 earnings call.

Dividend Growth

PBFX has little media coverage. The most recent reported insider trading was over 3 months ago, and there is little news otherwise. In March, the company acquired the Toledo, Ohio, refined products terminal assets of Sunoco Logistics LP (SXL) for $10.0 million in cash. This will allow for more growth for both PBF Logistics and its parent PBF Energy, by expanding its pipeline transport volume and reach.

PBFX is another LP that operates in the oil industry like MPLX. The stock is potentially undervalued and has undergone acquisitions that allow it and its parent to have strong future growth. The company has one of the highest dividend yields on this list of 9.5%, and has increased its yield for 10 consecutive quarters. Investors looking for large capital return should turn to this stock.

KNOP - KNOT Offshore Partners LP

KNOT Offshore Partners is a limited partnership formed by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers. They own and operate a modern fleet of thirteen state of the art shuttle tankers, each equipped with the latest advanced technology, including dynamic positioning and offshore systems. All vessels operate under long term charters (5+ years) with major oil and gas companies engaged in offshore productions, such as Shell (RDS.A), ExxonMobil (XOM), Statoil (STO) and Transpetro (PBR). KNOP is potentially undervalued and has a high dividend yield of 9.18%.

KNOT Contract Time (Source: Investor Presentation)

KNOT Offshore Partners has had an eventful first quarter. The partnership generated total revenues of $45.0 million, operating income of $17.5 million and net income of

$11.4 million. Its fleet of 13 tankers operated with 98.6% utilization for scheduled operations and 93.2% utilization taking into account off-hire, including the planned drydocking of the Windsor Knutsen, which was completed within 54 days. On May 16, 2017, the partnership's wholly owned subsidiary, KNOT Shuttle Tankers AS, entered into a share purchase agreement with Knutsen NYK to acquire KNOT Shuttle Tankers 25 AS ("KNOT 25"), the company that owns the shuttle tanker, Vigdis Knutsen, from Knutsen NYK. In addition, KNOT has been publicly and privately selling shares. The $40M raised by this "enables the partnership to consider an additional drop-down in the second half of 2017 on top of the two drop-downs which has already been announced." Compared to Q1 2016, which had a net income of $10.6M, Q1 2017 had a higher net income of $11.4M.

The company projects large future growth by purchasing new vessels and entering in new, higher paying contracts when previous contracts expire. One contract is set to expire in 2017. Management issued 2017 guidance calling for 15% to 19% growth in EBITDA and 10% to 16% DCF growth. With this projected cashflow and growth, KNOP could be undervalued. SimplyWall.st estimates that a fair price for the stock based on future cash flows would be about $53. Its current share price is around $22.

The company has robust dividend yield of 9.18%, with a payout ratio of 100.0%. With trailing 1.26x coverage, KNOP has grown its yield for the past three years. With future growth probable, KNOP should continue to grow its dividend.

Dividend Growth

KNOP is well liked and covered in the media. Zacks Equity Research writes frequently about the company. It's most recent article covering KNOP, titled "Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for KNOT Offshore", read that "positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on KNOP's earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that KNOT Offshore could be a solid choice for investors."

KNOT Offshore, with its high dividend, optimistic analysts and value could prove to be a solid investment for investors looking for dividend growth, capital return and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KNOP, OYIEF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.