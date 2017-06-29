The weekly sentiment survey results from AAII were just released, and while bullish sentiment is still nowhere near 50% and well below historical averages, there were some notable moves in sentiment nonetheless. In terms of bullish sentiment, optimism declined this week falling from 32.65% down to 29.71 (what else is new). That now makes it a record 130 straight week where half of the investors surveyed were not bullish.

Even as bullish sentiment declined, bearish sentiment also shrank, falling from 28.91% down to 26.86%. That represents the lowest reading in bearish sentiment since the first week of the year. Looking at the chart, negative sentiment has really started to decline ever since that mini-uptrend was broken several weeks back.

With both the numbers of bulls and bears continuing to thin, there has been a bull market in neutral sentiment. In this week's survey, the percentage of investors who couldn't make up their minds ballooned to 43.43% or the highest reading since last August. Let's just call them cautiously optimistic, or better yet optimistically cautious.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.