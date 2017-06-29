Nestle: Overseas Activism Has Overhangs

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) shares are still holding up well with the Dan Loeb premium. The $277 billion market cap packaged foods giant is up some 5% this week after Loeb’s activist hedge fund, Third Point LLC, revealed its stake and recommended changes. Loeb’s big theses include monetizing the 23% stake Nestle has in L’Oreal, dumping non-core assets, improving margins and doubling its leverage for buybacks.

This comes as most of the major European consumer goods names are struggling to find growth. Volatile currency swings aren’t helping. Shares of Nestle are up just 15% in the last three years. Other big names, including U.S. players, like General Mills (GIS), Danone (OTCQX:DANOY), Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez (MDLZ) have all underperformed the broader market.



Even Kraft-Heinz (KHC), which tried to buy Nestle competitor Unilever (UN), earlier this year has been an underperformer. Kraft now ran by 3G Capital, has been undergoing deep cost cuts, something Nestle has said it refused to do.



Nestle has already fired back.



New CEO Mark Schneider has pulled back sales growth targets after the company’s recent history of missed expectations. The company is also rolling out a $21 billion share buyback plan. The buyback will run for three years and is its biggest since 2007. Meanwhile, it’ll turn its focus to coffee and pet care - more growth-y markets - and make some acquisitions in the healthcare market.



Nestle has its own cost cut and non-core asset selling plan. Part of its growth plan includes adapting to changing consumer demand, i.e. it took a stake in meal delivery service Freshly and has partnered with street venders to sell its Maggi noodles.



But the company needs to get more aggressive with portfolio realignment, including selling the U.S. confectionery business and frozen food segment. The overall trend should be to get out of the commoditized packaged foods business, and focus on nutrition - i.e. cutting salt and sugar from its food.



L’Oreal overhang.

Nestle has had a stake in L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) for over 40 years, which dates back to the French socialist movement of the government trying to take over France's biggest companies. Monetizing this stake is any easy ‘win’ for Nestle, or so Loeb has portrayed. But the difficulty may surround Nestle's agreement with Liliane Bettencourt's family - the biggest L’Oreal investor, owning 33% - that governs what Nestle can and can’t do with its stake.



The likely path, however, is that L’Oreal buys the stock back from Nestle, as it's done in the past. It would take some work for L'Oreal, but there are options - raising debt, using cash and possibly selling its Sanofi stake. The move would be a positive for Nestle, providing cash for buybacks and acquisitions, as well being immediately accretive to L'Oreal's earnings per share. Or, the other option is that Nestle could sell the stake to the Bettencourt family. There’s also an exchange potential for Nestle shareholders to swap their shares for the L’Oreal stock - lowering the Nestle share count and effectively acting like a buyback. But none of which is straightforward.

There’s also an exchange potential for swapping, which would mean Nestle shareholders swap their shares for L’Oreal stock - lowering the Nestle share count and effectively acting like a buyback. But none of this is all that straightforward. The bigger picture is to not count on a L’Oreal stake monetization anytime soon.



The other opportunities.



Nestle wants to make M&A a part of the growth strategy. Healthcare is interesting, especially if Nestle can build itself into a leader in Europe. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has quietly and consistently outperformed its top peer in the U.S., Procter & Gamble (PG), thanks to its strong medical device and pharma portfolio.



CEO Schneider has experience in this field as well, having spent 13 years running heading German health-care giant Fresenius SE - a company that manages hospitals, makes medical equipment and supplies drugs and nutritional products. He worked on deals and managed cost cutting there. Two things Nestle needs right now.



As well, there are other brand realignment opportunities, which not only includes selling the confectionery and frozen foods businesses. Though confectionery makes up 10% of sales and will be a nice injection of cash when sold, the U.S. prepared cereals business could also be monetized, as can the Herta meat products business. With divestments and the ability to leverage up its balance sheet, Nestle could make a run at buying Danone or even the nutrition business of either Abbott Labs (ABT) or Fresenius.



The overhang for Loeb.



The issue for Loeb will be Nestle’s corporate governance. He’s going to run into governance issues with L’Oreal, but he could also hit issues within Nestle. The key is that Lob would get much farther, especially with such a small stake, if he had some boardroom presence - notably a new chairman of the board. All of new CEO Schneider’s plans must be approved by his predecessor, Paul Bulcke, who will be chairman until 2018.



Nestle does have a solid balance sheet and room for margin improvement, with an operating margin that grossly underperforms peers. Investors looking to play the cheap European companies may find Nestle interesting. As well as its 2.2% dividend yield. But Loeb is Nestle’s fourth largest shareholder and he may have his work cut out for him. Even without Loeb’s plans, Nestle might be worth a look.



If you like what we do, feel free to follow us here on Seeking Alpha. Or check out our premium service covering activist investing opportunities.