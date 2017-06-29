What The Heck Is Happening With Ford Cars?

This year has been tumultuous for Ford (F). With a CEO departing after less than three years and a relatively new face at the helm of the company, a lot has changed. Logistically, the company has been all over the place regarding factory decisions and model changes. After now deciding to switch Focus manufacturing to China, Ford will be left with major supply disruptions to at least one key model. The company explains that the decision won't impact sales, which seems odd and could be indicative of larger issues at the company.

2017 is likely to be the first year to see a reduction in overall US auto sales since the recession. The big three automakers are largely blaming shifts in consumer demands from small cars to medium SUV's for the weakness in that segment of their portfolios. In a previous article about GM (NYSE:GM), I questioned if there was more than changing consumer trends. Even if consumers were less interested in small cars, that still doesn't fully explain why the company will cease all manufacturing of the Focus for an entire year. An analysis of the decision and its consequences suggests the company could be in for a bumpy few years.

Ford has changed its mind on where to build the next generation Ford Focus. First it was going to be produced in a new Mexican factory. Then it was to be made in a different retooled factory in Mexico. Then it was to be made in China and shipped worldwide. With that decision, the company will not produce any Focus models from next year to mid 2019. CEO Jim Hackett suggests it will be unnoticeable because demand is soft, other models will still be available, and Ford can overproduce in the lead up.

Ford, like many automakers, has shifted focus (no pun intended) from small car and sedans to entry level SUV's, SAV's (eye roll), and trucks. Of course, the pickup segment has always been a cornerstone of Ford, but new announcements suggest the company will allocate resources toward SUV's and away from cars. This inst the first time Ford has made this strategic decision. As the US economy bounced back during the credit/housing bubble, sales of SUV's exploded. Sedan sales at the company lagged. Given the higher margins on large vehicles, you would think it was a grand time at Ford. It wasn't. Investors can remember back to the company's dire situation as Alan Mulally came onboard and immediately mortgaged the company's assets. Obviously he did the right thing, but the previous years of focusing on trucks had left the company with a lackluster lineup of cars just when consumers wanted them.

When the economy cooled in 2007 then crashed in 2008, Ford was caught in an awful position. The expensive SUV's become unattainable for many (especially as gas prices skyrocket in mid 2008) and the cheaper sedans were severely lagging the competition. Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, and VW had ample small cars to offer. Ford had a poorly designed Focus and no hatchback options to offer. Even with a less than competitive design, Ford still saw demand and ordered a production increase. In fact, small cars offered by many automakers saw production increases to satisfy increased demand in 2008 and 2009 as consumers found themselves unwilling or unable to pay for higher priced SUV's or larger sedans.

Small cars post higher sales in a bad economy while trucks and SUV's collapse. When the economy is strong, a portfolio filled with high price vehicles serves shareholders well. When the economy is weak, a portfolio of lower priced vehicles is best. In an uncertain scenario, a diversified product mix works best.

Judging by the production cut for the Focus and other sedans, Ford must be very bullish on global economic outlook over the next few years. But what if the economy weakens in 2019 when Ford has no facility to make the Focus?

The Fiesta and Fusion haven't received a substantive redesign since 2013. Neither model is expected to undergo a major redesign until post 2019. Ford, however, is coming out with several new or updated vehicles in the next two years. All are SUV's, trucks, or sports cars. Here is Ford's 2018-2019 new model lineup:

Ford will bring back its entry level pickup truck, the Ranger, as well as the Bronco SUV of OJ Simpson fame. It will introduce yet another remodeled version of the F-150, a new Expedition, and finally a brand new Ecosport will serve as the company's entry level SUV. The Mustang will also get a refresh for 2018. For the record, I think all of these vehicles are great and make perfect sense. The qualm is with the lack of low end options. If the US economy goes into recession at any point in the next few years, buyers will have limited options for low price point vehicles at Ford and will likely go elsewhere. Other autos are producing new versions of popular entry level sedans and hatchbacks while Ford is pulling away from that market in search for higher margins.

In the event of a downturn, Ford and other US automakers could be poorly positioned relative to foreign peers. Ford will cease the production of a popular sedan for an entire year with no option to make a production change since they are switching to a new factory. Other low end options aren't receiving the attention they deserve. I can't predict if or when the economy will enter a downturn, but many, many, many, many indicators suggest one could be coming. As a fan of Ford and a long time investor (not currently), I want the company to be prepared. At this time their strategy suggests they will not be best suited among the automaker's in the event of an economic downturn.

