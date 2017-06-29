Kellogg: Equal Probability

Overview

The Kellogg Company (K) is the producer of those ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods we usually have breakfast with. It is currently under the pressure due to fast changing channeling and customer’s preferences. As was stated in the last earnings call as of 1Q 2017, the retail sector has always been a challenging environment. However, it gets even more challenging as the small rivals come out of nowhere. I would say the company is positioned quite well among its peers, although it does suffer as well. The analysis makes me wonder whether it will be possible for the stock to get back to its 1-year highs by the end of 2017. Thus, it is a hold-and-wait story.

Stock’s performance

As may be seen from the diagram below, the Kellogg’s stock is down by only 3.9% for a 1-year period. Its competitors are doing worse with 13.3% and 11.8% losses for General Mills (GIS) and Campbell Soup (CPB), respectively. It should also be mentioned that both competitors are better prepared for such market conditions with more diversified product assortment. The General Mills offers yogurts and other baking stuff, while the Campbell Soup sells the refrigerated beverages. Those products are well suited into the new healthy and fresh fashion. That alone plays into the Kellogg’s favor.

Revenue

Moving to the top lines, we would not see any difference from its peers. Even fresh products, offered by Campbell Soup, fell by 8% in 2Q 2017 versus the previous year period. From the picture below it is seen, how sharp was the decline in revenues in 2015, and again, in 2016. The top performer among three is the Campbell Soup company, offering the -1.5% growth figure by the end of 2016, compared with the Kellogg’s 3.8% loss.

Margins

The company’s gross margin is in line with its peers having 36.6% as of TTM period. However, the operating margin is soft with just 10.2% versus the GIS’ 15.8% and CPB’s 16.1% figures. The company is working on it, as was stated in the last earnings call as of 1Q 2017:

“And we continue to increase our operating profit margin. This not only supports our earnings power in a growth-charged environment, but it helps to offset headwinds and creates fuel for future growth. Project K and Zero-Based Budgeting continue to generate expected savings. Gross margin continues to improve sequentially and operating profit margin continues to improve as well”

The project K is named by Kellogg’s management as the largest restructuring program in the company’s history. One of its initiatives includes the exit from the DSD (Direct Store Delivery), which is expected to pose a massive positive effect on the operating profit once the negative sales growth will turn positive. The zero-based budgeting is the network optimization the company has already implemented in its regions. All in all, it should be two biggest innovations the company is currently maintaining.

Cash flows

In terms of its cash flows, the company manages to stay flat which is well presented on the picture below. Free cash flow’s growth on a y/y basis is -1.5% versus GIS’s 3.8% and CPB’s 39.9% as of the end of 2016. I would point out it is due to improved margins (operating margin was 7% as of 2014 FY versus 10.7% as of 2016 FY). The company has also increased its dividends and plans the share buybacks. That transitions to the range of $1.1bn-$1.2bn cash flow for the full 2017 year, which is quite affordable taking into account 2016’s cash from operations of $1.6bn. The current dividend is $2.04 coupled with the 101.5% payout ratio.

Balance

Although it does look like the company is poorly managed in terms of its inventory levels, having 6.64x inventory turnover ratio as of 2016, the inventory accounts for just ¼ of the organic sales loss in 4Q 2016. Plus, the company is aiming to cut its inventory levels due to DSD exit, which potentially will make a huge impact.

Valuation

Finally, in terms of valuation, the company is positioned overvalued having 32.61 PE ratio compared with the sector average ratio of 27.99, which leads to potential downside movement of 14%. It is twice as big as the sector average P/B ratio of 6.61, making another downside potential of nearly 50%. To sum it all up, it is clear the company is valued as one of the largest beverage producers with just sudden downside movements. Thus, both income and value investors should be attentive to the Kellogg’s new Nut Butter Bars and the innovations among its operating processes, as it could potentially be the strongest performer in its sector. But there is a chance of the opposite movement as well, being made due to the lack of the right management or missed earnings’ figures.

Conclusion

Although the Kellogg’s stock is strong with just a slight downside move in the current market environment, it does mean the company does not suffer. It also does not mean all the company’s initiatives are equally effective and would benefit the top lines and margins in the same way. The top lines, as well as its valuation, show the potential downside movement while the cash flows and balance sheet make it a good long term investment. To be consistent, I would say it is better to hold the stock till it would show itself off.

