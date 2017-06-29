Apple, Inc.:  A Competitive DJ Stock Investment Now?

There appear to be better DJ stock buys than Apple now, and lots more good choices among other institutionally trafficked stocks.

The MMs are called on, dozens of times a day, to help move multi-million-$ blocks of all the DJIA stocks, so they are constantly comparing with Apple.

They also talk every day to big-$ clients who have the money muscle to move even Apple stock price - clients who tell the MMs what they want to do with stocks.

More data and competitive economics forecasts are out there than can be kept up with by individuals.

The Reward~Risk trade-offs

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price change expectations are measured by the green horizontal scale, actual experiences of worst price drawdowns following prior forecasts like today's are on the red vertical scale. Anything above the dotted diagonal line has more downside exposure than upside prospect.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is at [3], with an upside prospect seen by MMs of nearly +17%, well above the others. But so too is its prior experience with price drawdowns, following prior implied price range forecasts similar to today's. Bigger risks than any of the others.

Is that a game you want to play?

Let's take a look at the AAPL details

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines here picture the ranges of price held likely/possible in coming weeks and months as indicated by the way necessary at-risk firm capital was hedged while helping big-money fund clients adjust portfolio holdings in volume "block" trades.

Each range forecast is split into upside and downside prospect segments by the heavy dot of the market price on the day of the forecast. The Range Index [RI] measure tells what percentage of the whole range is below the current price. For MSCI, that RI measure is 11, with 89% of the forecast to the upside.

In the past 5 years, there have been 186 prior instances of AAPL having those outlook proportions. But in only 4 out of every 10 (42 of 100) times was the stock able to rise past its cost to any level of profit, let alone reach its sell target price. Following forecasts like the present, buys produced net losses of -4%, despite taking 62 of the 63 maximum market day holding period dictated by the TERMD portfolio management discipline used to evaluate all of the stocks pictured here.

Current hedging to protect a market-maker which now had to be short the stock indicates that a rise of +16.8% to $168 is believed to be quite possible. But prior price drawdowns in similar expectation circumstances have been as much as -11%. Hence what is seen in Figure 1 at [3].

What do other DJIA stock investment competitors offer?

The most competitive DJ candidate is Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at position [2] in Figure 1. Here are its details of recent MM forecasts.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

GS has an acceptable history of seeing price recovery in 5 out of every 6 of its prior 113 forecast having RIs of 17. Those recoveries from interim price drawdowns of less than -4% allowed GS investors to earn payoffs averaging +6.8% price gains. The average holding period of all 113 was one market day short of 10 weeks, allowing an annual compounding of the gains at a CAGR of +40%.

The next best current "safe" DJ buy candidate is 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), at location [11] in Figure 1. Here are its particulars, given the present implied forecast.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

Here the price drawdown exposure has been reduced to an ordinary market-noise level of -2% to -3%, but MMM sacrifices 4-5% in upside prospect in order to get the reassurance. Still, the recovery potential of 5 profitable buys out of every 6 is a desirable and attainable goal here. The resulting near +4% payoffs in under 8 weeks produce a CAGR potential of +27%, far better than the index's current prospect or the implications for AAPL.

Conclusion

AAPL is not an attractive buy as this point, in the evaluation of a community of some of the best-informed forecasters in the business. GS is a best bet wealth-building candidate among the 30 issues of the index, and MMM is an attractive alternative for investors looking for a "safe", shorter-term employment of capital.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com, has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.