Euro At One-Year Highs Vs. The Dollar As Balance Sheets Take Center Stage

Any hints of increased balance sheet reduction by the ECB is likely to keep the euro elevated against the U.S. dollar.

German 10-year Bund yields have jumped in just a few days. Yields will likely be a key driver in euro strength going forward.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's comments that low inflation might be temporary is sending the euro higher.

This week, Mario Draghi (European Central Bank President) hinted at possible monetary stimulus reductions in the coming months sending the euro to one-year highs versus the dollar.

For those invested in companies with European assets, a stronger euro should bolster earnings. Four companies that benefit from a stronger euro include McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and The Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) to name a few. Also, those invested in the euro through the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) would also benefit from a stronger euro.

Draghi echoed a positive tone on the Eurozone economy.

"We see growth above trend and well distributed across the euro area, but inflation dynamics remain more muted." - ECB Forum on Central Banking.

He went on further about inflation.

"These effects, however, are on the whole temporary and should not cause inflation to deviate from its trend."

The market took Draghi's recent comments as a signal that the ECB believes that the current low inflation levels are temporary and therefore, balance sheet reductions might be accelerated sooner than the market had previously anticipated.

Just earlier this month, following the most recent ECB meeting, Draghi referenced the ECB's quantitative easing program stating that "the current monthly pace of €60 billion, are intended to run until the end of December 2017, or beyond."

It certainly appears the markets are looking for any hints of balance sheet reductions or adjustments to the timelines of those reductions from officials of global central banks.

The signs that the market expects QE reduction to accelerate are showing up in the bond markets.

The 10-year German bund has jumped 13 basis points in a few days time following Draghi's comments about temporary low inflation. Yields typically rise as expectations of inflation increase since current bond holders sell their bonds in hopes to earn a higher yield at a later date.

The 10-year bund, similar to the 10-year Treasury, is a long-term indicator for growth and inflation and Draghi's comments touched on both growth and inflation.

The euro as of late has been driven by both growth expectations and also by the hope that the ECB will announce further reductions in their balance sheet by the end of the year.

Euro correlation to yields:

Here's the euro reaction to rising and recovering bund yields. If yields continue to stage a comeback, it's quite likely the euro will remain elevated against the dollar despite the Fed two interest rate hikes do far this year.

Euro levels to watch going forward:

The euro is coming into resistance around the 1.1450-75 area. The blue trendline connects the highs in the euro during the bearish move going back to 2016.

A break of 1.1475 and a hold above the blue trendline, would be very bullish for the euro and look for traders to go long in this area with hopes of pushing the euro to 1.1550 and eventually 1.1620-30 (which is the next major previous high).

Risk management note: Given the euro has had a huge move higher since March, it's due for a pullback and caution is warranted around the trendline resistance.

It's possible the euro could rally and fail to break the trendline. However, unless fundamentals change, the euro would likely rebound following any upcoming pullback and likely retest the trendline resistance.

In short, it may take a few tries for the euro to break higher and remain above 1.1475. As a result, volatility is likely to increase around 1.1450-75 area and investors may need to widen their stop-loss orders or risk getting whipped around by the market.

