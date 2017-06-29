3M Downs PPG Industries And United Technologies

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare 3M (MMM), PPG Industries (PPG), and United Technologies (UTX). These three companies are all classified as conglomerates and should provide for a nice starting point for investors looking into this sector.



Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.



The first grouping of scores will be related to the dividend. A strong dividend history is very important when I’m considering a stock for my portfolio. MMM has one of the best dividend histories in the market with 59 consecutive years of paying increasing dividends. PPG has also achieved Champion status at 45 years. UTX finishes last even with an impressive 23 year streak.



As a way to combine the current yield and DGRs, I rank the stocks based on their 5 year payback. By looking at them together, it mitigates the effect of an extreme value at either position. MMM and UTX both get 3 points for their virtual tie at 13.8% and 13.6%, respectively. PPG slips to third with a dividend return of 9.0%.



The last dividend based metric will be the ratio of the 5/10 year DGRs. This shows whether the DGR has been accelerating or slowing down over the last 5 years when compared to the 10 year average. MMM sports an impressive 1.64, meaning the dividend has grown 64% faster over the last 5 years than its 10 year average. PPG also shows a pickup in DGRs with a ratio of 1.33. UTX has some deceleration in its dividend as the ratio sits at 0.72. MMM sweeps the category leaving PPG and UTX to split the remaining points.

The next grouping of scores will focus on the fundamental data. The Graham number is a valuation that assigns a fair value to a stock. Because all 3 stocks are overvalued based on this number, UTX gets the 3 points for being the nearest its fair value at 70.9% higher. After a significant gap, next is PPG at 240.7% over and MMM at 249.7% overvalued by Graham.



The debt to equity ratio can provide insight into potential problems brewing with a company. PPG has the lowest D/E at 0.85. Also having more equity than debt is UTX with a ratio of 0.89. MMM was the only company to break 1.00 with a D/E of 1.07.



While the 5 year growth estimate is only a projection, I find it valuable enough to include. PPG and MMM give us another tie at the top with growth rates of 9.5% and 9.3% respectively. UTX is projected to have moderately less growth with an estimate of 6.6%.



I feel that the P/E is a difficult metric to use in a vacuum, but with 3 similar companies, it should prove helpful. UTX has the lowest TTM P/E at 18.83, followed by MMM at 24.72. PPG is quite a ways back at nearly double MMM with a P/E of 49.47.



The final fundamental piece of data I include is the PEG ratio which combines the previous two metrics into one value by dividing the P/E by the 5 year growth estimate. The lowest and best PEG belongs to MMM at 2.65. Closely behind is UTX at 2.85. The P/E really hurt PPG here as well pushing the PEG to 5.20. UTX took the category as MMM and PPG stuck a point off the lead.

The last bunch of rankings will be based on miscellaneous data that I think is worth considering. The 5 year average beta is a measure of the volatility of a stock where a beta of 1.00 is set as the volatility of the S&P 500. All 3 stocks are more volatile than the market at large, but the most stable is UTX with a beta of 1.05. MMM is not far behind with a 1.09. Lastly, is PPG with a significantly higher beta of 1.54.



I do not attempt to time the market, but I also don’t think it’s wise to buy stocks near their 52 week highs. In order to quantify this data, I will give PPG 3 points for being nearest its 52 week low as it’s currently 18.7% higher. MMM and UTX tie for last place, as they are 24.8% and 25.2% off their lows, respectively.



The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. MMM has the best Chowder number of 17.4. UTX is next with a 9.2. Lastly is PPG with a Chowder number of 8.2. MMM and UTX tied on top in this final grouping.

MMM is the overall winner, propelled by a very strong showing in the dividend category. UTX was hampered by a shorter and less impressive dividend growth history, as well as growth estimates that were off the pace of the other companies. PPG’s biggest problems were its stretched P/E and relative volatility. Though far from a dominating performance, MMM was the winner and as such I’ll take a closer look at its dividend prospects.

MMM is a Dividend Champion with an illustrious 59 year streak of paying increasing dividends. Barring utter turmoil, this streak will continue, but I’m more interested at what rate the growth will occur. MMM currently has an EPS payout ratio of 56.8%, which seems reasonable to me. Especially considering that the earnings growth of the last 5 years was only 6.5% while the 5 year DGR is 15.1%. The discrepancy between these two values will have to shrink at some point. However, due to the estimated 5 year growth of 9.3%, I don’t believe the DGR will suffer too much going forward. I think the 1 year DGR of 8.3% can be treated as a typical growth rate going forward. Based on slightly more conservative 8% raises, each MMM share will earn $28.67 through July 2022, for a 5 year payback of 13.6%.



Before I began this analysis, I had a feeling MMM would come out on top. Its reputation did accurately precede itself with a well-balanced win. I’ve been following it for some time as I’ve been working towards a diversified portfolio. It does always seem a little bit overvalued, but as is the case with many excellent companies, it always trades at a premium. As I’m running out of stocks on my wish list, I anticipate starting a position before the end of the year. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MMM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.